ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

$7M contract extension considered for security at Pittsburgh's City-County Building, other sites

By Julia Felton
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HMEu_0jU5rvfO00

Pittsburgh City Council is considering spending $7 million over five years to extend a contract with a Pittsburgh-based firm that provides security at the City-County Building and other city sites.

The proposed contract would pay security guards a fraction of what guards are making at some county-owned facilities, according to Councilman Ricky Burgess of North Point Breeze.

In addition to the City-County Building, St. Moritz Security Services provides security guards at the city-owned 200 Ross St. building and sites such as Sue Murray Pool and the Homewood Senior Center, according to Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt.

Guards will provide security at the 412 Blvd. of the Allies building when the city opens its offices there, Schmidt said. The company also provides security at some city events, including Pittsburgh’s annual Fourth of July celebration, he added.

The contract does not specify a specific a number of guards that will provide security in the extended contract.

“It depends on the needs of the shifts and the locations,” said Charles Showers, the Department of Public Safety’s department business administrator.

The contract will cost the city about $1.2 million a year, which is “slightly higher” than the existing contract because of wage increases negotiated by the union that represents the security guards, Schmidt said.

The city pays the full bill for St. Moritz Security Services at the City-County Building, though the facility is shared with the county, he said. The county pays for other shared services, he said.

“I think they’re top-notch,” Councilman Anthony Coghill said of the security guards.

Schmidt said the guards would make about $18 an hour under the proposed contract.

Councilman Ricky Burgess said other security guards employed to do similar work at other county-owned buildings are paid significantly more, up to about $30 or $33 an hour.

“They do the exact same work as the people who work in this building, yet their pay is astronomically different,” Burgess said. “I think that’s inherently unfair.”

Burgess said he couldn’t necessarily fix the problem, but felt it was important to acknowledge the discrepancy. The guards who make more, he said, are in a different union that also represents correctional officers at Allegheny County Jail.

“The people here should make exactly the same as the people next door who are doing the exact same job for the exact same people,” he said.

In a preliminary vote Wednesday, council members unanimously voted in favor of the contract extension. A final vote is expected next week.

Comments / 2

Related
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh council members question whether snow plow tracker is help or hindrance

Some Pittsburgh City Council members have voiced concerns with the city’s snow plow tracker, which, they said, is often unreliable and misleading. However, council gave preliminary approval last week to extend a contract with Minnesota-based Quetica for “fleet telematics” and snow route optimization technology, including GPS routing and the technology behind the city’s snowplow tracker.
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh council president calls for greater accountability in how Stop the Violence grants are spent

Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith called for greater accountability in how Stop the Violence grant money is spent. The city last week announced the first round of Stop the Violence grant recipients. Over 30 organizations received nearly $1 million in total from the grant funding, which is meant to be spent on violence intervention programs or other initiatives to address root causes of violence throughout the city.
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Beaver County boroughs consider forming regional police force

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Three boroughs in Beaver County are looking to form a regional police force. Under the plan, the Conway and Baden Borough police departments would merge together with a total of 11 full-time officers, according to a report from the Beaver County Times. That plan could be enacted as early as April of next year. The regional force would also cover Freedom Borough, which has been contracting police services from Conway since their department disbanded last year. It's being considered as departments in the county struggle with staffing shortages. Conway and Baden are expected to host town hall meetings to discuss the plan with residents this week.
Tribune-Review

Leechburg, Parks Township to commission study on forming regional police department

Officials in Leechburg and Parks Township are considering creating a combined police department. Officials already have approved plans to commission a study with the state Department of Community and Economic Development to determine whether regionalization could cut costs and ultimately ensure 24/7 police coverage, said D.J. Zelczak, a Leechburg councilman and emergency manager.
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland broadband survey identifies service gaps

Westmoreland County officials said an appeal will be filed early next year challenging data published by the Federal Communications Commission that claims most local homes and businesses have adequate high-speed internet service. That appeal will be based on preliminary results from a local study conducted this summer and fall that...
Tribune-Review

