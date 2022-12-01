Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Madisonville Lady Maroons 70 Trigg County 33
Madisonville-North Hopkins handed Trigg County a 70-33 loss Monday on the basketball court. Here is a YSE gallery from the game.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Triple the Fun in Win Over Caldwell
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter to beat Caldwell County 67-61 Saturday in Princeton. The win was just the seventh for Trigg County in 49 career road games against Caldwell County and marks the first time Trigg has won three straight games on Caldwell’s home court.
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Roll to 41-Point Road Win
Trigg County moved to 2-0 with a 91-50 win at Clarksville Christian Friday, their second of three games in three days to start the basketball season. Just as they did in Thursday’s win over Heritage Christian Academy, Trigg got off to a strong start. Thursday it was a 15-0 start. Friday it was a 6-0 start.
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Off to First 3-0 Start in Six Years
Trigg County’s continued balance scoring led them to a 79-58 win over the Caldwell County Tigers Saturday in Princeton. The win was Trigg’s first at Caldwell County in six years and the 21-point margin the largest at the CAB since 2011. Xavier Bumphus scored seven of Caldwell County’s...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Push Past Clinton County for Fourth Straight Win (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels have now equaled their best start in the last 10 seasons. The Lady Rebels overcame some fatigue issues from playing their fourth game in six nights and picked up a 54-42 win over the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs in the State Farm 4th Region Challenge at Bowling Green High School.
yoursportsedge.com
Morrison’s 32 Lead Christian County Past Oldham County
The Christian County Colonels have opened the season with two straight wins for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. The Colonels picked up their second win this season Saturday taking down Oldham County 74-69 in the BGO Classic at Lexington Christian. Breland Morrison scored eight first-quarter points as Christian...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Washer With the Alley, Vaughn With the Ooop
Jhaden Vaughn is racking up the early season Max’s Moments. Watch the Trigg County junior add to his collection with this alley-oop from Luke Washer against Caldwell County Saturday.
yoursportsedge.com
Mason County Hands Lyons First Loss of Season
A last-minute rally came up just short as the Lyon County Lyons suffered their first loss of the season Saturday. Despite an 18-point fourth quarter from junior Travis Perry, the Lyons dropped a tough 75-72 decision against Mason County in the PRTC Classic at Jackson County High School. Whether it...
Comments / 0