Officials have charged a 42-year-old Chicopee man with running over and killing a 68-year-old pedestrian earlier this week, authorities said. Benjamin Goraj is charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating under the influence — 3rd offense, Hampden District Attorney's said. He was given a $5,000 bond but must consent to multiple alcohol tests a day as a condition of his pre-trial release. Police allege that Goraj was drunk when he crashed into William Matteson, 68, of Chicopee, on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28., authorities said.

4 DAYS AGO