ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

City considering $750k payout over police sergeant's false arrest report

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrO8d_0jU5udH100

Baltimore City is expected to pay two men $750,000 in order to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Zayne Abdullah and Donnell Burgess were arrested back in January 2020 for allegedly assaulting a police sergeant outside a West Baltimore convenience store.

It all started when Sergeant Welton Simpson Jr. was called for a large group loitering in front of the store on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Simpson wrote in his report that he'd walked into the store and accidentally bumped into Abdullah, who responded by spitting in his face.

The sergeant claimed while trying to arrest Abdullah, a group of people on the street started surrounding and assaulting him.

Parts of the encounter were captured on video, causing an uproar that led everyone from the Governor to the Mayor calling for Abdullah and Burgess to be held accountable.

RELATED : Charging Docs say suspect assaulted, spat on sergeant after accidentally being bumped into

Simpson believed his body worn camera was off during the incident, when really it was recording.

Newly released video shows different story of assault on Baltimore Police Sergeant

Although the initial video did appear to show Simpson being assaulted, it turned out that he initiated the confrontation, by first bumping into Abdullah and telling him to “Move out the (expletive) way.”

There was also no video evidence that supported Simpson's allegation of being spit on.

SEE ALSO: Newly released video shows different story of assault on Baltimore Police Sergeant

As result, Simpson ended up being criminally charged with giving a false statement and misconduct in office.

He was ultimately convicted and sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation. Simpson is currently in the process of appealing.

Meanwhile Abdullah and Burgess spent some time in pre-trial detention before their charges were eventually dropped. The two men later sued Simpson, the Baltimore Police Department, and two former Majors over the incident.

MORE: BPD sergeant convicted of lying about attack captured on viral video

On December 7 the City's Board of Estimates will meet to vote on whether to settle that lawsuit by paying each of them $375,000.

Simpson's name does appear on the State's Attorney's Office 'Do No Call' list, which was released publicly in March.

All officers on that particular list have either pleaded guilty or been convicted of a crime, had a sustained Internal Affairs complaint, or have a pending criminal trial.

In Simpson's case, he also had a court protective order issued against him back in January 2010 related to allegations of domestic violence.

The State's Attorney's Office lists that and the false statement conviction as the reason for him being placed on the list.

Baltimore Police confirmed Simpson is still employed by the department, and remains suspended pending an ongoing internal affairs investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN

Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
foxbaltimore.com

East Baltimore shooting of 15-year-old boy under investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy is under investigation in East Baltimore. According to police, just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 700 North Caroline Street for reports of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 15-year-old boy with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot...
CBS Baltimore

Teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg near Johns Hopkins Hospital on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers working in East Baltimore were alerted to the shooting around 4:25 p.m., police said.They found the injured teenager in the 700 block of North Caroline Street, according to authorities.He was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.The teenager is currently in stable condition, according to authorities.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District Detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
WUSA9

Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast around 11 p.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
fox5dc.com

19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant

EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
WECT

Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
Daily Voice

Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme

Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old woman dead from overnight shooting in Northeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 19-year-old woman died in a Northeast Baltimore shooting late Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found the 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
wypr.org

Baltimore Police Commissioner signs operating pact with Johns Hopkins for its private police force

Johns Hopkins University has finalized a memorandum of agreement with the Baltimore City Police Department, the university shared on Friday afternoon. The operating pact comes after several months of public comment often disrupted by protests at the university. It’s the latest step in the process of creating a campus police force that Johns Hopkins University officials and other supporters contend is needed to bolster safety around the university community.
DC News Now

Victim in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-95 identified

UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy