Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies start hot, stay undefeated
Utah State used one of their better starts to get some breathing room and withstood a second half charge to stay perfect on the men’s basketball season. The Aggies built a double-digit lead seven-and-a-half minutes into the game and never looked back Sunday evening at the Chase Center in the Bay Area. San Francisco made it interesting, getting within seven points with less than eight minutes to play, but USU made plays the rest of the way to secure a 82-64 victory.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies to face Memphis in First Responder Bowl
A new bowl destination will await Utah State's football program this season. USU will square off against American Athletic Conference foe Memphis in the 2022 Servpro First Responder Bowl, which will take place Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. The news was first reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network early Sunday afternoon and was made official an hour or so later.
Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Short stay at NCAA Tournament for Aggies
It’s fifth trip to the Big Dance did not last long for Utah State. The Aggie volleyball team could never really get on track Friday in Eugene, Oregon, in a first-round match at the NCAA Tournament. Sixth-seeded Arkansas had USU on its heels a good portion of the match, winning in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15.
Herald-Journal
Tarbet, James LaMar
Hunter, gatherer, farmer, family provider, father, and friend, James LaMar Tarbet, almost 92, passed away on November 17, 2022. LaMar was born in Burley, Idaho, the third child of Bourke and Caroline (Kitty) Tarbet in 1930. The family moved to Benson, Utah in 1943. He met Joyce Buxton in 1949 and they were later married. Kids came quickly, with three in diapers at one time! Six total. In 1957 LaMar began to manage the Griffith Dairy in Benson. LaMar started his own Dairy operation in Cornish, Utah in 1979. Later he took a job with Bear River Technical College as a Maintenance Engineer where he worked until he retired in 1996. LaMar left this world to be with his beloved family, relatives, and friends who are rejoicing to have him amongst them, telling stories and occasionally fishing with his dad. May he rest in peace and enjoy the afterlife. He deserves a special place. Siblings: Bourke Dewain Tarbet (deceased), Doris Marie Sweeten (deceased), Floyd Lee Tarbet, Robert Max Tarbet (deceased), Lois Jean McWhirter, and Bonnie Ann Anderson. Children: Kellen Lester Tarbet, Laren Dean Tarbet (Rachel), Julie Bergeson (Dan), Terri Lee Tarbet (deceased), James Alan Tarbet (deceased), and Brett LaMar Tarbet (Melinda). Grand Children: Carey, Mark, Brian, Cole, Alex, Tina, Sean, Alexa, and Steven Great Grand Children: Danny, Jazzy, Skylar, Rosie, and Ledger. A more complete history is located at www.franklincountyfuneral.com A celebration of life for friends and family will be held on June 17, 2023, from 1PM to 5 PM, at the Sportsman's Paradise, 750 West 8700 South, Paradise, Utah 84328. Phone 435-245-3035. Goodtrout@aol.com POC Grant White. Donate to the Cache Food Pantry at 359 South Main Street, Logan, Utah 84321. Phone 435-753-7140.
Herald-Journal
USU men's basketball: Aggies face Dons without Jones
After playing five of their first six games at home, the Aggies have two road games at neutral-court sites. They begin Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors of the NBA. Utah State will face San Francisco for the first time since 2003. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
kjzz.com
Tremonton mom upset 7-year-old wandered away from school, no one noticed
TREMONTON, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year old boy left McKinley Elementary in Tremonton on his own this week, in the middle of the school day, walked blocks to his home, only to be spotted by a neighbor—who picked up the child and returned him to school. Mom Azure...
kvnutalk
School districts delay classes after heavy snowstorm – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Heavy snow has prompted most Cache Valley schools to delay the start of classes Friday morning. The announcement came after close to a foot or more of snow fell overnight. Early Friday, officials with both the Cache County and Logan City school districts postponed the start of...
Herald-Journal
Joseph James Buckley
Joseph James Buckley 10/26/1929 - 11/30/2022 Joseph James Buckley, 93, moved from the dusty hillside to heaven on November 30, 2022. Born October 26, 1929, in Ogden, Utah, Joe was the second of six children born to James William and Cecelia Shields Buckley. He was raised with the coyotes and jackrabbits on the family ranch and attended school in Cokeville. Later he studied at the University of Wyoming where he experienced the blizzard of '49. He faithfully labored in the Eastern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, followed by service in the United States Army.
kvnutalk
USU police arrest man suspected of exposing himself to women on campus – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Police at Utah State University have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to female students Friday. Lawrence Leo Roberts was booked into the Cache County Jail, hours after USU officials sent out a campus alert, asking students, faculty and staff to be on the lookout for a man matching the suspect’s description.
kslnewsradio.com
Morning storms impact school schedules
SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
Herald-Journal
Peterson, Marion Grace Snow
Peterson Marion Grace Snow Peterson 86 Logan passed away December 1, 2022. Funeral services are the direction of Nelson Funeral Home, memories and condolences may be express at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com .
kvnutalk
Bradfield’s announcement is a slap in the face to residents of Cache County – Cache Valley Daily
The day I filed as a write-in candidate for Cache County Executive in the recent election, I met with Jess Bradfield. I asked if, due to rumors that he supported my opponent, David Zook, I could expect fair treatment from him. He responded that he did not favor David, that those rumors were untrue, and that he would not support one candidate over the other.
kjzz.com
Davis County officials attempting to identify suspects in vehicle, package burglaries
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the Davis County Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects accused in multiple vehicle and package burglaries. Deputies said it is believed that the individuals were involved in several package thefts and vehicle burglaries in South Weber and Layton that occurred in the last week.
One hospitalized following bear spray incident at Ogden mall
Several people were treated by medical personnel and one taken to the hospital after an incident involving pepper spray at an Ogden mall on Friday.
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital
Two groups of people got into a fight at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.
utahstories.com
A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.
Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 31-year-old Logan man has been arrested for assaulting and threatening to kill a woman during several domestic disputes. Austin Pierce Schneider was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held without bail. According to an arrest report, Logan City Police officers...
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
Herald-Journal
Evelyn Kobayashi
Evelyn Kobayashi 7/11/1933 - 11/27/2022 Evelyn Kobayashi, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022. She was born July 11, 1933 in Layton, Utah to Takeo and Fusa Nakaishi. She was the second youngest amongst her fourteen siblings: Dorothy, Uke, Mish, Toshio, Alice, Sheila, Jane, Mary, John, Bob, Joe, Jimmy, May and Kenny.
Comments / 2