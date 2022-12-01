Read full article on original website
electrek.co
This county is the first on the US East Coast to ban natural gas
Montgomery County, Maryland, will be the US East Coast’s first county to ban natural gas in new buildings. Montgomery County will require all new construction to only use electric energy equipment. Montgomery County, which is just north of Washington, DC, has a population of just over 1 million, so this is an impactful decision for the region.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
D.C. Council Wants To Make Metrobus Fares Free In The District, Expand Service Overnight
The D.C. Council wants to make WMATA bus service fare-free in the District next year. If approved, D.C. would become one of the largest and most prominent cities in the country to make the bus free at the fare box. Metro for D.C. bill creator and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles...
popville.com
“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”
“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in November
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 2220 Cedar Mill Cout — 5 BD/3.5 BA...
storereporter.com
Cabin John sushi, new owners for Amalfi, Popeyes goes dark
Good news for Potomac’s sushi scene: Kema by Kenaki is ready to move forward at the Cabin John mini-mall. The project has been at a virtual standstill since it was first announced in 2021, but co-owner Aki Ballogdajan says the delays are finally over and doors could open by February in the former Zohra salon space. This will be the third restaurant for Ballogdajan and her brother Ken, who also operate four-year-old Kenaki in Kentlands and two-year-old Ako by Kenaki in D.C. Their Cabin John location will have 30ish seats with a fast-casual setup (ordering at the counter, no table service) and a streamlined menu focusing on sushi, beer, wine and cocktails.
WTOP
DC mayor moves to dissolve city’s troubled housing authority board
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson want to replace the existing D.C. Housing Authority Board of Commissioners with a temporary board after a scathing federal report found the city’s housing authority failed to provide “decent, safe and sanitary” public housing. The emergency legislation that...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore City woman is Maryland’s first cold-related death of 2022-2023
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s first cold-related illness death for the 2022-2023 winter weather season. The deceased individual is an adult female in the 60 to 70 age range. The death occurred in Baltimore City. To prevent the onset of cold-related illness,...
Baltimore City Fire Chief resigns in light of deadly Stricker Street fire report
He steps down in light of a new report that investigated the line of duty deaths of three firefighters in January.
foxbaltimore.com
UNCLAIMED CASH | Maryland lottery looking for holder of $50,015 ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Someone became $50,015 richer this week. The Maryland Lottery said they are looking for the player with the top-prize winning ticket from the Nov. 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Inner Harbor Exxon at 1800 Russell Street, the Lottery said. The Lottery said...
Man found dead in car in Potomac River
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
Garbage piles up for thousands of customers in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties after trash company files bankruptcy
STERLING, Va. — Trash continues to pile up for thousands of households in Fairfax and Loudoun counties after their garbage collection company announced, with little notice, that they were closing. "I am incredibly saddened to inform you that Haulin' Trash, LLC will be closing its business effective December 1st,...
popville.com
“Tent fire at McPherson Square”
A reader reports: “Photo taken at 3:14pm with fire department on scene. The tent was fully ablaze.”. “NPS announces will clear encampments at McPherson Square after “intensive social services” concluding in April. Updates as we learn more.
Business Monthly
Arundel’s Pittman announces promotions, changes
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a series of promotions and staff changes in advance of his second term. Among other changes in senior staff, current Office of Central Services Director Christine Anderson will serve as the county’s chief administrative officer and current Communications Director Jeff Amoros will serve as chief of staff.
mocoshow.com
Virginia Man Finds Powerball Fortune in MoCo
Per the Maryland Lottery: He buys Powerball tickets frequently, a Virginia truck driver told lottery officials. Maryland Lottery officials, that is! It turns out that a $50,000 portion of the jackpot he’d been seeking in both states was waiting for him on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. “Like everybody else, I had been buying Powerball tickets back home as the jackpot kept getting bigger,” said the 35-year-old. The resident of Lorton, Virginia, purchased his $50,000-winning ticket back in October, more than a week before the Powerball jackpot reached its record-breaking total of $2.04 billion.
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
Baltimore officials walk through communities looking to upgrade areas with blighted, vacant homes
BALTIMORE - The City of Baltimore created a pilot program to take an environmental approach to curb crime. It's called "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design" (CPTED), which aims to reduce violence by upgrading blighted spaces within certain communities. On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Brandon Scott, along with several other Baltimore City officials walked through N. Smallwood Street in Northwest Baltimore. According to Baltimore City, the goal is to improve the quality of life for residents through cleaning, creating green spaces, upgrading lighting and demolishing or repurposing vacant homes and spaces. "There's been a lot of vacants in the city for a very long time," said...
WJLA
'Let's get him out of DC.' Shot four times in 4 years, Corey Riggins Jr., dies at 19
WASHINGTON (7News) — Every year, George Washington University Hospital holds a program to celebrate trauma survivors. Four years ago this week, that program included then 15-year-old Corey Riggins Jr, who declined to speak, but stood up and embraced Dr Babak Sarani, Chief of Trauma Surgery who saved his life.
fox5dc.com
DCHA Director Brenda Donald faces more criticism over HUD report
WASHINGTON - Several D.C. council members say the District's housing authority director isn't doing enough to fix the glaring issues highlighted in a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The council called DCHA Director Brenda Donald to a roundtable meeting Wednesday to discuss what the...
