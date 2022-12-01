Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Willa Joan Ifland, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Willa Joan Ifland of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Joan Ifland died Saturday at her residence.
KTLO
Thadeus J. McBride, 50, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 50-year-old Thadeus J. McBride of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Thadeus McBride died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Wiliam B. Barnes, 90, Theodosia (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 90-year-old Wiliam B. Barnes of Theodosia are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Wiliam Barnes died Friday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Corporal Tracy Floyd Munson, 58, Mountain Home (Roller)
Corporal Tracy Floyd Munson, 58, of Mountain Home passed away November 30, 2022 with his family at his side. Tracy was born to Floyd and Geneva (Nelson) Munson on December 12, 1963 in Westmoreland, Kansas. Tracy was a husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved his family. You did not...
KTLO
Tracy Dee hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Tracy Dee Hall, passed away on November 27, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on September 14, 1977, to the late Vedrun Dale Hall and Dee (Killian) Hall, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the Mountain Home area. Tracy loved all things centered around his family. He loved taking his mom and grandmother for long scenic rides on his Harley and working out with Nathan in their gym. Tracy shared his talent and love of music with Misty and Holly and passed it on to them. His greatest legacy was how he loved his family. To them, he was their Rock, Peacemaker, Gentle Giant, Papa “T” and Uncle “T”. Tracy will forever be missed by his family and friends and he can now put those hardworking hands to rest. He is preceded in death by his father, Vedrun (Dale) Hall; grandfathers, Dave Killian and Vedrun Hall and his aunt Brenda Havner, all of Norfork, Arkansas.
KTLO
MH meets Norfork to begin bowling season
Monday marks the start of another season for the Mountain Home High School bowling teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will meet Norfork at Driftwood Lanes. Mountain Home’s girls are coming off a season in which they finished 11th in the Class 5A State Tournament. The Bomber boys will be looking to get back to the state tournament after missing out last year.
KTLO
MHHS splits with Lake Hamilton at Branson
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results as they met Lake Hamilton on the second day of the Branson Battle at the Border on Friday. The Lady Bombers defeated the Lady Wolves 59-46. The game started similar to Thursday’s game against Waynesville, Missouri. The two teams were close early on, but Mountain Home started pulling away late in the opening quarter. The Lady Bombers picked up more distance as they were up 23 at the end of the third. The Lady Wolves cut the margin back in the final period, but they didn’t have enough time as Mountain Home went on to win by 13.
KTLO
Lakeview woman gets time served for stabbing husband
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of glass from a broken mirror appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. At the request of the victim, 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a time served sentence. According to court records, she has been in the county jail for nine months.
KTLO
Monday basketball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams at West Memphis West
Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule and includes three of Mountain Home’s junior high teams on the road for an outing with West Memphis West. The eighth grade girls’ game will begin first followed by both freshman contests. Elsewhere on the junior high level, Flippin...
KTLO
MH girls’ wrestling team finishes 3-2 at Marshfield
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team met several teams from Missouri on Saturday at Marshfield. The Lady Bombers finished 3-2 in the Lady Jay Duals. Mountain Home came away with wins over Branson, Mexico and Sullivan and suffered losses to Rolla and Waynesville. Amelia Frounfelter led the Lady Bombers by going 5-0.
KTLO
Bond reduction denied for Gassville man accused of having inappropriate pics of teen
A Gassville man accused of having a number of sexually explicit images of a teenage relative on his cellphone and computer requested through his attorney that his bond be lowered during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Bond for 49-year-old Uhlan Esel “Buddy” Woods is set at $75,000....
KTLO
MH splits junior high basketball games with West Plains
Mountain Home had mixed results in junior high basketball games with West Plains. Mountain Home was able to sweep the boys’ games at home. The Eighth Grade Bombers defeated the Eighth Grade Zizzers 50-44. Gus Wilbur led Mountain Home with 17 points. The Eighth Grade Bombers improve to 4-2 on the season, and they’ll host Greene County Tech on Tuesday.
KTLO
BC jurors do not report Monday, will report Tuesday
Baxter County jurors will not need to report for duty on Monday, but will need to report Tuesday morning at 9 to the Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 East 6th Street in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Rutledge announces $770,000 settlement with defunct north Arkansas hospital
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday a settlement with the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Incthe parent company of Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Villagefor failing to protect sensitive patient information after the hospital closed eight years ago. On March 17, 2022, the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the company and its owners for violations of the Patient Information Protection Act (PIPA) and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). In 2004, the hospital shut its doors overnight, leaving behind thousands of unsecured employee files and patient records, including copies of Social Security cards, drivers licenses and medical test results. Upon investigation of the property, many of these documents appeared to have been rummaged through, likely by trespassers, seeking to steal personal information.
KTLO
MHHS basketball teams finish 2nd in Branson Battle at the Border, split with host teams
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams both ended up in second place in the Branson Battle at the Border. The Bombers and Lady Bombers split with the host Pirates on Saturday. Mountain Home’s boys came away with a 59-44 victory over Branson. The game was kept fairly close throughout...
KTLO
Stone Co. man arrested for attempting to shoot ex-wife
A Stone County man has been arrested for attempting to fire an unloaded gun at his ex-wife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone County officers dispatched to a residence on Nov. 26 in Mountain View for a possible domestic in progress with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated her ex-husband, 33-year-old Corey A. Owen, had left the residence on foot and was possible armed with a knife. The weapon in question was left in the residence before Owen left.
KTLO
MC man charged with aggravated assault on family member
A Marion County man has been arrested for aggravated assault on a family member. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence for a possible ongoing incident of domestic battery. Authorities were told there was a victim who had been allegedly severely beaten by a male subject, later identified as 55-year-old Charles William Bergman.
KTLO
Izard County gets more honors following 8-man state championship
It’s been four days since Izard County wrapped up its first year of eight-man football with a state championship. Since then, the Cougars have received several more honors from the season. Malachi Cruz was named the most valuable player of the Classes 2A/1A state title game from Izard County’s...
KTLO
MC man arrested for assaulting a woman while intoxicated
A Marion County man has been arrested after threatening and assaulting a woman while being intoxicated. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic battery. The victim came into the office with multiple bruises and slight discoloration around her throat.
KTLO
Stone County man arrested for vehicle theft
A Stone County man has been arrested for theft of a vehicle. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle along Arkansas Highway 14 East near the corner of Church Road in Saint James. Two weeks after the initial...
Comments / 0