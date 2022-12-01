Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg Lady Wildcats 67 Caldwell County 61
Trigg County’s girls overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up a 67-61 victory at Caldwell County on Saturday. Check out some of the action in this YSE photo gallery. Lady Tigers and Lady Wildcats.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Triple the Fun in Win Over Caldwell
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter to beat Caldwell County 67-61 Saturday in Princeton. The win was just the seventh for Trigg County in 49 career road games against Caldwell County and marks the first time Trigg has won three straight games on Caldwell’s home court.
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Roll to 41-Point Road Win
Trigg County moved to 2-0 with a 91-50 win at Clarksville Christian Friday, their second of three games in three days to start the basketball season. Just as they did in Thursday’s win over Heritage Christian Academy, Trigg got off to a strong start. Thursday it was a 15-0 start. Friday it was a 6-0 start.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Push Past Clinton County for Fourth Straight Win (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels have now equaled their best start in the last 10 seasons. The Lady Rebels overcame some fatigue issues from playing their fourth game in six nights and picked up a 54-42 win over the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School.
yoursportsedge.com
Morrison’s 32 Lead Christian County Past Oldham County
The Christian County Colonels have opened the season with two straight wins for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. The Colonels picked up their second win this season Saturday taking down Oldham County 74-69 in the BGO Classic at Lexington Christian. Breland Morrison scored eight first-quarter points as Christian...
yoursportsedge.com
Mason County Hands Lyons First Loss of Season
A last-minute rally came up just short as the Lyon County Lyons suffered their first loss of the season Saturday. Despite an 18-point fourth quarter from junior Travis Perry, the Lyons dropped a tough 75-72 decision against Mason County in the PRTC Classic at Jackson County High School. Whether it...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Off to First 3-0 Start in Six Years
Trigg County’s continued balance scoring led them to a 79-58 win over the Caldwell County Tigers Saturday in Princeton. The win was Trigg’s first at Caldwell County in six years and the 21-point margin the largest at the CAB since 2011. Xavier Bumphus scored seven of Caldwell County’s...
yoursportsedge.com
Owensboro Downs Lady Colonels in Tip-Off Classic
A slow start was a bit too much for the Christian County Lady Colonels to overcome Friday night. Owensboro limited the Lady Colonels to just 11 first-half points as the Lady Red Devils picked up a 53-30 win in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic at Owensboro Catholic. The Owensboro defense...
yoursportsedge.com
Cold-Shooting Hoptown Drops Opener at Murray High
In a game won and lost behind the arc, the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team couldn’t find the range in a 73-53 loss at Murray High on Friday night. Both teams were without All-Region performers, with Hopkinsville’s Daisjaun Mercer missing through injury and Murray’s Grant Whitaker also not on the floor.
247Sports
Austin Peay WR transfer Drae McCray is blowing up in the portal
Asked to describe his game, Austin Peay wide receiver transfer Drae McCray puts it simply: “I think I can score at any given time whenever I touch the ball.”. McCray had a catch of 20-plus yards in all but one of Austin Peay’s games this season, a campaign that saw him reel in 75 passes for 1,021 yards and 9 touchdowns. During his true freshman season in 2021, McCray had one punt return attempt – it went to the house.
Clarksville, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clarksville. The Stewart County High School basketball team will have a game with West Creek High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Northeast High School basketball team will have a game with Kenwood High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills sends Kentucky to the Sweet 16
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior middle blocker, Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills and Sophomore Eleanor Beavin’s 13 digs had Memorial Coliseum rocking on Friday night. The 12th-seeded Kentucky Volleyball team’s now the first team in the nation to book its spot into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s Sweet 16 with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) sweep of the […]
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols learn their postseason plans
The Tennessee Vols learned their postseason destination on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind Alabama, a team the Vols beat earlier this season. Alabama will head to the Sugar Bowl which means Tennessee is going to the Orange Bowl. The...
Shooting threat cancels Christmas parade in Bowling Green
A shooting threat against protestors lead to the Bowling Green Christmas Parade getting canceled on Saturday.
wkdzradio.com
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
Tennessee cornerback commitment gets visit from Heupel, Martinez
With the contact period leading up to Early Signing Day now underway, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel hit the road Sunday to begin making his visits with the Vols' commitments and some of their remaining targets. He started by visiting one of the coveted cornerbacks who has been part of their class for months.
Vigil held to raise awareness for Muhlenberg County missing persons
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A vigil was held in Central City to raise awareness for four missing person cases in Muhlenberg County. Samantha Bratcher when missing in November of 2021. Scotty Bryant disappeared New Year’s Eve 2010. Ronald “Cisco” Duncan disappeared in December of 2004. Brent Harrison also went missing earlier this year. We’re […]
whopam.com
Unexploded grenade found under Trigg County bridge
An unexploded grenade was located in water under a bridge on South Road in Trigg County Sunday. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says someone was ‘magnet fishing’ off the bridge between Main Street and US 68 when they retrieved what appeared to be a 40 mm grenade.
whopam.com
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
