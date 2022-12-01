Read full article on original website
'I forgive this man': Grandfather of Athena Strand posts emotional message about the man accused of abducting, killing her
WISE COUNTY, Texas — "I can't quiet my mind and I have to share this." That's the way Mark Strand began his long, emotional Facebook post about his granddaughter, Athena Strand, and the man charged with her abduction and murder. "This flesh, this man that I am, is angry...
Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
31-year-old Tanner Horner is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Athena Strand.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Law enforcement confirmed they found the body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old who disappeared on Friday night after disappearing on Wednesday. Police have arrested 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner who now faces aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges.
Athena Strand vigil tonight; suspect could be in court today
Authorities say the Wise County 7-year-old was kidnapped from her home and killed. They say Tanner Horner confessed to her death.
Who is Tanner Horner? FedEx Driver Who Confessed to Killing 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges in connection to the abducting and killing of a 7-year-old girl, Athena Strand, whose body was found Friday night. Athena Strand vanished from her home in Paradise in Wise County Wednesday, prompting a large search with around 200...
Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories
DALLAS - 1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.
Athena Strand: Memorial service for 7-year-old to be held Tuesday
PARADISE, Texas - The community will come together to remember Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver earlier this week. First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎...
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Dallas Family Dollar employee
DALLAS - Dallas police announced they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee on Thursday night. Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested on Saturday night by the US Marshal’s Task Force. Roberts is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Tenery Walker. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police...
Collin County Man Sentenced in Killings of Wife and Children
MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – A Collin County man who killed his wife and children was sentenced to prison this week. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on Thursday that 39-year-old Michael Patrick Paton of Celina, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the capital murder of his wife, 36-year-old Tamara Jo Paton, and his two children 14-year-old Kyndle Paton, and 13-year-old Evan Paton.
WFAA reflects on the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson and impending trial of Aaron Dean
Just over three years later, former Fort Worth officer will go on trial for the death of Atatiana Jefferson. WFAA reflects on covering the case.
Aaron Dean murder trial set to begin Monday after numerous delays
FORT WORTH, Texas - The trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 during a welfare check at her mother's home will begin Monday in Tarrant County. The murder trial has faced a number of delays due to the pandemic, a change...
Dallas Police looking for man who shot, killed Family Dollar employee
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Dallas are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar employee who reportedly confronted the suspect during a theft inside the store. Police released surveillance video of a potential suspect 24 hours after the murder. Fox...
Atatiana Jefferson's nephew takes stand on first day of Aaron Dean murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas — On the first day of the murder trial of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean, Atatiana Jefferson's nephew, Zion Carr, took the stand. Carr was inside the home on Oct. 12, 2019, when Dean shot and killed his aunt. He was the first witness to take the stand.
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
Police officer released from rehab after being shot in face during training exercise
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Sansom Park police officer Lina Mino was released from in-patient rehab on Friday after being shot in the face during a training exercise last month. Officers from police departments in White Settlement, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Westover Hills, Westworth Village and Boyd were there to be a part of the celebration.
Man Kills Alleged Thief While Intervening in an Altercation
A local man was charged with murder after intervening in an alleged shoplifting attempt on Tuesday at the Family Dollar on S Lancaster Road in South Oak Cliff. Kevin J. Jackson, 47, who had entered the store to buy something, found the accused shoplifter, Phillip Betts, 26, fighting with two female employees. He reportedly told the employees to move and fired a gun once, striking Betts, who was later pronounced deceased.
Wise County mourns the loss of a young child
Students, teachers and staff will be wearing pink in the Paradise school district – in memory of seven year old Athena Strand, the missing first grader whose body was found Friday
Denison Woman Pleads Guilty
Tammy Bittick, 49, of Denison, pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child last August. Thursday, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office reported a court sentenced Bittick to life in prison. The abuse occurred over several years, starting when the victim was around six and continuing into early adolescence.
Deep Ellum aggravated assault trial: Victim weeps on stand, faces intense cross-examination
DALLAS - L'Daijohnique Lee cried on the stand while watching cell phone video of her brutal encounter with Austin Shuffield in March 2019. The video shows Shuffield knocking the phone out of Lee's hand, before she punches him. Shuffield responded by throwing five punches of his own. "He was aggressive,"...
Sunday morning top stories: 7-year-old found dead after being abducted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise has been found. She was found two days after her father reported her missing. A FedEx worker has been arrested, accused of taking Athena while making a delivery at his home. The story continues:...
Three career criminals arrested following police pursuit in Dallas County
Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice has sharp words for the Missouri Probation and Parole board following a triple arrest earlier this week. A citizen contacted sheriff’s in both Dallas and Polk Counties Tuesday about a suspicious car lurking around a friend’s barn lot. The witness followed the car, keeping deputies aware of their location. Several passengers in the suspect car then began throwing items out the window, including an air compressor and electric saw.
