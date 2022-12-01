Hunter, gatherer, farmer, family provider, father, and friend, James LaMar Tarbet, almost 92, passed away on November 17, 2022. LaMar was born in Burley, Idaho, the third child of Bourke and Caroline (Kitty) Tarbet in 1930. The family moved to Benson, Utah in 1943. He met Joyce Buxton in 1949 and they were later married. Kids came quickly, with three in diapers at one time! Six total. In 1957 LaMar began to manage the Griffith Dairy in Benson. LaMar started his own Dairy operation in Cornish, Utah in 1979. Later he took a job with Bear River Technical College as a Maintenance Engineer where he worked until he retired in 1996. LaMar left this world to be with his beloved family, relatives, and friends who are rejoicing to have him amongst them, telling stories and occasionally fishing with his dad. May he rest in peace and enjoy the afterlife. He deserves a special place. Siblings: Bourke Dewain Tarbet (deceased), Doris Marie Sweeten (deceased), Floyd Lee Tarbet, Robert Max Tarbet (deceased), Lois Jean McWhirter, and Bonnie Ann Anderson. Children: Kellen Lester Tarbet, Laren Dean Tarbet (Rachel), Julie Bergeson (Dan), Terri Lee Tarbet (deceased), James Alan Tarbet (deceased), and Brett LaMar Tarbet (Melinda). Grand Children: Carey, Mark, Brian, Cole, Alex, Tina, Sean, Alexa, and Steven Great Grand Children: Danny, Jazzy, Skylar, Rosie, and Ledger. A more complete history is located at www.franklincountyfuneral.com A celebration of life for friends and family will be held on June 17, 2023, from 1PM to 5 PM, at the Sportsman's Paradise, 750 West 8700 South, Paradise, Utah 84328. Phone 435-245-3035. Goodtrout@aol.com POC Grant White. Donate to the Cache Food Pantry at 359 South Main Street, Logan, Utah 84321. Phone 435-753-7140.

2 DAYS AGO