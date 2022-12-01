Read full article on original website
Solid Rock Christmas Parade & Festival to rock around the Coastal Bend Sunday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now talk about a Christmas party hop, skip, jump and march!. Pastor Steve Coronado of the Solid Rock Church joined us live to tell us about the church's Illuminated Christmas Parade, Christmas festival and Love & Happiness Toy Drive.
Big trip for a small town girl: Banquete HS cheerleader performing at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Banquete High School cheerleader is in Hawaii to perform at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade after being named one of the best cheerleaders in the country. Bailey Nobles was chosen as All-American while attending a Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Varsity Spirit camp at Texas...
South Texas illuminated boat parade returns for the holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The illuminated Boat Parade brought the community together for the holidays. The event was held downtown at the Corpus Christi Marina. Holiday cheer was definitely in the air and on the water as the cheerful parade lit up the marina and the faces of numerous residents.
Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way
Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: New Beginnings Ministries in Aransas County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The season of giving is in full-swing, meaning it's time to introduce one of the many local organizations that you can help support in this year's Share Your Christmas food drive!. Lavita Rodriguez of the New Beginnings Ministries Food Pantry joined us live to talk...
Pets take photos with Santa in 'Paws for Claus' event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Furry friends with paws had a fun opportunity to snap a picture with Santa Claus. The picture opportunity took place at The Gulf Coast Humane Society. The event was free to anyone who wanted to take a pet. In exchange, Herman and Herman Law offices...
Unsightly scene at Cole Park according to resident
Tourists and locals enjoy the sights and sounds of the environment, but when nature calls and a portable toilet is the closest option, would you take a chance?
KIII TV3
Thanks for Sharing Your Christmas, Kaffie Middle School!
The Kaffie Middle School Student Council is the latest addition to our on-air Share Your Christmas showcase! Want to be next? Show us what you got!
'Not valuable at all, but so precious to me': Ring returned to mother who lost it in busy Black Friday crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Melanie Tijerina never thought she would see the ring she had special made to honor her children again. "I actually started to convince myself I had possibly thrown it away after hand-drying my hands," Tijerina said. Tijerina was shopping at La Palmera mall on the...
mysoutex.com
Rodriguez marks 17 years at Brazina’s
In today’s fast-paced world it is rare to find a person who will stay the course in any area of their life, particularly on a job. But Brezina’s in Taft has found such a person in long-time employee Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s past employment history includes working in restaurants,...
KIII TV3
State Qtrs: Miracle play pushes Refugio past Shiner; Flour Bluff, Calallen fall
Refugio got a play of the year candidate on 4th and 12 to save its season. Flour Bluff fell late to Liberty Hill and Boerne put Calallen away early over in SA.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Edna, Cuero, and Refugio Moving on to State Semi’s-Check Out the Neutral Sites
The state tournament is less than two weeks away and we still have three teams in the Crossroads fighting for a state title! The Cuero Gobblers are fresh off of a 3 OT Thriller last Thursday at NRG defeating Silsbee 58-56. The Refugio Bobcats came from behind in the 4th quarter and scored 14 against the Shiner Comanches in the Friday night game. Final Score Refugio 27 Shiner 22. Finally, the Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominating win where they scored 27 against Llano in the first half on Thursday night. Final score Edna 40 Llano 21 We want to send a big congratulations to the Shiner Comanches for a phenomenal year on the Football field.
Washington Examiner
Largest-ever liquid fentanyl seizure made in Texas town where Trump warned of drug cartels
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement made the largest bust of liquid fentanyl in national history during a traffic stop in a small town 120 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border — where former President Donald Trump rallied supporters earlier this fall and warned about the powerful drug cartels.
KIII TV3
Veterans Memorial heading to state semifinal after sending PSJA North home in 20-14 final
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — -First 4th round appearance in school history for the Raiders. -Vets off the top from near the 50, QB finds #2 Christian Sabsook in traffic who makes one heck of a catch. TD Vets, first numbers on the board, 7-0, Vets. -Then PSJA north clapping...
corpuschristicronica.com
Woman found stabbed to death on Crews Street
A woman was found stabbed to death in a home on the 2400 block of Crews Street on Saturday. The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to Crews Street and Segrest Street and found the woman dead in a back garage home on the floor. Authorities responded when the woman’s...
cw39.com
Coast Guard seizes 330 pounds of illegally caught red snapper
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
History Making Drug Bust Made Just Outside of Robstown
A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday has turned into a history-making drug bust and for the first time, liquid fentanyl has been found in Nueces County. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States as reported by KIIITV.COM.
KRGV
PSJA North Raiders head to regional finals in Corpus Christi
A send-off was made Saturday for the last Valley football team standing. The PSJA North Raiders are heading off to Corpus Christi for the regional finals at the Buccaneer Stadium. A win for the Raiders would make them the first Valley team to qualify for the state semifinals in 19...
Corpus Christi physician sees uptick in fentanyl overdoses, explains danger of improper use
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi doctor told 3NEWS just how dangerous fentanyl can be when it is misused. On Thursday, 3NEWS reported how a traffic stop on Hwy. 77 south of Robstown led to a the largest reported liquid fentanyl seizure in the country as the drug continues to be trafficked across the border.
