A recent Warzone 2 leak possibly shows the unreleased Resurgence map and POIs. Since the release of Warzone 2, players have been wondering when the return of Rebirth Island will make an appearance, but it seems Activision had other plans. While a version of Rebirth Island may return at some time, a whole new map made for 50 players is on the docket first. Rumors of a Resurgence-type map started appearing a few months ago and promised a 2023 release. Now, we have our first look or possible look at the map.

2 HOURS AGO