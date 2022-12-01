(KNSI) — Fifteen thousand members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are preparing to walk off the job on December 11th over, among other things, poor working conditions. Megan Dayton, president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, is not part of the striking workers but understands where they’re coming from and stands in solidarity with them. “We’ve been around since the ’80s, and the only time that we ever were on strike as a union was over healthcare, and that’s the setting that these members are in. So, we know how important that this healthcare setting is for Minnesota families. And the hospitals need to take better care of the nurses, who end up caring for all of us when we can’t care for ourselves.”

6 HOURS AGO