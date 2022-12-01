Read full article on original website
Neymar scores, Brazil beats South Korea 4-1 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — It was the same old Neymar out there, looking fit and scoring a goal to move closer to Pelé's all-time record and lead Brazil into the World Cup quarterfinals. Neymar returned from injury and converted a first-half penalty in Brazil's 4-1 win...
Houston Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 15
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Highlights from the 15th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.
Houston Chronicle
Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That’s what the games’ organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha — a port-side structure with more than 40,000 seats partially built from recycled shipping containers and steel.
