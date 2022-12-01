ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

St. Regis Is Opening a Glitzy 17-Story Hotel and Residences in Indonesia

By Dana Givens
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWx9C_0jU5tt7C00

St. Regis is bringing its signature white-glove service to Indonesia ’s capital.

The hospitality chain is opening the doors to a lavish new 17-story hotel in Jakarta this December. Set within the city’s famous Golden Triangle district, the St. Regis Jakarta pays homage to the vibrant metropolis while providing travelers with the elegance for which the brand is renowned. You’re also a stone’s throw from the high-end boutiques and famous attractions, like, say, the Monas Tower.

Inside, the hotel oozes sophistication with swathes of marble and supersized chandeliers. Spanning nearly 29,000 square feet, the property includes 254 rooms and 28 signature suites. The crown jewel, also known as the Caroline Astor Suite, offers just over 800 square feet of living space and a private balcony with views of the bustling city below. St. Regis is also launching 164 luxurious private apartments and penthouses alongside the hotel if you prefer to stay a little longer.

In addition, the hotel features no less than eight dining spots that each showcase local produce and techniques. Bel Étage provides all-day dining and international fare, while J.A. Restaurant focuses on more Pan-Asian cuisine. If you’re looking for quick refreshments, the convenient Rosé Gourmand Deli is stocked with small items you can take back to your room. The Drawing Room, meanwhile, allows revelers to enjoy live entertainment and carefully crafted cocktails or even saber a bottle of champagne.

For the wellness set, the flagship spa has six treatment rooms and an extensive menu. The Royal Indulgence package, for instance, includes a floral bath, a facial, a stress-relief massage and a granite scrub that will leave you feeling fully rejuvenated.

“Together with our team, I am looking forward to bringing the iconic heritage of the St. Regis brand to Jakarta and creating a new benchmark of exquisite experiences for our guests at The St. Regis Jakarta,” Marc Handl, general manager of the St. Regis Jakarta, told Robb Report .

Rates for rooms start at $270 per night.

Click here to see the St. Regis Jakarta in photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vytcE_0jU5tt7C00
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Six Senses Is Opening a Luxurious Ski Resort on the Slopes of Switzerland This Winter

Always wanted to ski in Switzerland? Six Senses wants to help you make it happen. The luxury hospitality brand, which now has more than 20 locations across the globe, has announced it will open a new ski resort on the slopes of Crans-Montana, Switzerland in February 2023. A short drive from Sion or roughly two hours from Geneva, Six Senses Crans-Montana sits just above the main gondola in Crans and provides guests with true ski-in, ski-out access. Inside, travelers can expect the height of alpine sophistication. The decor sees local larch, oak and slate paired with custom wood furniture and natural...
Robb Report

Forget the Suite. You Can Take Over One of Amsterdam’s Most Luxurious Hotels for $1.3 Million.

The iconic De L’Europe Amsterdam has been a part of the Dutch city’s landscape since its opening in September 1896, making it one of the metropolis’s oldest luxury hotels. Now the famed establishment is celebrating its 125th anniversary with an over-the-top package priced at a cool $1.3 million.  The new bundle allows one guest to live it up in the Netherlands’ capital, with a complete buy-out of the 106-room 5-star hotel—including all its contemporary suites—so you can have the property all to yourself. If you’re in the mood for some company, you have the option to arrange a guest list of...
Robb Report

Nobu Finally Opened a Hotel and Restaurant in Atlanta

Nobu has finally made it to the Peach state. The always-buzzy hospitality brand, founded in 1994 by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, recently opened the doors to a luxurious hotel and restaurant in Georgia’s capital Atlanta. Set within the ritzy Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, the newcomer marks Nobu’s first hotel in the southern state. The American institution now helms 15 hotels and 50 restaurants across five continents. The main draw will undoubtedly be the signature Peruvian-influenced Japanese restaurant. Spanning 10,000 square feet, the dining room can seat up to 272 guests. The design draws inspiration from traditional Japanese garden...
Robb Report

Lamborghini’s New Off-Road-Ready Huracán Sterrato Looks Like 602 HP of Fury

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is ready for its close-up. After months of teases, the Italian marque has finally unveiled the finished production version of its off-road-ready supercar at Art Basel Miami. The final Huracán variant certainly looks the part, but thanks to a host of technical features it can play it too. The Huracán Sterrato is easily the most aggressive version of the model in its eight-year history. The final car looks very close to the rally concept Lamborghini first showed off in 2019. What the automaker’s designers have done is taken the standard Huracan body, lifted it and outfitted it...
Robb Report

