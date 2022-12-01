Read full article on original website
Panthers waive struggling QB Baker Mayfield
The Panthers waived Baker Mayfield on Monday after the quarterback went 1-5 as a starter this season and posted an NFL-worst 18.2 QBR.
Questions remain after Deshaun Watson's Browns debut vs. Texans
After an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault, as defined by the league, Watson returned to the field in Sunday's win over his former team.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Centre Daily
4 Players for Lions to Watch in Championship Games
Championship Saturday has arrived on the college football landscape. Four of the Power Five conferences will hold their championship games Saturday. There’s plenty on the line, as the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday. There’s plenty of top-tier talent on display during championship...
Centre Daily
Ravens — Browns in Week 15 Will Be Played on Saturday
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. At least two of the three games scheduled for that day are intriguing. Week 15: Saturday, December 17 (NFL Network) 1:00 PM ET – Indianapolis Colts vs....
Centre Daily
Broncos HC Addresses Defense’s Clutch-Time Collapse in Baltimore
With 5:02 left in the fourth quarter, the Denver Broncos held a 9-3 lead and had the Baltimore Ravens on the ropes. The Ravens took possession on their own 9-yard line. If the Broncos' defense gets a stop, it's ballgame — the oddsmakers would be defied with an upset victory on the road. But, alas, that's not how it shook out.
Centre Daily
Quick Hits: Wilks Details Mayfield’s Release, Provides Injury Update + More
"I brought in Ian Scott from Central Michigan to replace Terrance Knighton as assistant d-line coach. Ian Scott brings a lot of experience as far as coaching and playing. He played for myself and Don Johnson in Chicago as well as San Diego when we were with the Chargers." Releasing...
Centre Daily
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Live Game Updates
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are on fire while their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers are not, and all of that sets the stage for a big game. In rivalries, records don't matter; this game is about will, fight, and pride. The Silver and Black dug themselves...
Centre Daily
Commanders Tie Giants: Why Didn’t Coach Ron Rivera Go For 2?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Before the Washington Commanders finished with a 20-20 tie against the New York Giants, they first jumped out to a 10-point on Sunday. But then the Commanders let the Giants back in and even surrendered the lead after a strip-sack fumble by quarterback Taylor Heinicke. And...
Centre Daily
Making the Final Case for Stetson Bennett to Win the Heisman
Both the regular season and conference championship weekend have all officially come to a close which means the announcement of this year's Heisman trophy winner. The award winner will be announced on Dec. 10 and while it may be an outside chance, there is still a case for Georgia's Stetson Bennett to take home the award.
