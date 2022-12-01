Read full article on original website
Bismarck man to see prison time for hammer attack
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison for attacking a man with a hammer. Police arrested Kirk Wilkie, 32, after a five-hour standoff at 26th Street and Broadway Avenue in March. They say Wilkie had barricaded himself in a home after striking a man in the face with a claw hammer. West Dakota SWAT used a chemical irritant to take Wilkie into custody.
Bismarck Police Gets A "Suspected Killer" Off The Streets
A Suspected KILLER Now Faces Twenty Years In Prison
House fire in NE Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family is safely evacuated after a fire in their home early Friday morning. Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says 3 units responded around 1:40 Friday morning to a home on Twilight Road. When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the attic area of...
Mandan police warn residents of rise in catalytic converter thefts
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks. Some people steal catalytic converters, or the exhaust emission control devices on your car, because of the metals they’re made of. Police say it’s a good idea to check your car and call them if you notice signs of tampering.
Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The old AMC theatre in Bismarck’s Gateway Mall was busy Sunday, but it wasn’t because people were gathering to watch a movie. The theatre closed down during the pandemic, and now a church has moved in. At first glance, you might think this old...
Paula Lou Reinfeld
BISMARCK - Paula Lou Reinfeld, 76, Bismarck, ND, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on November 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of life will be held at Antioch Center in Mandan, 802 Boundary St NW, on December...
Water Shut Off Downtown Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About two blocks of downtown Bismarck will have their water shut off Saturday morning for up to two days so that public works can disinfect the pipes. The water in the affected area tested positive for a bacteria called coliform in October. Public works began flushing the pipes, but it has continued to test positive. Coliform is not a harmful bacterium, but it is indicative of harmful bacteria developing in the future, but there is nothing harmful for the time being.
Help Charity Help Ukraine: Bismarck church raises funds for mission trip to Ukraine
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The need for volunteer and missionary work in Ukraine is urgent. And for some, it is a personal call to help. The Help Charity Help Ukraine lunch event was held to raise money for the people of Ukraine. Pastor Brad Miller and two others from his congregation will be heading to Ukraine on December 10, and proceeds from this lunch will allow them to buy and bring food and supplies.
City of Bismarck launches campaign to help homeless
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is launching a fundraising campaign to help homeless in the area. The Better Bismarck campaign is one of the city’s new initiatives to address the effects of addiction and mental health in the community. In November, the Bismarck City Commission approved...
In Bismarck – The Tavern Grill All Set To Open On Tuesday
I have learned to develop a fairly thick skin when sending an article over to the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page. I got into the routine way too much last year of sending an article that I had just finished over to a local social media outlet - I have come to learn from experience that not everyone is going to agree with or be cordial with what I have to say. I'm talking about the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook Page - I have always called them the "Hub" of Bismarck and Mandan, for there is never a shortage of people asking questions, trying to seek advice, AND dishing out negative comments to others - the good and the bad I guess. So when I heard that Bismarck has a new restaurant opening up fairly soon, I was just a tad braced for those people that are frustrated.
Mandan offers up bonus to shop owners for keeping streets clean
The city will also award a 'golden shovel' to the winner. The business gets to keep the shovel until a new winner is announced next year.
Still moving snow
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though the snow we saw Friday morning was minimal, you may have noticed snowplows out moving snow. It’s been 21 days since the November blizzard that dropped two feet of snow in some parts of Bismarck-Mandan. But even today the snowplows were out, still working on cleaning up the streets.
New business in Bismarck: Just Kick It
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers can now check out a new store in the Kirkwood Mall. “Just Kick It” opened in early November for sneaker lovers to buy and trade shoes. After having a lifelong goal of opening a sneaker store, Robert Robinson’s dreams became a reality around two years ago when he would go to events and sell his merchandise. Now Robinson has a store right next to Francesca’s Boutique.
BRB: Christmas Spectacular at Belle Mehus Auditorium
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’ve all heard of dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh, but have you ever heard of dancing through it on an open stage? If you’ve stopped by the Belle Mehus Auditorium this weekend, you have — they’re reviving their Christmas Spectacular show to welcome the holidays with style. […]
Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner In Bismarck Really Shines
A full-blown holiday must-see every year in Bismarck. (PHOTOS)
Hospitals, like many other industries, continue to struggle with workforce shortages
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Workforce shortages continue to cause service problems in many industries, and hospitals are no exception. Tim Blasl, President of the North Dakota Hospital Association, said workforce is the number one challenge in hospitals. He said there are adequate beds in the state, but having those beds adequately staffed is a problem from time to time, and even from week to week in some cases.
Bismarck, ND’s Kirkwood Mall Is About To Lose This Tennant
This popular store will certainly be missed by a lot of fans.
North Dakota Country Fest Drops Another Artist
BREAKING: Here is the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
Bismarck Event Center Announces Two New Concerts In January
January is typically a slow time period for concerts in our neck of the woods. After all, who wants to come to North Dakota in the middle of January? Well, apparently at least a couple of acts do. More on that in a moment. The 2nd annual Bismarck Rec and...