De Tomaso’s Newest Hypercar Is a $3 Million Track Beast That Delivers 900 HP of Grunt

Looking to stand out at your next track day? De Tomaso has just the thing. The reborn automaker has just unveiled its new track-only hypercar, the P900. The futuristic model pairs an outlandish design with an otherworldly V-12, all but guaranteeing it will turn heads when you take it for a spin around the course. De Tomaso returned to the scene in 2019 with the P72, an homage to the Peter Brock-designed and Carrol Shelby-built P70 race car. The P900 takes its direct predecessor’s retrofuturistic design and turns everything up to 11. Whereas the P72 was sleek and elegant, the new hypercar...
Robb Report

This $23 Million Florida Estate Comes With a 100-Foot Private Beach

A sprawling manse on a pristine stretch of Florida’s Treasure Coast just hit the market for a cool $23 million. The gated turnkey home is set on just over two acres at 1840 S Highway A1A in Vero Beach’s coveted Estate Section. Its interior spans a total of 8,373 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven and a half baths. The two-story residence also comes decked out with finishes that complement its serene white and light-gray color palette. Outdoors, meanwhile, you’ll have access to 100 feet of ocean frontage with breathtaking coastline views.  Acclaimed Vero Beach builder Victor Lombardo, of Water’s Edge...
Robb Report

Midas Mummies? Ancient Cadavers With Golden Tongues Were Just Discovered in a Cemetery Near Cairo

Several ancient tombs containing mummies with gold tongues in their mouths have been discovered by archaeologists in the ancient cemetery Qewaisna, located roughly 40 miles north of Cairo, Egypt. The finds date between 300 BCE and 640 CE. Egypt’s Supreme Council for Archaeology said it found an extension of the cemetery that contained archaeological tombs dating to various periods. In some of the mummies’ mouths, a number of golden chips in the form of human tongues were found in a poor state of preservation. Several mummies were also discovered with gold on the bones directly underneath their linen wraps. Some of the gold chips had been...
Robb Report

The World’s First Solar-Electric Car Just Went Into Production

The Lightyear 0, a solar-powered EV that can go months between battery charges, has finally entered production. The Dutch startup recently announced that it had begun building its boundary-pushing debut vehicle, according to Jalopnik. The 0 isn’t the only solar electric car that’s been in the works, but it is the first to go into production. As automakers rush to release EVs, it can be hard to design one that stands out. That shouldn’t be a problem for the 0, though. The sedan may look like any other premium EV at a glance, but the top of the car, from its hood...
Robb Report

Aston Martin and Bowmore Teamed Up for a Wild $75,000 Bottle of Scotch

Among scotch aficionados, Bowmore needs no introduction. Sukhinder Singh, founder of the Whiskey Exchange and owner of one of the most valuable single-malt collections in the world, once proclaimed that “Bowmore whiskies distilled in the 1960s are some of the finest ever made.” Limited to just 100 bottles, the new ARC-52 is one such example; it represents the latest collaboration between the nearly 250-year-old distillery and Aston Martin Lagonda, purveyor of some of the world’s most beautiful automobiles. Distilled in 1968, the white dog that would become ARC-52 was divided into two types of casks, an American oak Hogshead and a...
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet’s Latest Watch Revives an Archival Style Made for a 16th-Century Pope

Imagine, if you will, that it’s the mid-17th century… and you’re the Pope. In other words: you’re a baller, and you can do whatever the heck you please. Such was the case roughly 400 years ago when Pope Alexander VII was suffering from insomnia—insomnia, he posited, that was made worse due to the ticking of a clock. Putting in a special request to the Campani brothers—clockmakers based in Rome—he ordered a “night clock” that wouldn’t disturb his precious slumber. The brothers delivered a special timepiece on which the time was read not conventionally via a dial with hours around the periphery,...
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Luxe New 67-Foot Fast Cruiser Is Plush Enough to Make a Superyacht Jealous

Suites at the Ritz don’t come much more luxurious than this. Spanning the full beam of this ground-breaking, all-new 67-footer from Florida’s Lazzara Yachts, is a master bedroom you might never want to leave. In this over-sized space, there’s a centrally mounted queen bed you can walk all around, along with more diamond-quilted leather than you’ll find in a Bentley. There’s even a mirrored ceiling, no doubt for the times owners want to “reflect” on their success. Slide open the full-width rear glass doors, and you can step from the bedroom right onto your very own secluded, teak-decked private patio, with oversized...
Robb Report

