Stealing a car, trying to run over a police officer?? One wonders what does the court consider dangerous, if not this? The more I read about all these light sentence's, or no bail etc. Makes us want to leave this state. The justice system has to change.
violating parole should be enough to keep him behind bars not to mention ,stealing a car ,not stopping when police are in persuit,not getting out of vehicle.what would have been the result if the officers went up to the car and he ended up having a weapon? What a tough decision it must be becoming a police officer when the odds are now stacked against them.
time to change judges in our courts in spfld Time for a change judges just don't care
