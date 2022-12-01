Read full article on original website
This Place in History: The Champlain Club
The property on Crowley Street in Burlington was once the Goethe Lodge, home to a German-American social club. It's now open to all.
Addison Independent
Martin L. “Marty” Landon Sr., 76, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Martin L. “Marty” Landon Sr., 76, of Middlebury died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer over the last four years. He was born on Aug. 5, 1946, in Whitehall, N.Y., the son of Melvin...
Addison Independent
Theresa R. Steady, 75, of Rutland
RUTLAND — Theresa R. Steady, 75, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at her home in Rutland, with her four daughters and best friend by her side. She was born on Aug. 13, 1947, in Richford, Vt., the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Rushford) Juaire. Theresa was a caregiver...
Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71
Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
WCAX
“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
Addison Independent
Doug Mandigo named Panther football coach
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College on Sunday named 1996 alumnus Doug Mandigo as the next head coach of the Panther football team. Mandigo, who has been the team’s defensive coordinator since 2011, served as the program’s associate head coach this past fall as part what the school’s athletic department called a planned leadership transition after longtime Head Coach Bob Ritter announced he would step down after the season.
PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt
On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
WCAX
South Burlington church hosts drive-thru Christmas parade
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people spent the night looking at Christmas lights in the parking lot at Vibrant Church. The event, Jay’s Christmas Party for Kids, has been going on for years, but because of COVID, it looks very different. Pre-pandemic, they would host an indoor Christmas party. Now instead, people drive a route around the parking lot to see decorated vehicles and displays with some of their favorite characters. Doing it this way allows more people to get in on the festivities.
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
Saratogian
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY: Adirondack United win home opener 10-1 over Beekmantown
GLENS FALLS, NY – The wait is finally over. The Adirondack United took the ice for the first time at home on Saturday afternoon, officially bringing girls’ hockey to Section II. “We were all definitely really excited. It was our home opener and we had a lot to...
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
compassvermont.com
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies
Seifer, who died on Tuesday, worked in the city’s Community and Economic Development Office from 1983 to 2011. Friends and colleagues said he built the foundation for sustainable community development. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies.
albanymagic.com
‘Igloo Dining’ Returns at Capital Region Restaurant
It’s one of those things that started as more of a safety precaution during the pandemic has turned into quite the popular outing. The Queensbury Hotel’s Park 26 Restaurant is bringing back winter outdoor dining with igloos. The igloos are open for dinner nightly at 5:30 and 7:30...
Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington
Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
mynbc5.com
Gifford Medical Center restarting their SANE Program
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Gifford Medical Center is restarting its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program, also known as SANE. It encompasses all types of violence. Now, anyone who’s experienced a violent crime, such as sexual assault, intimate partner violence, or strangulation can now come to the hospital and receive more comprehensive and compassionate care through the program.
