St. Regis Is Opening a Glitzy 17-Story Hotel and Residences in Indonesia

St. Regis is bringing its signature white-glove service to Indonesia ’s capital.

The hospitality chain is opening the doors to a lavish new 17-story hotel in Jakarta this December. Set within the city’s famous Golden Triangle district, the St. Regis Jakarta pays homage to the vibrant metropolis while providing travelers with the elegance for which the brand is renowned. You’re also a stone’s throw from the high-end boutiques and famous attractions, like, say, the Monas Tower.

Inside, the hotel oozes sophistication with swathes of marble and supersized chandeliers. Spanning nearly 29,000 square feet, the property includes 254 rooms and 28 signature suites. The crown jewel, also known as the Caroline Astor Suite, offers just over 800 square feet of living space and a private balcony with views of the bustling city below. St. Regis is also launching 164 luxurious private apartments and penthouses alongside the hotel if you prefer to stay a little longer.

In addition, the hotel features no less than eight dining spots that each showcase local produce and techniques. Bel Étage provides all-day dining and international fare, while J.A. Restaurant focuses on more Pan-Asian cuisine. If you’re looking for quick refreshments, the convenient Rosé Gourmand Deli is stocked with small items you can take back to your room. The Drawing Room, meanwhile, allows revelers to enjoy live entertainment and carefully crafted cocktails or even saber a bottle of champagne.

For the wellness set, the flagship spa has six treatment rooms and an extensive menu. The Royal Indulgence package, for instance, includes a floral bath, a facial, a stress-relief massage and a granite scrub that will leave you feeling fully rejuvenated.

“Together with our team, I am looking forward to bringing the iconic heritage of the St. Regis brand to Jakarta and creating a new benchmark of exquisite experiences for our guests at The St. Regis Jakarta,” Marc Handl, general manager of the St. Regis Jakarta, told Robb Report .

Rates for rooms start at $270 per night.

Click here to see the St. Regis Jakarta in photos.