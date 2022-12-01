Read full article on original website
Striking Distance Studios have announced that more updates and fixes are on the way for The Callisto Protocol. In a statement posted to Twitter, developers Striking Distance Studios acknowledged the issues that many players have encountered with The Callisto Protocol, which released on Dec. 2, 2022. Upon release, the game was met with a mixed reception. Many cited its combat and occasional bugs as detrimental factors.
A recent Warzone 2 leak possibly shows the unreleased Resurgence map and POIs. Since the release of Warzone 2, players have been wondering when the return of Rebirth Island will make an appearance, but it seems Activision had other plans. While a version of Rebirth Island may return at some time, a whole new map made for 50 players is on the docket first. Rumors of a Resurgence-type map started appearing a few months ago and promised a 2023 release. Now, we have our first look or possible look at the map.
