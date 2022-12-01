Read full article on original website
Fire and Ice Heats Up St. Cloud Fashion Scene
(KNSI) — The second annual Fire and Ice Fashion Show will take to the runway on Saturday, December 17th. The show’s theme is “Breaking Down The Walls.” Organizer Lytonia Smith explains the meaning behind the phrase. “I feel that if we come together through fashion, up...
Working Conditions Hang Over Another Possible Minnesota Nurses’ Strike
(KNSI) — Fifteen thousand members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are preparing to walk off the job on December 11th over, among other things, poor working conditions. Megan Dayton, president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, is not part of the striking workers but understands where they’re coming from and stands in solidarity with them. “We’ve been around since the ’80s, and the only time that we ever were on strike as a union was over healthcare, and that’s the setting that these members are in. So, we know how important that this healthcare setting is for Minnesota families. And the hospitals need to take better care of the nurses, who end up caring for all of us when we can’t care for ourselves.”
Annual Organic Farming Conference Returns to In-Person Meeting for 2023
(KNSI) — St. Cloud will welcome around 500 people to the first in-person organic farming conference since the pandemic. The 20th annual event will be held at the River’s Edge Convention Center on January 5th and 6th. Minnesota Organic Agricultural Specialist Cassie Dahl with why people are growing organically. “There are many benefits to being an organic farmer. A lot of people, do it because that’s how they feel is the right way to farm. There are environmental benefits. One of the things is organic farming builds soil health. And also organic products actually do fetch a premium.”
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
Opening Date Set for Downtown St. Cloud Starbucks Location
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We now know when the new Starbucks in downtown St. Cloud is expected to open. A company spokesperson tells WJON news that the coffee shop will open on February 3rd. They say the downtown St. Cloud Starbucks will employ about 25 people. The St. Cloud...
City To Buy Back Industrial Park Property for Development
(KNSI) – St. Cloud is preparing to buy back a piece of property in the I-94 Industrial Park for development. The city will pay $567,500 to Arctic Cat Inc. for nearly 18 acres of land. The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority sold the lot to Arctic Cat for $894,000 in September 2016. The price included a credit from a previous obligation and $567,500 in cash. In early 2017, Arctic Cat was sold to Textron, and a planned expansion on the site was canceled.
St. Cloud EDA Buying Back Arctic Cat Property in Business Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority is moving forward with buying up some underdeveloped land in the I-94 business park. The EDA wants to buy 17.9 acres from Arctic Cat. Back in September 2016, the parties entered into a contract for the private development of...
St. Paul Winter Carnival unveils 2023 button designs
MINNEAPOLIS -- The button designs for the 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival have been revealed.Members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family, the Vulcan Krewe, and Klondike Kates took turns unveiling each of the four designs Saturday evening at Union Depot.This year, the carnival recruited artist Gene Okuk, known for his use of unique colors and textures, to create the designs. Okuk is the first BIPOC artist to create the carnival's button designs.Buttons can be purchased at Cub Foods, SPIRE Credit Union, City County Credit Union, as well as some small businesses around the metro. Click here for a full list of sellers.The festival runs from Jan. 26 through Feb. 5, 2023.
Skin lightening cream attributed to vision loss of Somalian born Minnesota mother.
A Minnesota mother is dealing with the loss of her peripheral vision after extensive use of a skin lightening cream. A face and body cream with excessively high levels of mercury.
Walz Wins 2022 Students Voting Mock Election in Minnesota Schools
ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Tim Walz wins again, only this time in a mock election. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon releasing the results of the 2022 Students Voting Mock Election. More than 158,000 kids took part at 315 schools across the state. They acted just like adult voters...
A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota
For the past two years I’ve written articles about what it’s like to be a Democrat in red, rural Minnesota. Now I’ll tell you what it’s like to be a Democrat running for public office in red, rural Minnesota. I filed to run for the state Senate on the last day possible: May 31. I […] The post A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
COVID levels rising in Twin Cities wastewater; BQ.1 now dominant
Move over, BA.5, there's a new dominant omicron subvariant in Minnesota. New wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council released Friday shows the BQ.1 subvariant, which is a descendent of BA.5, has become the dominant version of omicron in wastewater collected in the Twin Cities. What's more is that the amount...
University Of Minnesota Exhibits Largest Collection Of Black Photography
The exhibit consists of three centuries of American Black photography from more than 100 artists between the 19th century and the 21st century. Images from the George Floyd protests and the first Black lawyers in St. Paul are included in the exhibition. According to the co-curator of the exhibition, Dr. Herman Milligan, “A Picture Gallery of the Soul” was named after a Frederick Douglass quote.
Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year
If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
Minnesota liberal arts college responds after students declare current all-gender housing insufficient
Students at St. Paul, Minnesota-based Macalester College said that the current all-gender housing accommodation is insufficient and needs to be expanded.
10 best Christmas light displays in the Twin Cities
Put on winter gear and grab the hot chocolate: 'Tis the season for holiday light shows! Take a walk through your neighborhood or drive across town to check out these displays. 🚘 Sever's Holiday Lights: Drive through more than 2.5 million lights synced to holiday music in Shakopee, or get out to walk through a forest of glowing trees. $25+.
Is It Illegal To Cut Through A Parking Lot In Minnesota?
The light is turned red as you drive up to an intersection, you could pull through the corner gas station parking lot, miss the red light, make your turn, and save some time. If you aren't guilty of corner-cutting you have at least considered it a time or two. So...
Light wintry mix possible Monday morning
A small system will be moving through Sunday night into Monday, bringing clouds to Iowa and Minnesota. It will also bring a small chance of some wintry precipitation. Snow showers, freezing rain/drizzle will be possible, especially across North Iowa. While no accumulation is expected, even this light precipitation could make roads a bit slick for the Monday morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning, and use caution if snow or freezing rain is falling.
COVID-19 levels increasing in The Twin Cities
(Undated) -- Health officials say COVID levels are rising in the Twin Cities. There's been a 54-percent increase in the amount of COVID detected in the cities wastewater over the last two weeks. Wastewater samples also revealed that B-Q-one is now the most dominant omicron subvariant.
