Read full article on original website
Related
northcountrynow.com
Chilly kayak ride in Madrid
Peggy Pearson of Massena and Randy Trimm of Potsdam take a brisk fall ride down the Grasse River in Madrid on their kayaks recently. The two local residents broke ice in some areas along the way. Photo by Randy Trimm.
Moose makes surprise stop at offices in New York
On Thursday morning, staff at Warren County Municipal Center got a surprise. Video posted to the county Facebook page showed an unexpected visitor making its way swiftly through the center's parking lot, as a soft snow fell around it.
informnny.com
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
northcountrynow.com
Craft Fair today in Potsdam
Isabelle Waite, Potsdam, holds a Grinch decoration made by JoAnne Foley, of Aunt Jo’s Crafts, North Lawrence, at the 2022 Craft, Food and Wine Holiday Show held today until 5 p.m. at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall. The event is sponsored bySt. Lawrence County Chamberof Commerce. NCNow photo.
northcountrynow.com
Potsdam architect presents design for Canton road improvements
Potsdam architect Brooks Washburn presented his design on Nov. 14 for drainage improvements and eventually widening a one-mile section of the Miner Street Road for a pedestrian and bicycling pathway from the Miner Street bridge to Taylor Park. Read more here. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
northcountrynow.com
World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform in Massena
The Massena Rotary Club and Hindsight Records of Massena present the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra in concert at Sacred Heart Church in Massena on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $20. Premium seating, including a meet and greet with the orchestra sponsored by SeaComm, is available for just $30. Read more here. SeaComm photo submitted by Jerry Manor.
wwnytv.com
Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh police investigate Saturday morning stabbing at downtown nightclub
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Plattsburgh Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning at a nightclub downtown. It happened at the Retro Live Dance Club on Margaret Street around 1 a.m. Police are asking anybody who witnessed the incident to call the Plattsburgh Police Department at...
thehillnews.org
My Introduction to St. Lawrence
Greetings Laurentians! My name is Tyler Rife and I am a new Assistant Professor in the Performance & Communication Arts Department here at St. Lawrence University. While theater competitive performance, and creative media projects deeply animated my upbringing in Dayton, Ohio, and while I often embrace arts-based and performance methods in my scholarship, I was ultimately hired to serve as an Assistant Professor of Rhetoric! In this way, I might very well be located somewhere close to the “&” in “Performance & Communication Arts.”
mynbc5.com
New York man dies in 2-car crash in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York state police say a 43-year-old man died in a car crash in the town of Plattsburgh on Friday around 11:49 a.m. After a lengthy investigation, state police say Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh, NY, was traveling southbound on Durand Road, when he crashed head-on into another car.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Lowville resident with petit larceny
LOWVILLE- A village resident is accused of a theft offense, authorities say. Adela J. Edick, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). Edick is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from larceny complaints in...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man faces felony contempt charge
PLATTSBURGH | Reports of an active order of protection violation resulted in a Plattsburgh man’s felony contempt arrest. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of Plattsburgh City Police, responded to a Plattsburgh residence early Dec. 1 after being contacted about Arjuard X. Brown’s presence in the home.
Comments / 0