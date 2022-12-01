Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
On a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash gave some insight into the complicated world of trademarks and merchandising in wrestling. When co-host Sean Oliver stopped talking for brief seconds, Nash spoke on the John Cena trademark, the value of the nWo trademark, and the problems with the “Diesel” name. Check out some highlights below.
Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:. On Honor Club: “A lot...
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.2.22
We are done with Survivor Series and on the long road to the Royal Rumble, as there is somehow no major event between now and the end of January. That is a lot of time to fill and first up we are probably going to be seeing the Bloodline celebrate their WarGames win. Other than that, the World Cup wraps up this week so let’s get to it.
AEW News: Jade Cargill Lands Voice-Over Role, Jade Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Brody King on House of Black Beatdown
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill announced on her Twitter account yesterday that she booked a voice-over role for a “huge animated show” this week. She wrote, “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.03.22 – Ricochet Talks Winning The World Cup and Facing GUNTHER, plus More!
-I’ve spent all day watching college football. I have no regrets about wasting a Saturday. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video of Ricochet accepting The World Cup and having a ton of pyro set off behind him. Cool for Ricochet!. -Scott Stanford (no Jackie, boo!) welcomes...
Sasha Banks Wraps Filming On First Movie
Sasha Banks is appearing in her first film, with her filming officially wrapped on the movie. The WWE star posted to her Twitter account on Saturday evening, writing:. Details on the film are not yet known, though actor Mike Messier said earlier this week on Twitter that Banks was filming a movie in the city for actor/director Tom DeNucci. Still no word as of yet on when/if Banks will make her way back to WWE TV.
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s Smackdown Lowdown, Hank Walker Challenges Charlie Dempsey For NXT
– WWE featured an interview video on their YouTube channel which you can see below, described as:. The Brawling Brutes have the resolve to keep fighting and serving up bangers, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez will keep adding numbers on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Ricochet is elated after the winning the inaugural SmackDown World Cup.
Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW
In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
New Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new segment for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that JBL will be hosting a poker tournament at Monday’s show. The updated card for the episode, which airs Monday on USA Network, is:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
Various News: NJPW on AXS Rises In Viewership, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Behind-the-Scenes of WWE World Cup Photoshoot
– Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that NJPW on AXS TV this week rose 41% in viewership. It had 58,000 viewers and a 0.00 (3,000 viewers) rating in 18-49. – WWE released a new behind-the-scenes video of a photo shoot to celebrate the World Cup. It includes Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and more.
ECW Founder Tod Gordon To Release Memoir Next Year
Permuted Press has announced that it will release the memoir of ECW founder Tod Gordon next year. The book will arrive on July 25, 2023. It was co-written by Sean Oliver. The title is Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling. Here’s the book’s promotional material:
AEW News: Saraya Talks About Her Return, Talent Appear In Horror Film, & More
– TMZSports featured an interview video with Saraya on their YouTube channel, described as:. AEW star Saraya says she always had dreams and aspirations of competing in the ring again after suffering a career-threatening neck injury in 2016 — but admits she never expected it would happen. – AEW...
Chris Jericho Recalls Factors That Led Him To Leave WCW
On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho spoke with his former manager, Barry Bloom, about his history with WCW and the events that ultimately led to his signing by WWE (then WWF). The pair reminisced about the promotion negotiations and comparative contracts offered to other wrestlers at the time (via Fightful). You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode for additional details below.
Road Dogg On What His New Position In WWE Entails, How He Got the Job
Brian “Road Dogg” James is the new VP of Live Event Creative in WWE, and he recently discussed how he got the role and what it entails. Road Dogg spoke with Military News for a new interview, and you can see some highlights belowL. On his new WWE...
EC3 Claims AEW Talent Didn’t Want To Listen To William Regal, Brian Pillman Jr Responds
In an interview with SportsKeeda, EC3 claimed that William Regal ‘instantly regretted’ his decision to join AEW and said the talent wasn’t listening to his advice. Brian Pillman Jr responded to the comments, cited by Busted Open Radio’s Justin LaBar. EC3 said: “He’s too valuable to...
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV. You can see the updated lineup below for the show:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli.
Dakota Kai Says Bayley Previously Wanted a Stable With Herself, Candice LeRae & Tegan Nox
Dakota Kai is part of Damage CTRL with Bayley and IYO SKY, and Kai recently recalled how Bayley originally wanted her in a group featuring a couple of other then-NXT stars. Kai recently spoke with the Getting Over pdocast and recalled that a couple of years ago, Bayley tried to get a stable going with herself, Kai, Candice LeRae, and Tegan Nox.
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced two title matches and more on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS. The updated card is:. * AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. FTR. *...
Claudio Castagnoli Comments On William Regal’s Possible AEW Exit, Says The Blackpool Combat Club Need To Have A Meeting
In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli spoke about the rumors that William Regal is leaving AEW and headed back to the WWE. He noted that the Blackpool Combat Club, which Regal founded, will need to have a team meeting. Here are highlights:. On Regal’s status in...
Barry Bloom on Helping Eric Bischoff Get an Audition With Access Hollywood
– On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed the period where Eric Bischoff took over WCW in 1993. According to Bloom, he discussed helping Bischoff go in for auditions as a broadcaster for Access Hollywood. However, after landing his role as head of WCW, Bischoff focused on that. Bloom stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)
