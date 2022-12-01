ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Herald-Journal

USU men’s basketball: Aggies start hot, stay undefeated

Utah State used one of their better starts to get some breathing room and withstood a second half charge to stay perfect on the men’s basketball season. The Aggies built a double-digit lead seven-and-a-half minutes into the game and never looked back Sunday evening at the Chase Center in the Bay Area. San Francisco made it interesting, getting within seven points with less than eight minutes to play, but USU made plays the rest of the way to secure a 82-64 victory.
Herald-Journal

USU football: Aggies to face Memphis in First Responder Bowl

A new bowl destination will await Utah State's football program this season. USU will square off against American Athletic Conference foe Memphis in the 2022 Servpro First Responder Bowl, which will take place Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. The news was first reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network early Sunday afternoon and was made official an hour or so later.
Herald-Journal

USU volleyball: Short stay at NCAA Tournament for Aggies

It’s fifth trip to the Big Dance did not last long for Utah State. The Aggie volleyball team could never really get on track Friday in Eugene, Oregon, in a first-round match at the NCAA Tournament. Sixth-seeded Arkansas had USU on its heels a good portion of the match, winning in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15.
Herald-Journal

Tarbet, James LaMar

Hunter, gatherer, farmer, family provider, father, and friend, James LaMar Tarbet, almost 92, passed away on November 17, 2022. LaMar was born in Burley, Idaho, the third child of Bourke and Caroline (Kitty) Tarbet in 1930. The family moved to Benson, Utah in 1943. He met Joyce Buxton in 1949 and they were later married. Kids came quickly, with three in diapers at one time! Six total. In 1957 LaMar began to manage the Griffith Dairy in Benson. LaMar started his own Dairy operation in Cornish, Utah in 1979. Later he took a job with Bear River Technical College as a Maintenance Engineer where he worked until he retired in 1996. LaMar left this world to be with his beloved family, relatives, and friends who are rejoicing to have him amongst them, telling stories and occasionally fishing with his dad. May he rest in peace and enjoy the afterlife. He deserves a special place. Siblings: Bourke Dewain Tarbet (deceased), Doris Marie Sweeten (deceased), Floyd Lee Tarbet, Robert Max Tarbet (deceased), Lois Jean McWhirter, and Bonnie Ann Anderson. Children: Kellen Lester Tarbet, Laren Dean Tarbet (Rachel), Julie Bergeson (Dan), Terri Lee Tarbet (deceased), James Alan Tarbet (deceased), and Brett LaMar Tarbet (Melinda). Grand Children: Carey, Mark, Brian, Cole, Alex, Tina, Sean, Alexa, and Steven Great Grand Children: Danny, Jazzy, Skylar, Rosie, and Ledger. A more complete history is located at www.franklincountyfuneral.com A celebration of life for friends and family will be held on June 17, 2023, from 1PM to 5 PM, at the Sportsman's Paradise, 750 West 8700 South, Paradise, Utah 84328. Phone 435-245-3035. Goodtrout@aol.com POC Grant White. Donate to the Cache Food Pantry at 359 South Main Street, Logan, Utah 84321. Phone 435-753-7140.
Herald-Journal

USU men's basketball: Aggies face Dons without Jones

After playing five of their first six games at home, the Aggies have two road games at neutral-court sites. They begin Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. Utah State will face San Francisco for the first time since 2003. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
kjzz.com

Tremonton mom upset 7-year-old wandered away from school, no one noticed

TREMONTON, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year old boy left McKinley Elementary in Tremonton on his own this week, in the middle of the school day, walked blocks to his home, only to be spotted by a neighbor—who picked up the child and returned him to school. Mom Azure...
kvnutalk

School districts delay classes after heavy snowstorm – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Heavy snow has prompted most Cache Valley schools to delay the start of classes Friday morning. The announcement came after close to a foot or more of snow fell overnight. Early Friday, officials with both the Cache County and Logan City school districts postponed the start of...
Herald-Journal

Joseph James Buckley

Joseph James Buckley 10/26/1929 - 11/30/2022 Joseph James Buckley, 93, moved from the dusty hillside to heaven on November 30, 2022. Born October 26, 1929, in Ogden, Utah, Joe was the second of six children born to James William and Cecelia Shields Buckley. He was raised with the coyotes and jackrabbits on the family ranch and attended school in Cokeville. Later he studied at the University of Wyoming where he experienced the blizzard of '49. He faithfully labored in the Eastern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, followed by service in the United States Army.
kslnewsradio.com

Morning storms impact school schedules

SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
Herald-Journal

Peterson, Marion Grace Snow

Peterson Marion Grace Snow Peterson 86 Logan passed away December 1, 2022. Funeral services are the direction of Nelson Funeral Home, memories and condolences may be express at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com .
kjzz.com

Davis County officials attempting to identify suspects in vehicle, package burglaries

SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the Davis County Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects accused in multiple vehicle and package burglaries. Deputies said it is believed that the individuals were involved in several package thefts and vehicle burglaries in South Weber and Layton that occurred in the last week.
utahstories.com

A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.

Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
Herald-Journal

Evelyn Kobayashi

Evelyn Kobayashi 7/11/1933 - 11/27/2022 Evelyn Kobayashi, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022. She was born July 11, 1933 in Layton, Utah to Takeo and Fusa Nakaishi. She was the second youngest amongst her fourteen siblings: Dorothy, Uke, Mish, Toshio, Alice, Sheila, Jane, Mary, John, Bob, Joe, Jimmy, May and Kenny.

