JSU Crime Stats – November 2022

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 11/27/2022 -12/4/2022. There were a total of 255 answered calls for service. There were 65 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were three felony arrest made and 21 misdemeanor arrests. There were eight traffic accidents, 102 traffic stops, and 22 citations/written warnings issued. There were six warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

2 HOURS AGO