Oscars: Hindi Hit ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Throws Hat In Ring For Major Categories

By Nancy Tartaglione
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: After recently kickstarting a BAFTA campaign in all categories, Sanjay Leela Bhansali ’s hit Hindi crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi is now also setting its sights on Oscar. The film, which will be up on the AMPAS site this week and will hold screenings in London and Los Angeles, is officially launching a campaign in major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and others for the 95th Academy Awards.

This is the latest example of a growing number of foreign-language movies aiming to cross over into the mainstream races. Films from India are making a big push this year with Telegu blockbuster RRR taking a similar run at the Oscars .

Starring Alia Bhatt , Gangubai is based on the book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai , and charts the rise of a simple girl who was duped and sold to a brothel. With no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favor, Gangu (Bhatt) becomes the voice of the suppressed and makes it her mission to try and legitimize a tainted profession that dates back to ancient times.

The movie had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where it received a standing ovation and strong notices. In Deadline’s review , Stephanie Bunbury called it “ravishingly entertaining.” It has grossed over $23 million at the global box office and is among the Top 10 movies in India this year as well as a rare breakout for a female-led Bollywood feature.

When it debuted on Netflix , Gangubai landed the No. 1 spot for a non-English film in the first week and stayed in the Top 10 trending movies in more than 25 countries for several weeks.

The music is composed by Bhansali, with lyrics by A. M. Turaz and Kumaar.

Bhansali’s credits also include Black (2005), Saawariya (2007), Padmaavat (2018), Ram Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). His 2002 period romance, Devdas , was India’s submission to the Oscars that year and was nominated at the BAFTA Film Awards.

Deadline

