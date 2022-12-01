The Dallas Museum of Art is opening later than usual on Sunday, following an undisclosed threat that was made against the facility.The Museum, which usually opens at 11 am on Sundays, will open at 2 pm instead.At 9:44 am, the Museum announced that the building and the garage would be closed until further notice, and advised patrons to avoid the area, with a tweet that said IMPORTANT MESSAGE."Please do not visit the DMA at this time, and check back here for updates," it said. "We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon."No details were given at...

1 DAY AGO