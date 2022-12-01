Trigg County moved to 2-0 with a 91-50 win at Clarksville Christian Friday, their second of three games in three days to start the basketball season. Just as they did in Thursday’s win over Heritage Christian Academy, Trigg got off to a strong start. Thursday it was a 15-0 start. Friday it was a 6-0 start.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO