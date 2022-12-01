ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIII 3News

South Texas illuminated boat parade returns for the holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The illuminated Boat Parade brought the community together for the holidays. The event was held downtown at the Corpus Christi Marina. Holiday cheer was definitely in the air and on the water as the cheerful parade lit up the marina and the faces of numerous residents.
Mix 97.9 FM

Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way

Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
KIII 3News

Pets take photos with Santa in 'Paws for Claus' event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Furry friends with paws had a fun opportunity to snap a picture with Santa Claus. The picture opportunity took place at The Gulf Coast Humane Society. The event was free to anyone who wanted to take a pet. In exchange, Herman and Herman Law offices...
mysoutex.com

Rodriguez marks 17 years at Brazina’s

In today’s fast-paced world it is rare to find a person who will stay the course in any area of their life, particularly on a job. But Brezina’s in Taft has found such a person in long-time employee Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s past employment history includes working in restaurants,...
KIXS FM 108

Edna, Cuero, and Refugio Moving on to State Semi’s-Check Out the Neutral Sites

The state tournament is less than two weeks away and we still have three teams in the Crossroads fighting for a state title! The Cuero Gobblers are fresh off of a 3 OT Thriller last Thursday at NRG defeating Silsbee 58-56. The Refugio Bobcats came from behind in the 4th quarter and scored 14 against the Shiner Comanches in the Friday night game. Final Score Refugio 27 Shiner 22. Finally, the Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominating win where they scored 27 against Llano in the first half on Thursday night. Final score Edna 40 Llano 21 We want to send a big congratulations to the Shiner Comanches for a phenomenal year on the Football field.
corpuschristicronica.com

Woman found stabbed to death on Crews Street

A woman was found stabbed to death in a home on the 2400 block of Crews Street on Saturday. The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to Crews Street and Segrest Street and found the woman dead in a back garage home on the floor. Authorities responded when the woman’s...
cw39.com

Coast Guard seizes 330 pounds of illegally caught red snapper

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
KIXS FM 108

History Making Drug Bust Made Just Outside of Robstown

A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday has turned into a history-making drug bust and for the first time, liquid fentanyl has been found in Nueces County. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States as reported by KIIITV.COM.
KRGV

PSJA North Raiders head to regional finals in Corpus Christi

A send-off was made Saturday for the last Valley football team standing. The PSJA North Raiders are heading off to Corpus Christi for the regional finals at the Buccaneer Stadium. A win for the Raiders would make them the first Valley team to qualify for the state semifinals in 19...

