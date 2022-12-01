The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in a massive game on Sunday, positioning themselves in a good spot in the AFC playoff race. Burrow was simply amazing against the Chiefs. He threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and added a score and 46 more yards on the ground. This was the Bengals' biggest game of the season and he stepped up big time. He’s now 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and is undoubtably one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

17 HOURS AGO