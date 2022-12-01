SE Portland shooting leaves man with gunshot wound to chest

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was hospitalized Thursday morning after officials say he was shot in the chest in Southeast Portland.

Portland police responded to a reported shooting near the corner of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street at around 5:30 a.m.

Once there, officers said the man was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

No suspects were immediately arrested.

An investigation is underway.

