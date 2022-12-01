ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 5

Wlisa
4d ago

Stealing a car, trying to run over a police officer?? One wonders what does the court consider dangerous, if not this? The more I read about all these light sentence's, or no bail etc. Makes us want to leave this state. The justice system has to change.

Reply
6
DMclemons
4d ago

violating parole should be enough to keep him behind bars not to mention ,stealing a car ,not stopping when police are in persuit,not getting out of vehicle.what would have been the result if the officers went up to the car and he ended up having a weapon? What a tough decision it must be becoming a police officer when the odds are now stacked against them.

Reply
4
James HarrimAn
4d ago

time to change judges in our courts in spfld Time for a change judges just don't care

Reply
6
Related
MassLive.com

Springfield man arrested in connection with Chicopee shooting, police say

A Springfield man wanted in connection with a Chicopee shooting was arrested at a parking lot near the Hilton Garden Inn on Hall of Fame Avenue Thursday evening, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Troy Dubose, 32-year-old Springfield man, was arrested on the following Chicopee District Court arrest...
MassLive.com

Police say driver of fatal Worcester crash fled police after pointing airsoft gun at people

A rollover crash in Worcester Saturday occurred after the driver threatened a pedestrian with a gun and then fled police. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Worcester police officers responded to Water Street after receiving a report of an assault with a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the department. They learned that two men had been walking on the street when a Toyota Highlander drove past them and almost hit them.
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
FOX 61

Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
hk-now.com

CSP: Detectives Assist NY State Police in Arrest of Westbrook Woman

(December 2, 2022)—On 11/30/22, at approximately 1830 hours, personnel within the New York State Police (Riverside Troop) and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office informed Connecticut State Police, Central District Major Crime Troop F personnel that they hold an active felony arrest warrant for Jacqueline Jewett, DOB 06/15/1965 of 87 McVeagh Road, in Westbrook, CT.
The Associated Press

Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities. Police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was found at a bus stop in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after a person who...
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
NBC Connecticut

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford

A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
Daily Voice

Chicopee Driver Was Drunk When He Killed Elderly Pedestrian: DA

Officials have charged a 42-year-old Chicopee man with running over and killing a 68-year-old pedestrian earlier this week, authorities said. Benjamin Goraj is charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating under the influence — 3rd offense, Hampden District Attorney's said. He was given a $5,000 bond but must consent to multiple alcohol tests a day as a condition of his pre-trial release. Police allege that Goraj was drunk when he crashed into William Matteson, 68, of Chicopee, on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28., authorities said.
WTNH

Police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar Store in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar Store on New Britain Ave Friday night. West Hartford police said they responded to the report of an armed robbery just after 7:20 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, police learned at least two suspects stole an undisclosed […]
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy