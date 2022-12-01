Kyle Busch turned in his key at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters before the NASCAR season finale last month and his locker, so to speak, has since been cleaned out. “After Phoenix, my interior guy was able to round up all my stuff and essentially clean out my locker for me,” Busch said during Champion’s Week in Nashville. “I’ve got all that gear and am going through some of the stuff that’s still good, some of the stuff that obviously we’ll put in my storage room — helmets, fire suits, all that sort of stuff. Some of the shoes and gloves I sign and use for giveaway items for auctions and things like that.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO