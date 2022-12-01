ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

electrek.co

This county is the first on the US East Coast to ban natural gas

Montgomery County, Maryland, will be the US East Coast’s first county to ban natural gas in new buildings. Montgomery County will require all new construction to only use electric energy equipment. Montgomery County, which is just north of Washington, DC, has a population of just over 1 million, so this is an impactful decision for the region.
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
popville.com

“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”

“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in November

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 2220 Cedar Mill Cout — 5 BD/3.5 BA...
storereporter.com

Cabin John sushi, new owners for Amalfi, Popeyes goes dark

Good news for Potomac’s sushi scene: Kema by Kenaki is ready to move forward at the Cabin John mini-mall. The project has been at a virtual standstill since it was first announced in 2021, but co-owner Aki Ballogdajan says the delays are finally over and doors could open by February in the former Zohra salon space. This will be the third restaurant for Ballogdajan and her brother Ken, who also operate four-year-old Kenaki in Kentlands and two-year-old Ako by Kenaki in D.C. Their Cabin John location will have 30ish seats with a fast-casual setup (ordering at the counter, no table service) and a streamlined menu focusing on sushi, beer, wine and cocktails.
WTOP

DC mayor moves to dissolve city’s troubled housing authority board

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson want to replace the existing D.C. Housing Authority Board of Commissioners with a temporary board after a scathing federal report found the city’s housing authority failed to provide “decent, safe and sanitary” public housing. The emergency legislation that...
Nottingham MD

Baltimore City woman is Maryland’s first cold-related death of 2022-2023

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s first cold-related illness death for the 2022-2023 winter weather season. The deceased individual is an adult female in the 60 to 70 age range. The death occurred in Baltimore City. To prevent the onset of cold-related illness,...
WUSA9

Man found dead in car in Potomac River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
popville.com

“Tent fire at McPherson Square”

A reader reports: “Photo taken at 3:14pm with fire department on scene. The tent was fully ablaze.”. “NPS announces will clear encampments at McPherson Square after “intensive social services” concluding in April. Updates as we learn more.
Business Monthly

Arundel’s Pittman announces promotions, changes

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a series of promotions and staff changes in advance of his second term. Among other changes in senior staff, current Office of Central Services Director Christine Anderson will serve as the county’s chief administrative officer and current Communications Director Jeff Amoros will serve as chief of staff.
mocoshow.com

Virginia Man Finds Powerball Fortune in MoCo

Per the Maryland Lottery: He buys Powerball tickets frequently, a Virginia truck driver told lottery officials. Maryland Lottery officials, that is! It turns out that a $50,000 portion of the jackpot he’d been seeking in both states was waiting for him on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. “Like everybody else, I had been buying Powerball tickets back home as the jackpot kept getting bigger,” said the 35-year-old. The resident of Lorton, Virginia, purchased his $50,000-winning ticket back in October, more than a week before the Powerball jackpot reached its record-breaking total of $2.04 billion.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officials walk through communities looking to upgrade areas with blighted, vacant homes

BALTIMORE - The City of Baltimore created a pilot program to take an environmental approach to curb crime. It's called "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design" (CPTED), which aims to reduce violence by upgrading blighted spaces within certain communities. On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Brandon Scott, along with several other Baltimore City officials walked through N. Smallwood Street in Northwest Baltimore. According to Baltimore City, the goal is to improve the quality of life for residents through cleaning, creating green spaces, upgrading lighting and demolishing or repurposing vacant homes and spaces. "There's been a lot of vacants in the city for a very long time," said...
fox5dc.com

DCHA Director Brenda Donald faces more criticism over HUD report

WASHINGTON - Several D.C. council members say the District's housing authority director isn't doing enough to fix the glaring issues highlighted in a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The council called DCHA Director Brenda Donald to a roundtable meeting Wednesday to discuss what the...

