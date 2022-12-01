The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live was arguably the best of the year. Between SZA finally announcing the release date of her sophomore album and host Keke Palmer confirming her pregnancy, the evening was full of grand surprises. Case in point, longtime cast member Kenan Thompson reunited with his comedic partner-in-crime, Kel Mitchell, for a special reimagining of their classic sitcom, Kenan & Kel. The segment dubbed “Kenan & Kelly,” helmed by Palmer, began with the KeyTV founder explaining to Thompson that she had an idea for a project she was working on—one, which was unbeknownst to him, already...

18 MINUTES AGO