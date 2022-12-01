Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
See Kim Kardashian Hit Miami With Karlie Kloss and Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is in Miami mode. The Kardashians star stepped out in the Magic City on Dec. 1—two days after her divorce from Kanye West was finalized—for a night out on the town during Art Basel...
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson's Dating Life in Gala Speech
Jimmy Fallon is weighing in on Pete Davidson's love life. While hosting The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1, the Tonight Show host commented on the King of Staten...
‘SNL’ Gifts Fans A ‘Kenan & Kel’ Reunion, But As A Reboot With Keke Palmer
The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live was arguably the best of the year. Between SZA finally announcing the release date of her sophomore album and host Keke Palmer confirming her pregnancy, the evening was full of grand surprises. Case in point, longtime cast member Kenan Thompson reunited with his comedic partner-in-crime, Kel Mitchell, for a special reimagining of their classic sitcom, Kenan & Kel. The segment dubbed “Kenan & Kelly,” helmed by Palmer, began with the KeyTV founder explaining to Thompson that she had an idea for a project she was working on—one, which was unbeknownst to him, already...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off GMA Amid Romance
Today's episode of GMA3 was missing two familiar faces: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The co-anchors were absent from the Dec. 5 broadcast of the ABC show, just days after footage surfaced of the...
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Her and Kobe's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bianka
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on His 44th Birthday. Vanessa Bryant took a magical approach to celebrating her daughter Bianka's birthday. Vanessa posted a sweet birthday tribute to the 6-year-old, with whom she shares with the late Kobe Bryant, alongside a series of snaps from their day at Disneyland—including at the exclusive, famed Club 33 and on the Jungle Cruise ride.
T.J. Holmes Playfully Notes "It's Been a Great Week" Amid Amy Robach Rumors
Watch: GMA Hosts T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Joke About "Great Week" On-Air T.J. Holmes appeared to offer a cheeky response to recent reports about his personal life while opening the Dec. 2 episode of GMA3: What You Need to Know. "Welcome to GMA 3: What You Need to Know...
See Jimmy Fallon, Fred Armisen, Ana Gasteyer & More SNL Alums' Epic TV Reunion
This SNL reunion is giving us holiday cheer. Jimmy Fallon is teaming up with his fellow Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor for a special holiday episode of his hit NBC game show That's My Jam, airing Dec. 5. In this sneak...
Kim Kardashian Celebrates "Kindest Soul" Saint West's 7th Birthday at Football Game
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. This birthday party was a total touchdown. Kim Kardashian's son Saint West turned 7 years old on Dec. 5, and the SKIMS mogul celebrated by taking him and his friends to a football game. "Happy 7th Birthday to my...
Gisele Comments On Tom Brady's Tribute to Daughter
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are still a united front. As the former couple's daughter Vivian turned 10, the NFL player took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message, with the supermodel...
Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation, Returns To IG After Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind. Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the...
Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey Reveals He DMed This White Lotus Actor After Comparisons
Watch: Tom Hollander & Leo Woodall React to THAT White Lotus Scene. Harry Jowsey knows a fellow naughty little possum when he sees it. The Too Hot to Handle star is sharing what he really thought about those comparisons between himself and Leo Woodall's cheeky White Lotus character Jack, a sexy English twenty-something who vacations with his supposed "uncle," Quinten (Tom Hollander), and seduces assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).
Keke Palmer Addressed Balancing Career, Family Before Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about juggling a few roles—and she's embarking on her biggest one yet. During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 3, the Nope star revealed that she is...
Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Relationship Advice on Instagram
The queen of the cryptic posts strikes again. Khloe Kardashian recently dished out some sound relationship advice on her Instagram Stories. On Dec. 3, the 38-year-old shared a quote that...
Heather Morris Recalls How Late Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera Confronted Her About Eating Disorder
Watch: Heather Morris' Message to "Glee" Fans After Naya Rivera's Passing. Heather Morris is recalling a private backstage moment she shared with late co-star Naya Rivera. The Glee alum said Rivera—who died from an accidental drowning in 2020 at age 33—reached out to her when she noticed Morris avoiding food while they were on the Glee Live! In Concert! tour in 2010. Morris said that, at the time, she was "in a really bad place."
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami
Parents' night out! On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were...
Britney Spears Sends Love to “Brave” Sister Jamie Lynn Spears
Change of heart. On her own 41st birthday, Britney Spears shared a touching tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears after publicly feuding with her younger sister. "It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm...
Harry Jowsey Reveals DMs to The White Lotus’ Leo Woodall
Harry Jowsey knows a fellow naughty little possum when he sees it. The Too Hot to Handle star is sharing what he really thought about those comparisons between himself and Leo Woodall's cheeky...
Will Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' Wedding Be on TV? She Says…
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are on a new kind of journey—one to the altar. After getting a peek at their romance on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, fans may be hoping to tune in for their nuptials. But don't expect the Bachelor Nation stars to have the cameras rolling on their big day.
