Good news for Potomac’s sushi scene: Kema by Kenaki is ready to move forward at the Cabin John mini-mall. The project has been at a virtual standstill since it was first announced in 2021, but co-owner Aki Ballogdajan says the delays are finally over and doors could open by February in the former Zohra salon space. This will be the third restaurant for Ballogdajan and her brother Ken, who also operate four-year-old Kenaki in Kentlands and two-year-old Ako by Kenaki in D.C. Their Cabin John location will have 30ish seats with a fast-casual setup (ordering at the counter, no table service) and a streamlined menu focusing on sushi, beer, wine and cocktails.

4 DAYS AGO