'Generational changing' investments poised to remake Western Pa.'s trails system

Described as “generational changing,” recently awarded investments in rails-to-trails will help connect more than 100 miles of recreational trails in Western Pennsylvania, opening previously unrealized pathways to communities poised to benefit economically. Murrysville to Rankin. O’Hara to East Deer. Aspinwall to Homewood. Plans are underway to grow and...
butlerradio.com

New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation

The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Target 11 Investigation: $40M to lease Pittsburgh Police Headquarters building

PITTSBURGH — It’s a story Target 11 has been following for nearly 15 years. Investigator Rick Earle broke the story in 2008 that the city was paying more than $1 million to rent the building that houses the Pittsburgh Police Headquarters. Now, Earle has discovered that the 20-year lease is set to expire, but the city plans to extend it for six more years. It will cost the city an additional $8 million over the next six years. The city has already paid more than $28 million over the last two decades. In addition, the city paid nearly $1 million to renovate the building before moving in in the early 2000s.
Tribune-Review

Lower Burrell city manager takes township manager's position in Harrison

Harrison’s gain is Lower Burrell’s loss as Amy Rockwell, Lower Burrell’s city manager, has been hired as the new township manager for Harrison. Rockwell, a Lower Burrell resident, has been Lower Burrell’s city manager and administrator since 2018. She will start her job as Harrison’s manager in early 2023 at a salary of $115,000. Township supervisors hired Rockwell on Monday.
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County funeral home to provide free service for homeless veteran

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (KDKA) – A funeral home in Fayette County is providing a service for a homeless veteran killed the day after Thanksgiving. Goldsboro Fabry Funeral Home will host a service with full military honors for 66-year-old Robbin Fisher. Fisher was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 51 in Jefferson Hills. He later died at the hospital. When his distant family said they couldn't afford a funeral, the funeral home's director stepped up and offered their services. It will take place this Tuesday at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.
wtae.com

Firefighters spend hours at the scene as smoke pours from church in Westmoreland County

STAHLSTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours at the scene after smoke was spotted pouring from a church in Stahlstown, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Crews remained on the scene four hours later. A Pittsburgh’s Action...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County community under boil water advisory

CONWAY BOROUGH — A community in Beaver County is under a boil water advisory. Officials from Conway Borough say the notice will be in effect for the next few days. Crews are running tests because of a water main break. The advisory will end after testing is complete. This...
wtae.com

Mayor Ed Gainey speaks out after recent violence in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey spoke Friday after a recent burst of violence in the city. "We do not have to turn to guns in order to solve our problems," Gainey said at a media briefing in his office. "We don't need to do that." The briefing came...
New Pittsburgh Courier

Black community providing tips, which are leading to arrests

PITTSBURGH MAYOR ED GAINEY speaks in Brighton Heights, Oct. 28, after six people were shot during a funeral. (Photo by J.L. Martello) Mayor Gainey applauds community for getting ‘violent criminals off the street’. Charron Troutman. Jaylone Hines. Shawn Davis. Hezekiah Nixon. Pittsburgh Police said the four African American males...
Tribune-Review

Yukon residents urge state to deny permit for new hazardous waste dump

State environmental regulators repeatedly heard the same message from about 20 Yukon area residents and environmentalists regarding a landfill operator’s plans to build a 1 million ton hazardous waste dump site: Deny the permit on grounds of potential dangers to the community’s health and safety. “You see the...
NorthcentralPA.com

Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more likely to impact voters from communities with larger nonwhite populations, a Votebeat and Spotlight PA analysis of data from three urban counties has found. ...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
Tribune-Review

Counterfeit $20 bills passed at Live! Casino Pittsburgh

Seven counterfeit $20 bills were passed at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield and the U.S. Secret Service is investigating, according to state police. The fake money was spotted by a bank and returned to the casino Tuesday, police said in a news release. Troopers turned it over to the Secret...
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy