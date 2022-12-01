Read full article on original website
greaterlongisland.com
Three-time ‘Chopped’ champ brings Caribbean flavor to The Pie Hole in Farmingdale
When customers walk through the door of The Pie Hole in Farmingdale, Caribbean and R&B music sweeps them into chef Marc Anthony Bynum’s world. And then there’s the menu — featuring innovative island-themed delights the likes of a Billy Ocean-inspired “Caribbean Queen” pizza, blanketed with jerk chicken, grilled pineapple, fried plantains and hibiscus barbecue sauce.
Crowd fills Riverhead’s new town square for tree-lighting event Sunday evening : photo slideshow
A crowd filled Riverhead’s new town square Sunday evening to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy the inaugural lighting of the Colorado blue spruce Christmas tree bedecked with festive decorations and a thousand colorful lights, standing tall near the center of the square. Revelers enjoyed caroling, performances by East...
greaterlongisland.com
What to know before going to Port Jefferson’s 2022 Charles Dickens Fest
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. The Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson is back for a 26th year. Taking attendees back in time...
26th annual Dickens Festival kicks off this weekend in Port Jefferson
The two-day event draws in thousands of people and kicks off Saturday, Dec. 3, and runs until Sunday, Dec. 4.
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Magic at the Amaze Light Festival
Don’t you just love this time of year! There are so many magical moments to enjoy with your kids, including the magical new Amaze Light Festival! Held at Citi Field in Queens, the Amaze Light Festival features millions of lights located in over 50,000-square-feet of space. This includes larger-than-life displays with lights and beautifully illuminated-themed worlds located throughout the space.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Bottles Of Whiskey Valued At $1,350 From Port Jefferson Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for stealing about $1,350 worth of whiskey from a Long Island store.A man stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor in Port Jefferson at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers r…
Independent Bookstore to Open Downtown
Huntington will welcome the return of an independent bookstore Saturday as The Next Chapter succeeds the Book Revue, which closed in 2021 after 44 years of operation. Mallory Braun, a former rare books manager at Book Revue, led the charge to keep the book scene Read More ...
Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore
Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
travelexperta.com
Theme Restaurants in NYC – Taking it Up a Notch
Theme restaurants can be a bit corny, with a negative connotation to them. Just thinking of going to one makes one feel you’ll be part of the herd that follows the marketing, corporate push to get people to visit these restaurants. And worse of all, be labeled as a ‘dumb tourist’ even if it’s in your hometown.
midislandtimes.com
Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
Huntington ShopRite Opening Dec.11
ShopRite at Huntington Commons will open Dec. 11, the company announced Monday morning. Taking most of the space previously occupied by a Kmart, the grocery store’s opening has been hotly anticipated by local residents eager to see the center, formerly known as the Big H, Read More ...
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
tbrnewsmedia.com
Vanderbilt Museum presents third annual Bright Lights event
The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents its third annual holiday event, Bright Lights: Celebrate the Season, Saturdays and Sundays, December 3-18, and on Thursday, December 22. Thousands of warm-white lights will create holiday magic inside and outside the Mansion and illuminate trees, wreaths, garlands, guest...
eastendbeacon.com
Peconic Community School Plans to Grow in Cutchogue
Pictured Above: The former Our Lady of Mercy School and Sacred Heart Parish in Cutchogue. Twelve years ago, the Peconic Community School, driven by a mission to cultivate compassionate and creative learners, opened its doors with nine students in a room at the East End Arts School in Riverhead. The next year, with 27 students, it moved into its current rented space at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aquebogue. The school continued to steadily grow until Covid hit, and then suddenly its phone was ringing off the hook with parents looking for innovative educational solutions for their kids. By the end of the first pandemic year, they had 100 students but still had not found a permanent home.
sbstatesman.com
Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County
Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
Town of Huntington: 6 garbage trucks destroyed in maintenance yard fire
The fire at the Town of Huntington's maintenance facility on Boxer Court charred six garbage trucks and could be seen for miles.
Know Them? Man, Women Wanted For Stealing From East Islip Department Store
Police are asking for help in finding a trio who stole $500 worth of clothing from a Long Island store. On Saturday, Oct. 22, around 5:30 p.m., a man and two women took assorted clothing items from a Marshalls in East Islip located at 2650 Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
27east.com
Q&A: Alfred Caiola Discusses His Vision for Hampton Bays and Its Downtown
Alfred Caiola has been in Hampton Bays since the early 1980s, enjoying life. A developer, there came a moment when he decided there was an opportunity to give back, using... more. Standing at the base of the newly restored “Stargazer,” David Morris still can’t take a ... 30 Nov 2022...
Animal exhibitors worry Suffolk County bill could end their educational events
Some animal exhibitors say a Suffolk County bill that aims to permanently cage exotic animal shows and events was too broadly written and would end educational events that are popular at schools and festivals.
Curbed
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
