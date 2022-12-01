JSU Crime Stats – November 2022
Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information.
| Date/Time
Reported
| Date/Time
Occurred
| Nature
(Classification)
| Case Number
(Case Disposition)
|General Location
| On/Off
JSU
| 11/06/2022
02:46
| 11/06/2022 02:30
11/06/2022 02:40
|Harassment
| 112200013-
Closed
|Curtiss Hall
|On
| 11/04/2022
16:00
| 11/03/2022 08:00
11/03/2022 17:00
|Domestic Violence
| 112200011-
Pending
|Dixon Hall
|On
| 11/03/2022
22:45
| 11/03/2022 22:30
11/03/2022 22:45
|Minor in Possession of Tobacco
| 112200010-
Closed
|Fitzpatrick Hall
|On
Comments / 0