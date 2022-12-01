Read full article on original website
Stocks slide as strong data suggests Fed has more to do
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Monday after surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the Federal Reserve's difficult fight against inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, its third straight drop. The slide more than offset the index's gains last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped...
These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Utilities Stocks in November 2022
Investing in utilities stocks is among the best low-risk and long-term investments. This is because demand for utilities will never cease, and most utilities are highly regulated. Moreover, these stocks offer dividends as well. It is one of the few S&P 500 sectors that stayed in the green even amid...
The Rise Of The Female Trader: How Women Are Set To Invest In 2023
The number of female traders has increased by 23% in the past year according to the investment platform, Saxo. Almost 80% of female traders consider stocks as the preferred product to invest in. Women at all income levels consider lack of knowledge the main barrier to exploring investing. Rise Of...
Where Next For Nasdaq’s Volatility Rollercoaster?
It has been a wild ride lately for the Nasdaq, with Thanksgiving, Black Friday, China’s Covid-19 crisis, and Powell’s interest rate speech driving peaks and dips for the benchmark stock market. But where is it headed next?. “It seems like there is a rollercoaster of volatility right now...
Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Okta beat estimates in the latest earnings report (Nov 30) Trading volume increased 600% in that day but has since settled. Share value is up, though earnings are still negative. Sector is down, overall, so Okta has an opportunity to make up some ground. For now, Okta still has a...
Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is an example of what’s befallen the shipping industry: Shares are down 33.58% in the past three months and down 17.48% year-to-date. The shipping industry as a whole is in a slump, largely due to continued lockdowns in China. Despite continued price declines, analysts have...
Oil In Focus, China Covid Confusion And Vodafone Boss Steps Down
Oil prices rise slightly as Russia oil price cap set to come into force, with Brent up 1% above $86. Easing of Covid restrictions in China, though uneven, lift indices across Asia. Traders in the US set to stay wary following buoyant jobs report and ahead of fresh data. FTSE...
Continental General Gets Two Board Seats In Alpha Metallurgical Settlement
Another activist, Hudson Bay Capital, recently upped its stake in Alpha. Fintel reports that Continental General Insurance Co has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,379,088 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE:AMR). This represents 8.6% of the company. Short-Seller Spruce Point Highlights Its Latest Canadian...
