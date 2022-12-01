ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Leaked Kremlin poll shows 55% of Russians want to see negotiations with Ukraine to end the war: report

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwOZ7_0jU5r4PU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UWrg_0jU5r4PU00
Russian President Vladimir Putin during the CSTO Summit on November 23, 2022 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Getty Images

  • A leaked Kremlin poll found 55% of Russians want talks to end the war in Ukraine, per Meduza.
  • The poll also found just a quarter of Russians support continuing the war.
  • The war has been devastating to Russia's military and economy.

Support for the war in Ukraine has reportedly plunged within Russia, per leaked internal polling data commissioned by the Kremlin and obtained by the independent, Latvia-based outlet Meduza.

The survey, conducted by Russia's Federal Protective Service (FSO), found that 55% of Russians favor peace talks with Ukraine. This represents a massive shift from an FSO poll in July that found just 32% of Russians favored talks, according to Meduza's reporting. The polling, which Meduza said was designated by the Kremlin for "internal use only," also showed a major drop in support for the continuing the war among Russians between July (57%) and November (25%).

Meduza noted that FSO's polling did not waver significantly from publicly available data from the independent Levada Center, which conducted a survey that found 57% of Russians on some level supported beginning negotiations with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Levada found only 27% expressed support for continuing the war.

Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has been devastating to the Russian military and seen Moscow isolated both economically and politically, but publicly criticizing the war that the Kremlin insists is merely a "special military operation" could land Russians behind bars.

Last month, the top US general said Russia is estimated to have suffered roughly 100,000 casualties in the war thus far — an astonishing number in less than a year of fighting. Russian President Vladimir Putin in September ordered a partial mobilization to address the Russian military's manpower problems, a move that was met with pushback among the Russian public and saw many men flee the country. In short, the mobilization has not gone well.

The war also led the US and its allies to slap unprecedented sanctions on Russia. In November, Russia's economy fell into a recession.

On top of the massive combat losses and the crippling economic sanctions, Russian forces have been pushed into retreat as Ukraine vies to recapture conquered territory. Ukraine has regained control of approximately 55% of the territory occupied by Russia following the invasion, according to a recent assessment from the New York Times.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 50

James Allan
3d ago

I believe it as more than 55% want the war to end. The Russian people are afraid to openly say the war is wrong. Probably 100 thousand of Russians were and still are being killed or wounded. The educated, technology oriented and wealthy citizens have left the country and don't vote! Yes, it could end now but until the Russian leadership and goverment changes for the better, exit Ukraine altogether, admit to war crimes and reparations, there is no chance! To much damage has been done and it s getting worse! 80% of the civilized world agrees the the Russians have gone Barbaric in their invasion, tactics and behaviors. This is not acceptable in the 21 Century! Putin will parish like Hitler and be remembered for a hundred years a brutal tyrant that not only invaded a sovereign country but crippled his severely homeland and people!!

Reply
22
Raymond Allen
3d ago

What information can you trust that comes out of Russia? Maybe this is Putin's way of fishing for a way out. Zelensky is not going to make it easy for him. War reparations and border integrity is the only way out for Russia.

Reply(4)
11
James Williams
2d ago

There needs to be no negotiations. Putin must pull all his troops and arms out of Ukraine unconditionally. Just get out!

Reply(1)
6
Related
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
US News and World Report

Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons

(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Markets Insider

Russia's economy has finally fallen into recession, 8 months after it invaded Ukraine

Eight months after it attacked Ukraine, Russia's economy has finally fallen into a recession, according to official data from Moscow released Wednesday. Its GDP fell by 4% in the third quarter of the year from a year ago, according to Rosstat, Russia's statistics agency. This followed a 4.1% year-on-year decline in its second-quarter GDP — meaning the country has fallen into a technical recession after two straight quarterly contractions.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Business Insider

Business Insider

760K+
Followers
45K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy