Read full article on original website
Related
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
Jerry Jones reveals ridiculous reason why Ezekiel Elliott was disciplined
Ezekiel Elliott was not the starting running back when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Sunday night vs. the Colts. Here’s why he didn’t get the call. Entering Sunday night’s prime time clash with the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had played in 97 regular-season contests and started each one of them. And he was the club’s starter in four postseason games as well.
Russell Wilson shares responsibility for defensive letdowns
The Denver Broncos keep giving up late scores to turn potential victories into heartbreaking defeats
National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job
UNLV has lofty aims for their next football coach. The Rebels recently fired bead coach Marcus Arroyo after three dismal seasons with the team. They’re hoping to replace him with someone who knows how to win. A report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on potential candidates featured a big name: former LSU Tigers head coach Read more... The post National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Saban responds to Alabama being left out of College Football Playoff
The Alabama Crimson Tide had hoped the committee would push them into the College Football Playoff after USC and TCU’s losses. But Nick Saban was left out. Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season to LSU after having gone down to Tennessee earlier in the year, it seemed as if the College Football Playoff hopes of Nick Saban’s team were circling the drain. The CFP selection committee disagreed.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
577K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0