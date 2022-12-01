Read full article on original website
Downtown Cedar Rapids tree unveiled in decorations for Christmas season
An early November fire has created challenges for a local food pantry. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports on recovery efforts. The fire started on Sunday morning and caused a large plume of smoke visible for miles. Plea deal reached over 2021 killing in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marshawn Jackson...
Large Christmas light display in Fairfax continues tradition of giving back
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Steve Tomash loves to see people drive by his Fairfax home. ”It would be bad if we put it up and nobody drove by. Once in a while we’ll have Santa here and that gets people to stop and get out of their cars,” Tomash said.
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
Outpouring of support follows fire at Cedar Rapids food pantry
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mission of Hope food pantry in northeast Cedar Rapids has “been made whole again” after a fire, according to Executive Director Kim Reem. A fire started on the porch of Mission of Hope on November 11. It burnt through the ceiling of the food pantry housed in the basement of the building. Reem estimated the pantry had to throw away about 40% of its inventory because of extensive smoke damage.
Hundreds of nativity scenes on display at Washington bank
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A unique collection of 2,539 nativity scenes is on display right now at the Hills Bank in Washington. It took six weeks to set up the thousands of scenes. All of the scenes are owned by Michael Zahs, who started his collection in the 1950s. The displays come from more than 100 different countries, the majority of them handcrafted.
Show You Care: Fairfax man hoping to delight, and help, this holiday season
Iowa DCI investigating after officer shoots suspect in Mt. Pleasant incident. The incident took place on Saturday evening and involved a suspect that was allegedly holding a man at gunpoint. Food panty in Cedar Rapids receives help after November fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Mission of Hope needed a...
Food panty in Cedar Rapids receives help after November fire
Iowa DCI investigating after officer shoots suspect in Mt. Pleasant incident. The incident took place on Saturday evening and involved a suspect that was allegedly holding a man at gunpoint. Show You Care: Fairfax man hoping to delight, and help, this holiday season. Updated: 6 hours ago. KCRG-TV9's Kristin Rogers...
Collection of more than 2,500 nativity scenes on display in Washington, Iowa
Iowa's registered apprenticeship program has a record number of people joining, and getting prepared for a wide range of careers. Manufacturing company Konica Minolta is looking to hire people to support their new technology and business solutions. Dubuque City Council to hold work session over proposed Five Flags Center renovation.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
The Best Bakeries in the Corridor for ‘National Cookie Day’
This coming Sunday is December 4th, which is also known as National Cookie Day! It makes perfect sense for the holiday to be in December, because we're right in the midst of Christmas cookie season. Since we are BIG fans of cookies, we thought it would be fun to look...
Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
Growing Christmas Trees in Eastern Iowa
Eastern Iowa (KCRG) - Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it’s finally socially acceptable to listen to Christmas music, decorate your house, and purchase your Christmas tree. Even though it’s been dry this year, tree farms say there were plenty of trees to go around. The smell of...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
Corydon Times-Republican
Gunshot victim in Walmart parking lot, Cedar Falls, Iowa Dec. 3, 2022
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to parking lot at the Cedar Falls, Iowa, Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Popular Waterloo Café Closing Down for Good in December
With the hardships of the past few years including COVID and the economy, it's been a grind for many smaller operations, and a number of area ones have had to close as a result. It's always a sad day when you find out a business you've enjoyed is closing down....
Warriorettes helps students at Cedar Rapids Washington High School through dance.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Warriorettes were founded in 2021 by Natalie Turner a former CR Washington student who currently works their as a behavioral para professional. The group which is open to both boys and girls dance is inspired Majorette style of dance. This style of dance originated in...
homegrowniowan.com
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
KIMT
Cedar Falls couple says Cooper would have loved playground
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Green was the color of choice last week when the Southdale Elementary School faithful gathered to unveil a new landmark with special meaning. Becky and Eric Lins celebrated the opening of a new green playground in honor of their 7-year-old son, Cooper, who died in February from a blood infection. They called the Southdale second-grader their “St. Patty’s Day baby” after he was born March 17, 2014. Green was his favorite color, too.
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions. Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.
