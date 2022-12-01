Read full article on original website
Panthers waive struggling QB Baker Mayfield
The Panthers waived Baker Mayfield on Monday after the quarterback went 1-5 as a starter this season and posted an NFL-worst 18.2 QBR.
10 Times Sport Team Owners Were Accused Of Racist Behavior And The Consequences They Were Handed
From Jerry Jones to Kelly Loeffler.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
CFB world reacts to big Pitt transfer news
The Pitt Panthers have hit the transfer portal for a quarterback again. Pitt secured the commitment of a major transfer from right within the ACC. Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec will play for the Panthers in 2023. ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported the news of Jurkovec’s transfer on Monday. The BC quarterback spoke exclusively Read more... The post CFB world reacts to big Pitt transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos HC Addresses Defense’s Clutch-Time Collapse in Baltimore
With 5:02 left in the fourth quarter, the Denver Broncos held a 9-3 lead and had the Baltimore Ravens on the ropes. The Ravens took possession on their own 9-yard line. If the Broncos' defense gets a stop, it's ballgame — the oddsmakers would be defied with an upset victory on the road. But, alas, that's not how it shook out.
Quick Hits: Wilks Details Mayfield’s Release, Provides Injury Update + More
"I brought in Ian Scott from Central Michigan to replace Terrance Knighton as assistant d-line coach. Ian Scott brings a lot of experience as far as coaching and playing. He played for myself and Don Johnson in Chicago as well as San Diego when we were with the Chargers." Releasing...
‘We’re A Dangerous Team!’ Dak Prescott’s Cowboys Dominate Colts, 54-19: Live Game Log
As the Dallas Cowboys continue to improve their rushing defense, they might've faced one of the biggest tests of the season on Sunday night. But Dallas Cowboys 54, Indianapolis Colts 19 suggests they passed all of those tests. "We get up a couple of points,'' Dak Prescott said, "and let...
NFL Draft Profile: Jerome Carvin, Offensive Lineman, Tennessee Volunteers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Commanders LB Cole Holcomb OUT for Season After Foot Surgery. By Commander Country Staff Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
What the 12-team College Football Playoff would be this season
View the original article to see embedded media. College Football Playoff expansion is official and scheduled to make its debut for the 2024 season, ushering in the era of the 12-team postseason in NCAA football. But right now, with the new top 25 rankings on the books, it's fun to...
Deshaun Watson ‘Treatment is Helping’? Browns at Houston Texans About More Than Football
The Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns in a highly-anticipated and emotional battle on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his NFL return against his former team after a 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. ... And while today is about football, it's also about something else:...
4 Players for Lions to Watch in Championship Games
Championship Saturday has arrived on the college football landscape. Four of the Power Five conferences will hold their championship games Saturday. There’s plenty on the line, as the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday. There’s plenty of top-tier talent on display during championship...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Live Game Updates
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are on fire while their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers are not, and all of that sets the stage for a big game. In rivalries, records don't matter; this game is about will, fight, and pride. The Silver and Black dug themselves...
Making the Final Case for Stetson Bennett to Win the Heisman
Both the regular season and conference championship weekend have all officially come to a close which means the announcement of this year's Heisman trophy winner. The award winner will be announced on Dec. 10 and while it may be an outside chance, there is still a case for Georgia's Stetson Bennett to take home the award.
Commanders Tie Giants: Why Didn’t Coach Ron Rivera Go For 2?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Before the Washington Commanders finished with a 20-20 tie against the New York Giants, they first jumped out to a 10-point on Sunday. But then the Commanders let the Giants back in and even surrendered the lead after a strip-sack fumble by quarterback Taylor Heinicke. And...
Winners and Losers From the Bengals’ 27-24 Win Over the Chiefs
The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in a massive game on Sunday, positioning themselves in a good spot in the AFC playoff race. Burrow was simply amazing against the Chiefs. He threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and added a score and 46 more yards on the ground. This was the Bengals' biggest game of the season and he stepped up big time. He’s now 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and is undoubtably one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.
Davante Adams on Raiders’ Momentum After OT Wins
For two consecutive weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to do what they had struggled with all season: find a way to win down the stretch. They're finding their stride at the right time, and it's come in thrilling fashion. Any overtime win will give a team momentum, but...
Justin Fields’ Return a Case of Risk with Rewards
Justin Fields has shown in the past how well he overcomes injuries. The national semifinals and finals for Ohio State come to mind, when he had hip and rib injuries. Fields will test this again Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and the Bears will count on this ability to heal quickly as he tries to be a binding force, as long as it's not ultimately a disaster for his health.
Commanders vs. Giants: 3 Takeaways From Washington’s Tie vs. New York
Few things in sports are more confusing than a tie. Should you feel happy? Or should you be upset? In the case of the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, their 20-20 tie should garner both feelings. The tie wasn’t due to a lack of opportunities. Both teams had their...
