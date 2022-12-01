ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kyle Busch Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes View of NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Including Special Moment and Smooth Move He Made on His Wife

Kyle Busch attended the NASCAR Awards banquet and shared a special moment and smooth move he made on his wife, Samantha, as they entered the venue. The post Kyle Busch Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes View of NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Including Special Moment and Smooth Move He Made on His Wife appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
racer.com

Kyle Busch ‘cleans out his locker’ at Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Busch turned in his key at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters before the NASCAR season finale last month and his locker, so to speak, has since been cleaned out. “After Phoenix, my interior guy was able to round up all my stuff and essentially clean out my locker for me,” Busch said during Champion’s Week in Nashville. “I’ve got all that gear and am going through some of the stuff that’s still good, some of the stuff that obviously we’ll put in my storage room — helmets, fire suits, all that sort of stuff. Some of the shoes and gloves I sign and use for giveaway items for auctions and things like that.
NASHVILLE, TN
Racing News

Snowball Derby Results: December 2, 2022

5 Flags Speedway results from Friday practice for the Snowball Derby. This weekend, the half-mile of 5 Flags Speedway hosts the famed Snowball Derby. Teams unloaded on Friday for two rounds of asphalt late model practice on the Pensacola, Florida track. View Snowball Derby results below. Snowball Derby Menu. Prac...
PENSACOLA, FL
Motorious

Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
KISSIMMEE, FL
racer.com

NASCAR fetes its national champions in Nashville awards ceremony

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that deuces were wild on Thursday night at the Music City Center, where NASCAR honored the champions of its top three national series at the annual NASCAR Awards. Headlining the event was NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who drives the No....
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible car numbers for Jimmie Johnson in 2023

Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports, but what number will he run on his Chevrolet?. After spending the last two seasons competing in IndyCar following his initial retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports.
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASHVILLE, TN
Racing News

Kevin Harvick talks NASCAR contract renewal status

Harvick might not return to Stewart-Haas Racing; Says he’ll know by Daytona. Kevin Harvick is heading into a contract year. Heis contract with Stewart-Haas Racing will expire at the end of the 2023 season. 2023 will be Harvick’s 23rd season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Yet, the 46-year-old...
lastwordonsports.com

2023 Formula 3 Driver Lineup: Oliver Goethe to Trident

Trident Racing have announced their second driver for the 2023 Formula 3 season in form of 2022 Euroformula Open Champion Oliver Goethe. Eighteen-year-old Danish driver Oliver Goethe has been announced as Trident’s second for the 2023 season. He will be partnered with Gabriel Bortoleto after winning the Euroformula Open Championship this past October. This will be Goethe’s first full season in Formula 3 after serving as a substitute for Hunter Yeany in a few rounds during the 2022 season. He is the tenth driver to be announced for next season’s grid.
Racing News

Denny Hamlin talks 2023 as his JGR contract is up for renewal

FedEx and Hamlin both need to renew their contract with JGR after the 2023 season. Denny Hamlin began his NASCAR Cup Series career with Joe Gibbs Racing back in 2005. 19 years later, he’s entering another contract year. At the end of 2023, Hamlin’s contract with JGR is set...

