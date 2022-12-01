Read full article on original website
Philipsburg Annual Christmas Festival highlights small businesses
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg held its annual Christmas festival on Saturday centered around supporting and buying from local small businesses. “There’s great deals, a lot of things you’re not going to find in the big department stores when you’re here shopping downtown,” Philipsburg resident and festival “elf” Julie Houston said. The town also […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
November 18 was “wear red day” at Brookville Area School District to support those facing homelessness. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
explore venango
Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
WJAC TV
Sundaes with Santa at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association bring in the holiday season
The Johnstown Area Heritage Association hosted their 2nd annual Sundaes with Santa event on Sunday. Scores of kids along with their parents had the opportunity to enjoy some festive ice cream sundaes courtesy of Galliker’s along with a chat with Santa and some seasonal crafts inside of the heritage center.
WJAC TV
Johnstown: Fire destroys house in West End
Residents of the West End woke up early Saturday morning to a fire on the 200th block of Glenn St. The Johnstown Fire department responded to the call as well as units from West Hills and Richland fire departments. The fire was quickly extinguished but the house suffered severe damages....
explore venango
Person Poses As Electric Company Representative Scams Emlenton Woman Out of $800
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A person who posed as an electric company representative scammed an Emlenton woman out of $800.00. According to Franklin-based State Police, this incident occurred around 10:02 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, at a residence on US 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving a 49-year-old Emlenton woman.
wdadradio.com
COAL TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a crash involving a coal truck this morning in Young Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Iselin and Coal Run fire departments, along with state police, to the area near Warner’s Grocery Store along Iselin Road shortly after three o’clock this morning for reports of a coal truck that rolled over. Initial reports say the driver was not trapped, nor were they injured in the crash.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Van Overturns on State Route 219 in Bell Township
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details of a rollover crash that occurred along State Route 219, in Bell Township. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the accident happened around 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Police say a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van operated by 40-year-old...
WJAC TV
PSP: Two killed in head-on crash on PA Turnpike in Somerset County
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — State police say two Pennsylvania men were killed Friday night following a head-on crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County. Investigators say the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. Friday near the 100 eastbound mile marker in Jefferson Township. According to the crash report,...
Lifelong Ebensburg resident takes Dickens of a Christmas Festival to a whole new level
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Dickens of a Christmas festival, which takes place every first week of December, is filled with things to do, see, eat and hear across town all weekend. Ice skating, hot chocolate, craft shows, music performances — and, of course, the parade on Saturday. But no matter what you’re […]
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
explore venango
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Tionesta Lake
FOREST CO., Pa. – Winding its way through the rugged mountains of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region in Forest County, Tionesta Lake offers a unique setting for a wide variety of outdoor adventures. It invites visitors to come and enjoy the lake and the natural beauty of the surrounding...
Indiana County apartment fire leaves several displaced
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - An apartment fire in Indiana County has left at least 10 people displaced.The Indiana Gazette reported a hot water heater caught fire and quickly spread throughout the three-story building. It happened on North Sixth Street Friday.The Red Cross and Salvation Army were called to assist those who were displaced.The Indiana Fire Association said damage to the building exceeds $1 million.
Polar Bear Plunge raises money for Centre County YMCA
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brave swimmers of all ages took on the freezing-cold water in Black Moshannon Lake Saturday morning to raise money for the Centre County YMCA in its 20th annual Polar Bear Plunge. “All the money raised goes to our Open Doors program,” CEO Scott Mitchell said, “which helps support kids, families […]
Punxsutawney Borough receives $1 million state grant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, December 1st, Senator Joe Pittman (R-41) and Representative Brian Smith (R-66) announced that Punxsutawney would be receiving one million dollars in state funding as part of the State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) Saving electricity and saving money is a priority for the Punxsutawney Borough. Officials will spend […]
WJAC TV
CATA partners with Enterprise to boost vanpool services
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — One public transportation agency in our region is looking to step up its coverage and service. The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced this week it's teaming up with "Commute with Enterprise," from the car rental company of the same name. They aim to expand and upgrade CATA's vanpool fleet.
Centre Daily
Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Nov. 7-11, 2022
The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Nov. 7-11 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
WJAC TV
Police: Boalsburg man 'jumped' wall, landed on trailer during brief DUI chase
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say a Boalsburg man is behind bars following a brief police chase over the weekend. According to the affidavit, police say the chase began as officers were responding late Friday night to a report of shots fired inside a residence along West Crestview Ave.
explore venango
Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
