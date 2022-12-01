Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Dunnellon homicide victim identified, person still wanted for questioning
Dunnellon — 41-year-old Eric Daugherty was killed November 28th in Dunnellon, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Walnut Street to help the Dunnellon Police Department. The Sheriff's Office had not said who died until now. They submitted the sketch of a person...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville woman accused of lighting dog on fire
Gainesville — Gainesville Police accuse Tequila Atkins of pouring gas on her friends' dogs and lighting one on fire. They say this happened last week in a wooded area between the Walgreens at 1120 East University and NE 3rd Avenue. Police say Atkins got into an argument with her...
WCJB
Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
Head-on car collision leading to one person dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, two cars struck each other and one driver was pronounced dead. Two vehicles were traveling south on US 17 while a third vehicle was traveling north in the same area. Florida High Patrol says, for an unknown reason, one of the vehicles...
WCJB
Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
WCJB
Crash on North County Road 225 results in a man dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua is dead after a crash in Alachua County this evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say a 39-year-old man was driving North in a white car on County Road 225. He crashed around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene by...
News4Jax.com
Back-to-back wrong-way crashes leave one dead in Putnam County: FHP
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – One driver is dead and two others are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash involving two separate wrong-way collisions in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 1:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man driving an SUV south on US 17 crossed...
alachuachronicle.com
39-year-old Alachua man killed in single-vehicle crash
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Alachua man was killed yesterday in a single-vehicle crash on N CR 225 at about 6:26 p.m. The man, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WCJB
A male suspect is still on the loose after a multi-county stolen vehicle chase
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple units were out searching in the woods by an abandoned boat ramp at Lake Sampson just west of Starke. For hours to find two suspects who bailed out of a stolen vehicle. “The vehicle refused to stop for the Union County deputy and come into...
WCJB
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
ocala-news.com
Archer woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Alachua County
A 77-year-old woman from Archer was killed on Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision that occurred at an intersection in Alachua County. On Friday, December 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Chevrolet sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 26 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 241, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The SUV’s two occupants were an 82-year-old man (driver) and 77-year-old woman (passenger), both from Archer.
Family of 7 displaced, 1 dog dies in house fire, Marion County first responders say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A dog has died and a family of seven is displaced after a house fire Sunday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials said. Firefighters said the fire was under control at 4:45 p.m., about 15 minutes after they responded to reports of a fire. Multiple 911...
WCJB
Woman attacked a man with a sword is charged with battery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing charges of aggravated battery after slicing a man with a sword on Friday night. Gainesville police officers say 22-year-old Sie’errah Witcher got into an argument with the man she had been in a relationship with for months. During the fight, Witcher...
Lake City Reporter
One killed, two seriously injured in Mayo crash
MAYO - A crash on U.S. Highway 27 northwest of Mayo late Friday night left one man dead and two women seriously injured. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was approaching U.S. 27 from a private driveway to the east around 10 p.m. when it pulled out onto the highway in front of a northbound pickup causing the crash.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD finds vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Local law enforcement located the vehicle wanted for a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a cyclist on Monday. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, the Volvo involved in the collision was located on Wednesday evening with the help of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No arrest has...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department finds car connected to deadly hit and run crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers have located the car involved in a deadly vehicle versus bicycle hit-and-run crash in Gainesville. According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers found a silver Volvo on Wednesday evening that was involved in the deadly crash on Monday. An arrest was not immediately made as detectives collect evidence for a criminal case.
WATCH: Driver slams into Florida deputy’s patrol vehicle and parked car during traffic stop
The Marion County Sheriff's Office released footage of a crash that happened during a traffic stop to show what could happen when drivers ignore Florida's "move over" law.
WCJB
Injuries reported in a crash at South East Maricamp Road
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are reporting a crash with injuries on SE Maricamp Road. Marion County Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene just East of Baseline Road. The crash caused a roadblock which has since reopened. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
ocala-news.com
MCSO human trafficking investigation leads to arrest of married couple
A human trafficking investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of an Ocala man and his wife. On Tuesday, November 22, an MCSO Major Crimes detective began investigating 47-year-old Dwight Tawan Edwards after inappropriate texts were discovered between him and two juvenile victims, who were between the ages of 12 and 16, according to MCSO.
WCJB
Crash in Suwannee County left one person dead and sent three people to the hospital
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. The collision Thursday was reported on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was headed north...
