SE Portland shooting leaves man with gunshot wound to chest
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was hospitalized Thursday morning after officials say he was shot in the chest in Southeast Portland.
Portland police responded to a reported shooting near the corner of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street at around 5:30 a.m.
Once there, officers said the man was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.
No suspects were immediately arrested.
An investigation is underway.
