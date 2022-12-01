Big Nita's Cheesecakes | Natural wine bar | New York-style bagels

Hello Louisville foodies! This week's notes are full of brand-new Louisville restaurants and experiences from the long-awaited Topgolf to newer projects like the natural wine bar Canary Club in Shelby Park. Take a look at some new places and pop-ups to try out before the Christmas holidays:

An ultimate cheesecake experience — A popular cheesecake food truck is opening a storefront in Butchertown! Big Nita's Cheesecakes sells cheesecake by the slice as well as cheesecake-filled cupcakes and cookies. The new store should open in January.

New natural wine bar — Under one roof at 1247 S. Shelby St. is a natural wine bar called Canary Club and a retail wine/gift/coffeeshop called The Breeze. This evolution of The Breeze Wine Bar inside Logan Street Market is "like a candy store for grown-ups," one happy customer said. Wander around in the retail section and see what you can find, it's a fun time.

Goose Creek Diner moves to new location — This restaurant plans to move locations after 20 years so they could enter a space with a bar and use alcohol sales to boost the bottom line. Things have been tough with the pandemic-related cost increases. The new Goose Creek Diner site will have a more bar-focused vibe and a similar menu, so you'll still be able to find most of your favorites, including the signature panko-breaded fried green tomatoes.

New seafood boil restaurant — A Black-owned seafood truck, Sweet & Juicy Seafood, is opening a restaurant in Fern Creek sometime this month. It's a classic "I started by selling plates of food to colleagues" Louisville restaurant start-up story. Sweet & Juicy Seafood mainly serves Cajun-style seafood boils, including shrimp boils, crab boils, seafood platters and fried seafood dishes.

New York-style bagels come to Louisville — Murad Islamov and his parents recently moved to Louisville and have opened a New York-style bagel shop called Maya Bagel Express. The Turkish family has been making bagels for more than two decades in New Hampshire. Now the bagels are here.

Must-try Topgolf food — Unlike most Topgolfs, the new one in Louisville will serve local beers and cocktails. There are 17 bourbon whiskeys on the menu and a whole selection of chef-driven bites to try from warm pretzel bites to hummus and flatbread, loaded burgers and sandwiches, cheese fries, tater tots, and desserts. Here's what you won't want to miss.

Christmas-themed bars — A handful of Louisville bars are getting in on the holiday fun, leaning into the sights and flavors of the season with festive menus and decorations. Here's a list of bars and pop-ups to check out!

Thanks for reading!

Dahlia Ghabour