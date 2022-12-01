ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structure fire reported near West Rincon, Dot Avenues in Campbell

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

CAMPBELL, Calif. (BCN)– A structure fire was reported Thursday morning in Campbell, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire was reported at 9:16 a.m. near the intersection of West Rincon and Dot avenues.

Fire officials said no smoke was visible from the exterior of the structure, and as of shortly before 10 a.m., all crews had left the scene without incident. No other details about the fire were immediately available.

