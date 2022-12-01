Greetings Laurentians! My name is Tyler Rife and I am a new Assistant Professor in the Performance & Communication Arts Department here at St. Lawrence University. While theater competitive performance, and creative media projects deeply animated my upbringing in Dayton, Ohio, and while I often embrace arts-based and performance methods in my scholarship, I was ultimately hired to serve as an Assistant Professor of Rhetoric! In this way, I might very well be located somewhere close to the “&” in “Performance & Communication Arts.”

