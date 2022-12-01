Read full article on original website
Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End
Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
Historical theater reveals its renovation plan and more Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes info about your trash, a new free app from the city of Dallas to fight off cybersecurity threats, an update on a historical arts facility, and lots of news about freeways.Here's what's happening in Dallas this week:Trash dayMore than half of Dallas will have a new garbage and recycling collection day, beginning December 5. Sanitation has changed the schedule: Recycling and garbage collection are now happening five days a week instead of four, with workers working 8-hour days instead of 10-12 hours a day. Consult here to verify whether your trash day has...
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!
Snuffer's has excellent burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, something a little more unusual doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in the Dallas neighborhood of Lower Greenville, is different from the rest- it's haunted.
Some Dallas trash pickup days have changed. Did yours?
For 56% of Dallas sanitation customers, the answer to that perennial question is about to change. Starting Monday, more than half the city will see a new trash and recycling schedule after the Department of Sanitation Services added a fifth day of recycling and garbage pickup, as well as new routes, that it says will improve efficiency in response to Dallas growth.
West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps
Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location
The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas. His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.
For sale: This Clifford Hutsell-designed home in Lakewood
A Spanish Eclectic home in Lakewood that was designed by Clifford Hutsell is on the market. The home, located on West Shore Drive, was built in 1946 for Hutsell’s mother. Sitting on a 7,710-square-foot lot between Lakeshore Drive and Tokalon Drive, the 1,669-square-foot home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Thieves steal furniture, appliances from Dallas group home for disabled adults
DALLAS - Thursday and Friday were supposed to be moving day for four women moving into a group home in Dallas, but thieves stole just about everything inside. The home designated for people with disabilities is located in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood. The home is run by Ability Connection, a...
Dallas Museum of Art delays weekend opening due to undisclosed threat
The Dallas Museum of Art is opening later than usual on Sunday, following an undisclosed threat that was made against the facility.The Museum, which usually opens at 11 am on Sundays, will open at 2 pm instead.At 9:44 am, the Museum announced that the building and the garage would be closed until further notice, and advised patrons to avoid the area, with a tweet that said IMPORTANT MESSAGE."Please do not visit the DMA at this time, and check back here for updates," it said. "We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon."No details were given at...
Belmont Garage closes after nearly 60 years
Belmont Garage, an auto shop that opened in Lakewood in 1963, has closed. The garage near the corner of Belmont Avenue and Abrams Road was founded by the Lewis family. Ray Lewis took over the business from his father in 1978. For more than a decade, Belmont Garage had been run by a woman named Kat, the business website says.
It’s a Buyer’s Market! This Epic Audubon Place Estate in the Honey Pot Has Sold
If there was ever an indicator we are in a buyer’s market, it’s the fact that @properties Realtor Josh Hill has just sold this magnificent French chateaux on Audubon Place. Josh brought the buyer and Ebby Halliday listing agent Karen Keegan was the seller’s agent. That’s right, folks, and to let this really sink in: this was an $18.9 million listing. Through our digging, we knew all about it, of course… but agents are sworn to secrecy on the sales price. Despite media droning on and on about record-high interest rates and slower sales, a maverick @properties agent sure found a buyer!
Deep Ellum restaurant closure tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closes, breastaurant on the way. A longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum has closed: Maracas Cocina Mexicana, which has been in business at 2914 Main St. in one form or another since 1992, closed on November 25, to be replaced with another concept whose identity is still to be (officially) announced.2. Affluent Dallas suburb leads list of lavish...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rowlett (Rowlett, TX)
The Rowlett Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 over Lake Ray Hubbard at about 3:40 p.m.
Best DFW Neighborhoods to See Christmas Lights
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the neighborhoods of the metroplex are abuzz with the electric glow of Christmas lights. Bereft of the White Christmas depicted on the silver screen, Dallasites create elaborate Christmas displays. Seemingly overnight, lawns are transformed from gardens into Santa’s workshop or a nativity scene. Each year after Thanksgiving, one by one, neighborhoods start sparkling in the night — is it ever too early to put up Christmas decorations?
What Went Wrong With Wade Park?
Every day, Omar Husayni drives by the deserted, sunken structure the locals mockingly call Lake Lebanon. Husayni, 27, works in marketing in Plano, and his commute takes him by where Wade Park was supposed to stand. “I honestly thought it was some kind of landfill or a demolished parking garage,”...
Homicide on Shady Trail
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 3:11 a.m., Dallas Police responded to the 11000 block of Shady Trail at the request of Dallas Fire and Rescue. The preliminary investigation determined that DFR had extinguished a car fire and discovered a body inside of the vehicle. Upon further observation, it was determined that the vehicle had multiple bullet holes. Officers also discovered multiple shell casings surrounding the vehicle, which was a Mercedes Benz. Homicide detectives were notified.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.
Man found shot multiple times in burning car early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot several times in a burning vehicle early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas. It happened at around 3 a.m. along Shady Trail, which is north of Walnut Hill Lane. Firefighters discovered the body after putting out...
Man found dead, woman critically injured in Haltom City house fire, officials say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — The Haltom City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning. HCFD said multiple neighboring fire departments were dispatched to a fire on the 3200 block of Rita Lane shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 4. Firefighters started...
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
