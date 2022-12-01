Read full article on original website
150-year-old shipwreck from gold rush discovered off the coast of Washington state
SEATTLE — The sonar images are unmistakable to the trained eye. A shipwreck more than a thousand feet deep off the Washington coast. In November 1875, the steamship SDS Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with a large sailing ship in the dark of night.
'There's an alligator out there': Cat finds severed alligator head in Wisconsin lake
"I looked out there in the calm water and I said, there's an alligator out there." Wendy Wiesehuegel says she has seen a lot of wildlife in her more than two decades living on Wisconsin's Lake Keesus, but never an alligator. In fact, she wasn't really convinced of what she...
Kentucky doctor who substitutes as teacher gives entire paycheck back to classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
Firefighters extinguish fire at apartment complex in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester firefighters extinguished a small fire at an apartment building on Founders Row in West Chester Township, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Firefighters were called to the 6800 block of Founders Row...
Reports of a vehicle fire on Madison Pike in Fort Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire on Madison Pike in Fort Wright. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Man pardoned by former Kentucky governor convicted of strangulation
A man released from prison on a pardon from former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence. According to Kenton Country Prosecutor Rob Sanders, Johiem Bandy, 20, is accused of attacking three different women. He was found guilty in one of the cases, last week.
Crews close lanes along the interstates in northern Kentucky, Sunday
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two lane closures will take effect along the interstates in northern Kentucky for sign installation this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lane closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 while crews install and replace panel signs. Click the video player above to watch...
Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Daly Road in Finneytown.
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Daly Road in Finneytown. emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Grass fire reported off south I-275 at Kilby Road in Whitewater Township
GRANDVIEW, Ohio — Grass fire reported off south I-275 at Kilby Road in Whitewater Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
