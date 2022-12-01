Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Triple the Fun in Win Over Caldwell
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter to beat Caldwell County 67-61 Saturday in Princeton. The win was just the seventh for Trigg County in 49 career road games against Caldwell County and marks the first time Trigg has won three straight games on Caldwell’s home court.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Madisonville Lady Maroons 70 Trigg County 33
Madisonville-North Hopkins handed Trigg County a 70-33 loss Monday on the basketball court. Here is a YSE gallery from the game.
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Off to First 3-0 Start in Six Years
Trigg County’s continued balance scoring led them to a 79-58 win over the Caldwell County Tigers Saturday in Princeton. The win was Trigg’s first at Caldwell County in six years and the 21-point margin the largest at the CAB since 2011. Xavier Bumphus scored seven of Caldwell County’s...
Madisonville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
yoursportsedge.com
Morrison’s 32 Lead Christian County Past Oldham County
The Christian County Colonels have opened the season with two straight wins for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. The Colonels picked up their second win this season Saturday taking down Oldham County 74-69 in the BGO Classic at Lexington Christian. Breland Morrison scored eight first-quarter points as Christian...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Push Past Clinton County for Fourth Straight Win (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels have now equaled their best start in the last 10 seasons. The Lady Rebels overcame some fatigue issues from playing their fourth game in six nights and picked up a 54-42 win over the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School.
yoursportsedge.com
Mason County Hands Lyons First Loss of Season
A last-minute rally came up just short as the Lyon County Lyons suffered their first loss of the season Saturday. Despite an 18-point fourth quarter from junior Travis Perry, the Lyons dropped a tough 75-72 decision against Mason County in the PRTC Classic at Jackson County High School. Whether it...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Washer With the Alley, Vaughn With the Ooop
Jhaden Vaughn is racking up the early season Max’s Moments. Watch the Trigg County junior add to his collection with this alley-oop from Luke Washer against Caldwell County Saturday.
kentuckytoday.com
Blood River Association AMS at heart of recovery efforts in Marshall County
HARDIN, Ky. (KT) – Life changed for many in western Kentucky since tornadoes carved a destructive path through western Kentucky last December. Mark Sickling, the associational mission strategist for the 46 churches in the Blood River Association, has had a dual role since Dec. 11, 2021, the day after the tornadoes left in their wake unimaginable misery for thousands.
kentuckytoday.com
FBC Mayfield has stood strong in face of tornado's devastation
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) — Dec. 10, 2021 is one of the most significant dates in the history of this west Kentucky community. A tornado claimed 24 lives and leveled most of the downtown business district. But in the midst of that tragic evening, “we have seen the Lord work in incredible ways,” said Wes Fowler, pastor of First Baptist Church.
wdrb.com
Dawson Springs family thankful for community support after losing 2-month-old in December tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the anniversary of the devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky last December draws near, a family in Dawson Springs is remembering the youngest victim, their 2-month-old daughter, Oaklynn Koon. Oaklynn's mother, Jackie Koon, said Oaklynn was loved by many. " She was a great baby,"...
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
wkdzradio.com
GOOD NEWS: FNB Bank Spirit Card Generates $19K In Third Quarter
Officials with FNB Bank announced last week that they were able to donate more than $19,000 to schools in Mayfield, Graves County and Trigg County courtesy of the Spirit Card Debit Program and third-quarter efforts in the region. FNB Marketing Director Brooke Wiles noted that customers “have pride in knowing...
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash leaves Nevada pair injured, facing charges
A crash in Graves County on Sunday sent two people to an out-of-state hospital. Authorities responded to the accident on US 45, just north of Water Valley. The occupants, 52-year-old Joel Alan White, and 32-year-old Alycia Adriana Sanchez, both of Nevada, said they were attempting to avoid a deer, causing them to overturn.
westkentuckystar.com
Car hits horse and buggy in Trigg County, 2 hurt
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. The Trigg County Sheriff's office said a car driven by Robbie Cain of Princeton struck a horse and buggy near the intersection of Kentucky 128. WKDZ reported that...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
k105.com
Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November
Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
whopam.com
One injured in Caldwell County crash
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s is investigating after a Princeton man was hurt in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. According to a news release, deputies responded to the intersection of Cassidy Avenue and Highway 91 around 2:15 a.m. for reports of an accident with injuries. Investigation determined that 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton was heading north on Highway 91 near the intersection in Fredonia when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered the parking lot of a local business and struck the post of the lighted metal business sign.
whopam.com
Lyon County judge-exec retiring a month early
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White is resigning from that post about a month early, but says his successor is ready to take over. Judge White says Judge-Elect Jamie Green took advantage of an opportunity to shadow him and his office the last year and he’s asked Governor Andy Beshear to appoint Green to take his place as soon as possible.
