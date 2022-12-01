Read full article on original website
Warm, dry stretch continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Dry air and high pressure continue to dominate the Central Florida forecast for the next several days. After some patchy fog to start Monday, we will see more sun in the afternoon. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high temperature of 80 in Orlando...
🧊This Florida attraction stays at 9 degrees with dozens of ICE! sculptures
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – There are some new features at ICE! this year at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee. The attraction is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, ICE! is featuring the classic story, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” in ten scenes...
Even more sunshine to close out the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – A few extra afternoon clouds bubbled up as expected Saturday, but Sunday should feature even more afternoon sunshine. High temperatures again surge back into the low-to-mid 80s. Gradually, more humidity is likely to build as we venture through a mainly dry and very warm week ahead.
NHC tracking tropical disturbance in central Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the central Atlantic. It's located about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to NHC. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics while it drifts northeastward during the next few...
More warmth for the weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a limited and very brief cooldown, temperatures will be be back on the rise through the weekend and into next week. Expect a few extra clouds to move in for Saturday afternoon, but a clearing trend will return for Saturday evening and overnight. [TRENDING: 2...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
Florida Says Hello To 2023 With Fun, Fantasy, Fireworks!
Florida Says Hello To 2023 With Fun, Fantasy, Fireworks!. Each New Year should be celebrated: it is a gift that marks the beginning of a new chapter in the novel of our lives. It is a time when we make resolutions –adopting a healthier lifestyle, maybe quitting smoking and starting an exercise program or opting for a more sensible diet. Perhaps we also propose to spend more time with family and friends and to be more attentive and charitable towards less fortunate members of our community. And naturally, we also look for opportunities to mark Dec. 31 with festivities and celebrations to welcome the New Year!
COCOA BEACH : A SCENIC BEAUTY LIKE NEVER BEFORE
Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Located south of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cocoa Beach, Florida is an oceanfront town with a great beach. It’s also the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which has iconic artifacts and rockets.
Scientists Predict Florida Will Be Major Hotbed for Wildfires in 2023: Report
Each wildfire season, Americans turn their attention to the west as a decades-long megadrought sparks blazes across the Plains, the Rockies, and the Pacific Coast. However, as wildfire season comes to an end for the year, scientists are predicting that Florida, as well as other regions across the interior Southeast, will become a major hotbed for wildfires in the new year.
Thousands of runners participate in OUC Orlando half marathon
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of runners made their way through downtown Orlando on Saturday for the 46th annual OUC Orlando half marathon and Barney Butter Lake Eola 5K. With every mile, the runners pushed through the pain. “It’s just a good challenge every year,” runner Kim Benham said....
Can you legally fly a flag on your car in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. On Monday, Trooper Steve was asked, “Can you legally fly a flag on your car?”
New Management for Bell at Universal Apartments in Orlando
Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based national property management company, has recently acquired a new management deal for the Bell at Universal apartment homes here in Orlando. Mission Rock Residential was selected by the property’s new owners, Treeline Companies, to manage the 310-unit apartment home community. Bell at Universal is...
Florida's Countdown To Get a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, Could Lead to Long Lines at the DMV - In Order To Fly Then
Florida's official Motor Vehicle site shows a countdown - only 149 days left - to get a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023. Without it, you can't get on a plane in the U.S. (at least without a passport).
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
Florida Gov. DeSantis announces $25M to provide building materials to restore hurricane-damaged homes
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $25 million in state funds would go toward providing building materials to restore homes damaged during Hurricane Ian. DeSantis announced the funding at a news conference at American Legion Post No. 103 in Punta Gorda. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
Budweiser Clydesdales return to Orlando’s ICON Park
ORLANDO, Fla. — World-famous horses visited the entertainment destination in Orlando, just in time for the holiday season. The Budweiser Clydesdales arrived at ICON Park on Sunday to pose in front of The Wheel at ICON Park. Guests met and took photos with the festive horses. The horses were...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
Report of shooting leads Orlando police to wounded man on International Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found injured near a hotel on International Drive in Orlando after police responded to a reported shooting early Monday. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 6300 block of International Drive around 4:40 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
FHP: At least 1 person dead in Winter Haven crash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash in Winter Haven on Saturday, troopers say. The crash occurred on North Lake Howard Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all lanes on Lake Howard...