One of NYC’s Beloved Seafood Spots Gets a Stylish, Design-Forward New Location

Seafood restaurant Flex Mussels recently unveiled its new flagship location on New York City’s Upper East Side. Originally opening its doors in 2008, the eatery spent 15 years in the East 80s (and also has a West Village branch), but after a fire and eyeing a nearby space, the establishment is back again with a fabulous two-story spot on East 81st Street and 3rd Avenue. For its latest project, Flex Mussels tapped interior designer Sasha Bikoff to showcase her take on coastal-chic design. Bikoff is known for her use of bold color and unapologetic maximalism inspired by her worldly travels. Her...
Robb Report

This New Aston Martin Mega-Mansion in Tokyo Showcases Supercars Like Living Room Artwork

Last year, Aston Martin revealed its first private residential estate—a modernist masterpiece in New York’s Hudson Valley. Now the British carmaker is taking its real-estate portfolio overseas with a mega-mansion in Japan.  Located in the Omotesando area of Tokyo’s upscale Minami Aoyama district, № 001 Minami Aoyama is an architectural collaboration between the marque and Japanese luxury concierge Vibroa. The four-story townhouse, which is slated for completion in November 2023, has already been sold to a private buyer and marks the brand’s first home design in Asia. Aston Martin will work with a local architect for the exterior and is also responsible for the...
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Historic Colony Hotel Just Unveiled a Colorful Room Redesign to Celebrate 75 Years

In celebration of its diamond anniversary, a treasured hotel in Florida recently unveiled a redesign of its accommodations. For more than 75 years, the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., affectionately known as the Pink Paradise, has been a staple on the Florida hospitality scene since 1947. The pinkest hotel in the area, according to its tagline, the property is lauded as one of the most historic and chicest spots in the coastal town, having hosted dignitaries, political figures, tycoons and celebrities. To revive the property, current owners Sarah Wetenhall and her husband tapped Kemble Interiors and globally renowned design partners. “We’ve...
Robb Report

This Custom Roger W. Smith Series 1 Just Sold for a Record $800,000 at Auction

A custom Roger W. Smith just set a new world record. The Series 1, which was designed in partnership with A Collected Man, sold for $800,000 (£660,000) on November 25 in a dedicated online auction held by the London-based watch retailer. The 18-karat white-gold timepiece bears all the watchmaker’s signature design elements, but features a simplistic, stripped-back dial created exclusively for A Collected Man. “I was a bit doubtful initially,” Smith said about the design. “However, as soon as the designs came through, I was very impressed, and I thought it was a good fit with my work.” Prior to the...
Eater

A Tapas Bar From a Noma Alum Is Opening in Long Island City

A new Spanish chef is coming to Long Island City: Valentina Salcedo, originally from the Catalan region of Spain, is opening a tapas and wine bar in the spring: Casa Lola at 47-46 Vernon Boulevard, near 48th Avenue. Salcedo has cooked at Noma and L’Arpege in Paris, according to LICTalk. The space will offer an open kitchen and a bar that will run the full length of the restaurant. Previous to Casa Lola, the space had been home to Bella Via for 20 years, which closed in March 2022.
Robb Report

Heaven Hill’s Annual Unicorn Whiskey Is an Innovative Bourbon Blend

The annual Parker’s Heritage Collection whiskey release from Kentucky distillery Heaven Hill changes every year, but one thing remains the same—it is always interesting, and collectors snap up these bottles when they hit the shelves. Details of the 2022 edition were just announced, and it looks like this year will follow suit. Parker’s Heritage Collection is named after the late Heaven Hill master distiller Parker Beam, who worked at the distillery for over half a century before he passed away in 2017. His father, Earl Beam, left his family’s namesake distillery to join Heaven Hill as master distiller in 1946, and...
Robb Report

The Lexus LFA’s Hotly Anticipated, All-Electric Successor Will Have a Stick Shift

Lexus wants the LFA’s spiritual successor to be a car that purists love—even if it is electric. The Japanese luxury marque knows the upcoming production version of the Electrified Sport concept needs to be capable of more than just putting up good numbers. It also needs to be fun to drive, which is why it will come equipped with a manual gearbox. That’s right, the brand’s forthcoming battery-powered sports car sure sounds like it is going to be a stick shift, according to Motor1.com. Toyota Motors Europe’s president Matt Harrison talked up the company’s manual transmission for EVs at the Kenshiki Forum...
Robb Report

Robb Report

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy