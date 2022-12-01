ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

‘SNL’ Gifts Fans A ‘Kenan & Kel’ Reunion, But As A Reboot With Keke Palmer

The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live was arguably the best of the year. Between SZA finally announcing the release date of her sophomore album and host Keke Palmer confirming her pregnancy, the evening was full of grand surprises. Case in point, longtime cast member Kenan Thompson reunited with his comedic partner-in-crime, Kel Mitchell, for a special reimagining of their classic sitcom, Kenan & Kel. The segment dubbed “Kenan & Kelly,” helmed by Palmer, began with the KeyTV founder explaining to Thompson that she had an idea for a project she was working on—one, which was unbeknownst to him, already...
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Her and Kobe's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bianka

Watch: Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on His 44th Birthday. Vanessa Bryant took a magical approach to celebrating her daughter Bianka's birthday. Vanessa posted a sweet birthday tribute to the 6-year-old, with whom she shares with the late Kobe Bryant, alongside a series of snaps from their day at Disneyland—including at the exclusive, famed Club 33 and on the Jungle Cruise ride.
E! News

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey Reveals He DMed This White Lotus Actor After Comparisons

Watch: Tom Hollander & Leo Woodall React to THAT White Lotus Scene. Harry Jowsey knows a fellow naughty little possum when he sees it. The Too Hot to Handle star is sharing what he really thought about those comparisons between himself and Leo Woodall's cheeky White Lotus character Jack, a sexy English twenty-something who vacations with his supposed "uncle," Quinten (Tom Hollander), and seduces assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).
E! News

Heather Morris Recalls How Late Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera Confronted Her About Eating Disorder

Watch: Heather Morris' Message to "Glee" Fans After Naya Rivera's Passing. Heather Morris is recalling a private backstage moment she shared with late co-star Naya Rivera. The Glee alum said Rivera—who died from an accidental drowning in 2020 at age 33—reached out to her when she noticed Morris avoiding food while they were on the Glee Live! In Concert! tour in 2010. Morris said that, at the time, she was "in a really bad place."
E! News

E! News

225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy