Going Bowling: Tulane invited to Cotton Bowl, LSU to Citrus Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 16 Tulane and No. 17 LSU will both be playing in bowl games on Jan. 2, 2023. After claiming the American Athletic Conference c hampionship on Saturday (Dec. 3) with a victory over the University of Central Florida, Tulane was selected to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Despite loss in SEC title game, Tigers made rare jump from worst to first
With its appearance in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday, LSU became just the third team to earn a spot in the league's title game after finishing last in its division the previous season. Prior to LSU’s matchup with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the only other teams...
NOLA.com
LSU bowl game: Tigers' destination to finish the 2022 season has been set
ATLANTA — After losing its last two games, No. 17 LSU will play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Purdue with the chance to complete a 10-win season in coach Brian Kelly’s first year. The game is Jan. 2 at noon in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida,...
Coach's Reaction To Georgia Blocked Field Goal Return Touchdown Going Viral
One Georgia coach was very much against his team picking up a blocked LSU field goal... until he wasn't. On the play that opened the scoring in Saturday's SEC Championship, a coach up in the booth could be seen yelling, "Don't pick it up!" before senior DB Christopher Smith caught the Tigers napping and took it back to the house.
Yahoo Sports
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy at SEC title game, but company makes it right
ATLANTA — The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition money, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of the...
KSLA
LSU bowl game selection officially announced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
WAFB.com
2022 SEC Championship Postgame - Brian Kelly, Malik Nabers, Mekhi Wingo
Former LSU asst. coach & Nebraska interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, arrested. Mickey Joseph, a former LSU asst. coach who served as interim head coach for Nebraska this season, was arrested on domestic assault & strangulation charges. Mekhi Garner - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:16 AM...
LSU falls several spots in final AP Top 25 poll of regular season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell several spots in the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season. The Tigers fell to No. 16 from No. 11 in the poll that was released on Sunday, Dec. 4. The new ranking comes after the team’s 50-30 loss...
Tulane Drops Hard-Fought Battle Against #11 LSU
The Green Wave dropped to 5-3 on the season with a 72-85 loss on Sunday in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
Best case scenario for Georgia this weekend
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by Radi Nabulsi from UGASports.com to preview the SEC Championship and talk about the best case scenario for the Georgia Bulldogs on this conference championship weekend.
thefabricator.com
Welder, Tennessee football fan leaves his mark on LSU’s football stadium
Welders leave their signature with every bead they lay down. Sometimes, however, more is required to leave your mark. Ask University of Tennessee Volunteers superfan and welder Nick Barnes. I while back I came across this story on WVLT out of Knoxville, and as a college football fan, this might...
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Set to Play in Independence Bowl
For the first time in school history, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team will play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. On the afternoon of December 23rd, Louisiana (6-6) will face off against the Houston Cougars (7-5) of the American Athletic Conference. The Independence Bowl began in 1976, and is played...
tigerrag.com
No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane
The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
theadvocate.com
See how Ruston eliminated Zachary in the state finals
RUSTON — No. 1-seeded Ruston took over in the second quarter and dominated down the stretch, eliminating No. 5 Zachary 37-22 in the Division I nonselect semifinals Friday night before a packed house at LJ "Hoss" Garrett Stadium. After a scoreless first quarter, the teams traded early second-quarter scores....
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank
-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
Top 3 Wedding Videographers/Photographers in Acadiana
A wedding is possibly the biggest event in a couple's lives. It solidifies a union between two people that is supposed to last forever. The day of the wedding sets the foundation for everything that's to come in their lifetimes. Who you hire to capture that unprecedented moment is very important.
Lake Charles American Press
Madison Prep, St. Thomas More to meet in boys finals at Showdown in the Lake
Madison Prep built up a bit 17-2 lead on its way to a 54-46 win over Ruston in the boys semifinals at the Hamilton Christian / Showdown in the Lake tournament at Hamilton Christian School on Saturday. Madison Prep (4-0) will face St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. in the...
