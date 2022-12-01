ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT

In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
411mania.com

ECW Founder Tod Gordon To Release Memoir Next Year

Permuted Press has announced that it will release the memoir of ECW founder Tod Gordon next year. The book will arrive on July 25, 2023. It was co-written by Sean Oliver. The title is Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling. Here’s the book’s promotional material:
411mania.com

Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW

In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
411mania.com

Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.2.22

We are done with Survivor Series and on the long road to the Royal Rumble, as there is somehow no major event between now and the end of January. That is a lot of time to fill and first up we are probably going to be seeing the Bloodline celebrate their WarGames win. Other than that, the World Cup wraps up this week so let’s get to it.
411mania.com

WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
411mania.com

Barry Bloom on Helping Eric Bischoff Get an Audition With Access Hollywood

– On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed the period where Eric Bischoff took over WCW in 1993. According to Bloom, he discussed helping Bischoff go in for auditions as a broadcaster for Access Hollywood. However, after landing his role as head of WCW, Bischoff focused on that. Bloom stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)
411mania.com

New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....
411mania.com

New Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a new segment for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that JBL will be hosting a poker tournament at Monday’s show. The updated card for the episode, which airs Monday on USA Network, is:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Throwback Throwdown III Results 12.02.22: Team IPWF Beats Team GLUW

– Impact Wrestling held its Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF) Throwback Throwdown III show last night. Below are some results, per Impact’s official website:. * Blindfold Match: “Cowboy” Colt McCoy beat Gama Singh. * Frank The Butcher beat Rip Rayzor (w/ Rusty Iron). * “The Mysterious” Mr....
411mania.com

Grayson Waller Segment Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT

In a video posted to Twitter, Grayson Waller announced that he will host a the Grayson Waller Effect on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT. He said it will be the biggest one yet, as it will feature JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, Carmelo Hayes and the winner of the match between Axiom, Von Wagner and Andre Chase. The updated lineup includes:
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle

AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV. You can see the updated lineup below for the show:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy