JSU Crime Stats – November 2022

By Lee Evancho
 4 days ago

Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.

Date/Time
Reported 		Date/Time
Occurred 		Nature
(Classification) 		Case Number
(Case Disposition) 		General Location On/Off
JSU
11/06/2022
02:46 		11/06/2022 02:30
11/06/2022 02:40 		Harassment 112200013-
Closed 		Curtiss Hall On
11/04/2022
16:00 		11/03/2022 08:00
11/03/2022 17:00 		Domestic Violence 112200011-
Pending 		Dixon Hall On
11/03/2022
22:45 		11/03/2022 22:30
11/03/2022 22:45 		Minor in Possession of Tobacco 112200010-
Closed 		Fitzpatrick Hall On

