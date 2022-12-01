Read full article on original website
The Good Life Rescue gives animals good homes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Good Life Rescue is giving foster animals another chance to find good homes, and they recently held their Mistletoe for Mutts fundraiser where donations were given, a silent auction was had and drinks were poured after a long year of rescuing animals in need.
The Heartland United Way helps donor-adopted families and Toys for Tots
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — As Christmas nears, places like The Heartland United Way are making sure the holidays feel special for families and children by providing Central Nebraska communities with many solutions to community problems. This year they are partnering up with companies to provide food to donor-adopted families,...
Learning Curve: Meadowlark Drum Circle
KEARNEY, Neb. — It's a way for students to not just appreciate a different culture, but also music as well. NTV's Carol Staab talks about the Meadowlark Drum Circle with Music Teacher Angela Wright.
Man dies in crash following pursuit in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities are investigating a chase that ended with a deadly crash Saturday night southeast of Grand Island. The Nebraska State Patrol said preliminary information shows a deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over an SUV which refused to stop. The chase...
Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly January shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen has been sentenced to three years probation. Buffalo County District Court records say Joshua Morris, 19, pleaded no contest to a marijuana charge. Other counts were dropped in exchange. The charges stem from a January shooting that killed 31-year-old Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
Grand Island man charged after refusing to come out of trailer headed to district court
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man charged after he refused to come out from underneath a trailer earlier this year, leading to a K-9 being called in, has had some charges dismissed, and his case is now bound over to district court. According to Hall County Court records, Alejandro...
UNK men's hoops drop fourth consecutive game to NSU
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Grad transfer Tristan Green scored a game-high 20 points and Northeastern State shot 62 percent from the field to pull away from Nebraska Kearney, 85-62, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The RiverHawks improve to 5-2 (2-1) while...
Crusaders emphasize 'Trust, Toughness, Togetherness' this season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — There are certain aspects in sports you can't teach, like height or experience, but the Grand Island Central Catholic Girls' Basketball team has plenty of both. The Crusaders have three six-foot players, including their two top scorers from 2021, Lucy Ghaifan and Gracie Woods. GICC...
UNK Women's basketball wins 8th in a row
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Junior guard Trinity Law scored 15 points and No. 26/29 Nebraska Kearney held Northeastern State in check, 79-46, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (10-1) start the conference season at 2-0 while the RiverHawks fall to...
