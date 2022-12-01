ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier Journal

Big Nita's Cheesecakes | Natural wine bar | New York-style bagels

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago

Hello Louisville foodies! This week's notes are full of brand-new Louisville restaurants and experiences from the long-awaited Topgolf to newer projects like the natural wine bar Canary Club in Shelby Park. Take a look at some new places and pop-ups to try out before the Christmas holidays:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aoRa_0jU5rYYn00

An ultimate cheesecake experience — A popular cheesecake food truck is opening a storefront in Butchertown! Big Nita's Cheesecakes sells cheesecake by the slice as well as cheesecake-filled cupcakes and cookies. The new store should open in January.

New natural wine bar — Under one roof at 1247 S. Shelby St. is a natural wine bar called Canary Club and a retail wine/gift/coffeeshop called The Breeze. This evolution of The Breeze Wine Bar inside Logan Street Market is "like a candy store for grown-ups," one happy customer said. Wander around in the retail section and see what you can find, it's a fun time.

Goose Creek Diner moves to new location — This restaurant plans to move locations after 20 years so they could enter a space with a bar and use alcohol sales to boost the bottom line. Things have been tough with the pandemic-related cost increases. The new Goose Creek Diner site will have a more bar-focused vibe and a similar menu, so you'll still be able to find most of your favorites, including the signature panko-breaded fried green tomatoes.

New seafood boil restaurant — A Black-owned seafood truck, Sweet & Juicy Seafood, is opening a restaurant in Fern Creek sometime this month. It's a classic "I started by selling plates of food to colleagues" Louisville restaurant start-up story. Sweet & Juicy Seafood mainly serves Cajun-style seafood boils, including shrimp boils, crab boils, seafood platters and fried seafood dishes.

New York-style bagels come to Louisville — Murad Islamov and his parents recently moved to Louisville and have opened a New York-style bagel shop called Maya Bagel Express. The Turkish family has been making bagels for more than two decades in New Hampshire. Now the bagels are here.

Must-try Topgolf food — Unlike most Topgolfs, the new one in Louisville will serve local beers and cocktails. There are 17 bourbon whiskeys on the menu and a whole selection of chef-driven bites to try from warm pretzel bites to hummus and flatbread, loaded burgers and sandwiches, cheese fries, tater tots, and desserts. Here's what you won't want to miss.

Christmas-themed bars — A handful of Louisville bars are getting in on the holiday fun, leaning into the sights and flavors of the season with festive menus and decorations. Here's a list of bars and pop-ups to check out!

Thanks for reading!

Dahlia Ghabour

Comments / 1

Related
wdrb.com

Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
103GBF

Add This KY Waterfront Christmas Wonderland to Your Holiday To-Do List

I recently checked our schedule for every weekend leading up to Christmas--which is ON a weekend (Sunday) this year--and I came to the conclusion that there aren't enough weekends between November 1st and December 25th. There CERTAINLY aren't between this date and Christmas, so we'll have to use a good...
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Black Jockeys Lounge

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge. Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season. The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs. You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings,...
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
todayswomannow.com

A Jewelry Store with a Story

In an age of impersonal, national jewelry stores, beautiful boutique-like Clater Jewelers offers a distinctly local, woman-owned shopping experience that has added sparkle to customers’ lives for almost 73 years. Written by Megan Campbell | Cover photo by Kylene White | Detail photos by Clater Jewelers. Sponsored by: Clater...
wdrb.com

Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
WHAS 11

A beloved and embattled Louisville artist died Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved local artist died on Monday. Mark Anthony Mulligan depicted Louisville like no one else could. Through his experience with mental illness and houselessness, he brought a new perspective to our city's art scene. But, his battle with COVID-19 ended Monday. Mulligan was impossible to...
WHAS11

Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
FanSided

Miami basketball at Louisville: Game 9 info, live stream, odds and TV

The Miami basketball team plays at Louisville on Sunday to open ACC play. At 7-1, Miami is off to its best start since beginning the 2017-18 season 10-0. Louisville has started a season 0-7 for the first time since 1940-41 when the Cardinals lost their first 11 games. Kenny Payne is in his first season as Louisville’s head coach.
WHAS11

Here's everything you need to know about 'Light Up St. Matthews'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light Up St. Matthews is a free celebration to kick off the holiday season with family, friends and neighbors. The traditional holiday event features musical entertainment, letters to Santa, pictures with Santa, train rides, ice skating and more fun activities for the whole family. In addition,...
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Miami 80, Louisville 53; What's left to say? Payne says blame him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —This time the shots were going in for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team. Two of the first three. Five of the first eight. Seven of the first 14 against the Miami Hurricanes. That’s a blueprint for winning basketball, right?. Not this season.
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations

Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
wdrb.com

76-year-old Louisville man sets Guinness World Record for pitching

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too late to try for a world record. 76-year-old Patrick O'Bryan earned a Guinness World Record by throwing the most pitches off a mound from 60 feet 6 inches in an eight-hour period on Saturday. O'Bryan threw 2,806 pitches on his birthday, breaking the...
WHAS11

Proposed tunnel concept would connect expo center to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair Board sent lawmakers a nearly $711 million plan for massive renovations at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday. It includes plans to develop 12 full-size soccer fields, a new hotel and renovations for existing venues. The proposal, and cost analysis, was conducted...
WKRC

Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
WHAS11

'Drag Queens on Ice' returns; Here's what you need to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Witness an electric performance put on by drag queens, gracefully skating the night away in dazzling dresses and beautiful makeup. "Drag Queens on Ice" will grace Paristown for its third year on Sunday, Dec. 4. The show is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the...
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy