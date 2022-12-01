Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome Kountry Wayne's HELP IS ON THE WAY Comedy Tour to the Albany Municipal Auditorium Friday, May 5th, 2023, at 8 p.m. The HELP IS ON THE WAY Comedy Tour marks Wayne’s return to the stage following his STRAIGHT OUT THE MUD spring 2022 tour, where the charismatic comic performed to sold-out crowds in theaters across the U.S., including the historic Palace Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival.

