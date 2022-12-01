Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
17-year-old Florida teen robbed, vehicle hijacked at Westwood Apartments in Albany
A vehicle hijacking investigation is underway in Albany after a 17-year-old Florida teen was robbed and their vehicle was stolen. On December 3, officers responded to the Westwood Apartments, located in the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a motor vehicle hijacking. Police say, the 17-year-old male...
wfxl.com
The Good Life City set to host 'Christmas With Grandparents' after two-year hiatus
This holiday season, the fun and fantastic staff of the Albany Recreation & Parks Department is inviting all local seniors to come together and celebrate in style as they host ‘Christmas With Grandparents’ on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Hosted by Recreation Supervisor Tee Taylor, it will be a...
wfxl.com
Death investigation underway after body found at Albany ride share
A death investigation is underway in Albany after a body was found at a ride share. On December 4, Albany police responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street in reference to a deceased person. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told FOX 31 News that a family member recognized...
wfxl.com
Kountry Wayne coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium in May
Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome Kountry Wayne's HELP IS ON THE WAY Comedy Tour to the Albany Municipal Auditorium Friday, May 5th, 2023, at 8 p.m. The HELP IS ON THE WAY Comedy Tour marks Wayne’s return to the stage following his STRAIGHT OUT THE MUD spring 2022 tour, where the charismatic comic performed to sold-out crowds in theaters across the U.S., including the historic Palace Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival.
wfxl.com
Cirque Italia takes its magical dream adventure to Moultrie
Cirque Italia will be in Moultrie at the Sunbelt Ag Expo under the white and blue big top tent from December 8 through December 11. Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take you on a magical dream adventure. Have you ever wished you could turn...
