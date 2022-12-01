Read full article on original website
Berserk Cosplay Brings Back The Series' Most Despised Villain
Berserk's Griffith has easily become one of the most hated villains in anime history. With the series first beginning in the 1980s, we've had plenty of instances where the man responsible for the Band of the Hawk has proved just how nefarious he could be. Now, with the current anime series, Berserk: Memorial Edition, bringing Griffith back, one cosplayer has given the White Hawk a fresh new take as the manga continues under writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Revenge Actor
The first season of Andor came to an end last month, but there's plenty more Star Wars content to look forward to while fans wait for the second season. It was announced yesterday that the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is finally debuting in March, and Ahsoka is also expected to premiere next year. There are also some exciting shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and it hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll. The new series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). New cast members continue to be announced, including The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss and now Revenge's Margarita Levieva.
Batgirl Directors Hopeful Brendan Fraser's Oscar Buzz Saves Film
There's some hope that an Oscar win by Brendan Fraser for The Whale will give a second life to the recently-shelved Batgirl film. Fraser was cast to play the Batman villain Firefly in Batgirl opposite Leslie Grace by the directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Batgirl was slated to be an HBO Max original movie set in the DC Extended Universe, and also recruited Michael Keaton to return as the Dark Knight. However, Warner Bros. Discovery made the unpopular decision to scrap Batgirl for tax purposes. With the chances of Batgirl being released to the public looking slim, El Arbi and Fallah are hanging their hopes on the buzz surrounding Brendan Fraser and The Whale.
New Netflix Monster Movie Premieres at #1 on Streamer
A new month has started and as per usual a ton of new content has arrived on Netflix, but rather than a random movie from fifteen years ago topping the charts on the streamer it's one of their original titles. Yesterday saw the premiere of Troll, a new monster movie from Netflix that has many fans comparing it to Godzilla but in Norway...and with a Troll. Subscribers seem to be keen on watching it though as after less than one day on the service it has leaped to the top spot and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
Netflix's You People Trailer Starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Released
Netflix has released the trailer for You People, the new comedy film from black-ish creator Kenya Barris, starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and a big comedic ensemble that includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Thunderbolts), Sam Jay (SNL), Mike Epps (The Hangover), Nia Long (Friday), Deon Cole (black-ish), Rhea Pearlman (Cheers), Molly Gordon (Booksmart), Andrew Schulz (Guy Code), La La Anthony (Power), and David Duchovny (X-Files). Netflix will be released on January 27, 2023. You can watch the trailer below!
Bleach Cosplay Hollows Out Ichigo
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has seen the return of the Soul Society, so it should come as no surprise to see that Ichigo Kurosaki also returned with the anime revival. While the substitute Soul Reaper has been doing his best against the new villains known as the Wandenreich, he still has a long way to go it would seem before defeating their all-powerful leader known as Yhwach and one cosplayer has used cosplay to bring us back to one of Kurosaki's scariest looks in the Shonen series to date.
Amsterdam Featurette Highlights Christian Bale's Transformation (Exclusive)
Few contemporary performers have earned a reputation for being a shape-shifter quite like Christian Bale, with one of his latest efforts being in David O. Russell's Amsterdam. To celebrate the film's release on home video, a new featurette sees members of the cast and crew detailing Bale's impressive transformation, which includes not just talking about the metamorphosis, but the ways in which the story required Bale to take on a new look. You can check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Amsterdam on Digital HD now and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 6th.
Marvel's Wastelanders Final Installment Out Today
Marvel has been delivering fans compelling adventures for decades in all manner of mediums, with today seeing the release of the final episode of their Marvel's Wastelanders, a scripted podcast series. The ambitious experience marked an exciting experience for fans not only because it brought together a variety of unexpected Marvel icons for an apocalyptic story, but also because it brought together impressive voice talent to bring these figures to life. The concept proved to have so much storytelling potential that it has already earned spin-off podcasts focusing on individual characters. Marvel's Wastelanders is available on all major podcast platforms.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Eminem, Spider-Man, and... Nudity?!
