'Today' co-host Al Roker returns to hospital after scare with blood clots

By Christi Carras
 4 days ago

Al Roker is back in the hospital "due to some complications" after experiencing a blood-clot scare last month.

The famed weatherman was absent Thursday from NBC's "Today" show in New York where co-anchor Hoda Kotb updated viewers on his condition . The announcement came shortly after Roker missed this year's tree-lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center.

“It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us,” Kotb said. "He is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”

"We will see you back here soon, my friend,” co-anchor Craig Melvin added.

During a commercial break in Wednesday's tree-lighting broadcast, Melvin and Kotb FaceTimed their longtime pal and colleague , who gave them "a big thumbs-up" while tuning into the TV event from his hospital room.

"He seemed good," Kotb said during Thursday's show. "It was great to see him."

On Nov. 18, Roker announced he was “on the way to recovery” after being hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs. Because of his medical issues, the TV personality was unable to co-host the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care," Roker wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon."

Roker, who has long been open with "Today" viewers about his health, was released from the hospital on Thanksgiving day and managed to "catch a little bit" of the parade on TV after returning home.

"This is my version of the Thanksgiving Day Parade, getting ready to leave the hospital," Roker said in a video posted on Instagram . "Time to blow this taco stand. Woo-hoo!"

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

