SE Portland shooting leaves man with gunshot wound to chest

By Hailey Dunn
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8K16_0jU5y6zt00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was hospitalized Thursday morning after officials say he was shot in the chest in Southeast Portland.

Portland police responded to a reported shooting near the corner of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street at around 5:30 a.m.

19-year-old shot in Woodlawn neighborhood succumbs to injuries

Once there, officers said the man was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

No suspects were immediately arrested.

An investigation is underway.