It's always fun to feature various books on our Top Ten! This week, rare variants take the spotlight. Rumors that have bubbled beneath the surface propel under the radar Daredevil and X-Men keys into the forefront. The Sentry pops up from "The Void" as another MCU rumor, along with the sad news of a Hollywood icon who is no longer with us. Lobo is still sticking around, although he's pushed down the list by two legendary Rap icons who made their way onto Deadpool and Spider-Man covers. And who could forget our first nude entry on this list? Peep this crazy list and more on this week's Top Ten!
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
Marvel's Loki Season 2 Casts Game of Thrones Actor
The second season of Loki recently wrapped production, and it will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. During D23 Expo in September, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan was announced as the newest cast member of the Marvel series, but he's not the only newcomer you can expect to see in the show. Today, Deadline reported that Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie (who played Lysa Arryn) will also be a part of Loki's second season.
Disney World Reveals When Iconic Ride Permanently Closes
It's time for Splash Mountain to be movin' along. The iconic log flume ride at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will close in early 2023 to transform into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, an all-new revamp inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated film The Princess and the Frog. Disney first announced the Princess and the Frog makeovers for its Splash Mountain attractions at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort in 2020, revealing the re-themed water ride would move away from characters associated with the 1946 film Song of the South after 35 years.
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
Willow Star Explains How He Pays Tribute to Val Kilmer in Disney+ Series
The new Willow series premiered this week, and the first two episodes feature the return of Warwick Davis (Willow) and Joanne Whalley (Sorsha) from the original 1988 fantasy film. However, one iconic actor from the Willow movie won't be seen in the new series. Val Kilmer was unable to appear in the new show as the fan-favorite Madmartigen, but his presence is felt, especially with Ruby Cruz and Demspey Bryk playing his children. In addition to having characters that are related to Madmartigen, Willow also features Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman, a character who has a similar energy to the lovable trickster and warrior played by Kilmer. During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Chadha-Patel talked about paying tribute to Kilmer in the show.
Pokemon Journeys Title Teases the Anime's End
Pokemon has had a busy fall so far, and it seems things are only about to ramp up for the franchise. While sales of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet push ahead, fans are keeping a close eye on the anime in the meantime. After all, the start of a brand-new generation means an anime overhaul is on the way. Now, it seems we are getting closer to that turnover, and we have a special Pokemon Journeys title to thank.
M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Season 4 Full Trailer Released
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has been telling a twisted tale on the small screen in the Apple TV+ series Servant, with the upcoming Season 4 set to be its last. A full trailer for the forthcoming season hints at even more confounding and unsettling mysteries unfolding in these episodes, with the conclusion of this journey sure to reveal long-awaited answers while also introducing even more mysteries. Whatever the future holds for the series, audiences will sure be left guessing right up until the final moments. Check out the official trailer for Season 4 of Servant below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023.
Atlanta Film Critics Circle Honors Glass Onion, Top Gun: Maverick, and More With 2022 Awards
2022 is coming to an end and as usual that means a ton of accolades for the best movies of the year with awards season. Among the first to announce their winners this year is the Atlanta Film Critics Circle (of which I am a voting member), a group made up of 31 Atlanta-based critics working in newspaper, magazine and online journalism. Our annual Top 10 list of feature films has been revealed today along with our selections in a variety of other categories. When it comes to critic's group selections it would be easy to assume stuffiness takes precdent, but there's a refreshing amount of originality and unique winners among our 2022 list.
Margot Robbie Reacts To James Gunn's New DC Role (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie has become a fan-favorite comic book actor ever since playing Harley Quinn in DC's Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. While Lady Gaga will be taking on the role in the upcoming Joker sequel, that film is not set in the same universe as Robbie's version, which means she could still return as the character in the future. It was recently announced that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn had been tapped along with Peter Safran to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Robbie about her new film, Babylon, and we asked her opinion about Gunn's new role.
