December 1, 2022

Local Events

Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday, December 8th at 5:30 pm the Winter Concert Series Starts in Calhoun County with Cason Hudgins. This event is hosted by Kool Beanz at 7113 US-431, Alexandria, AL 36250.

Cason has an impressive resume already, singing the national anthem at minor league baseball games…college basketball…and the NBA! Cason has also shared the stage with Patti Labelle herself, all while being a student at Oxford High School!Join us on 12/8 to hear Cason’s acoustic set while sipping warm lattes and snacking on hot cinnamon rolls!Check him out on instagram @casonhudgins and his YouTube channel – Cason Hudgins

For more information, please contact the organizers.

