This woman gave birth and won the lottery -- on the same day

A North Carolina woman had a day she'll never forget after both giving birth and winning the lottery. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper from Concord, delivered her baby girl on Nov. 9, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery. Just hours later, Hernandez learned that she...
New Mexico non-profit aims to fight homelessness during the holidays

New Mexico is battling a housing crisis, and for many, these cold winter months can be difficult without a place to call home. Ed and Krista Luna are a husband and wife that began a non-profit called Humanity33. Their mission is to help people in their community throughout the year, especially during the holidays.
NMDOH: No plans of shutdown amid emergency public health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health issued an emergency Public Health order Thursday in response to a surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory illnesses statewide. "It's important right now because hospitals and emergency rooms are operating above their licensed capacity due to a surge...
What's at stake for the Republican Party of New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Republican Steve Pearce won his third consecutive term as chairman for the Republican Party of New Mexico Saturday. While Republicans took a huge hit at this year's midterm elections statewide, KOAT Political Analyst, Brian Sanderoff, believes there's still a fighting chance for the Republican Party moving forward.
Pearce re-elected chairman of New Mexico Republican Party

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Steve Pearce can look forward to his third two-year term as Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM) chairman. The former congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate won 55.2 percent of the vote from members of the party's State Central Committee. Sarah Jane Allen finished second with 20.7 percent, Robert Aragon came in third with 13.2 percent, followed by Eddy Aragon with 10.4 percent and Rodney Tahe with 0.5 percent.

