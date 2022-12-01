Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Dog reportedly electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday, leading the grounds to enhance safety measures, according to a spokesperson. A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.
KATU.com
Tacoma soldier killed during Korean War to be buried in Bellevue
SEATTLE — The remains of a soldier from Tacoma killed during the Korean War will be buried at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Bellevue this month. Army Sgt. Allen H. Tuttle was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Tuttle’s unit was attempting to withdraw from Kunu-ri, North Korea, after the Battle of Ch’ongch’on on Nov. 30 when he was captured.
KATU.com
Celebration of Life Service to be held Tuesday for Bellevue officer killed in crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A procession and Celebration of Life Service for Bellevue police officer Jordan Jackson, who died in a motorcycle collision last month, will be held Tuesday. A procession for Jackson will begin at 11:15 a.m. and wind its way through Bellevue streets before arriving at the Meydenbauer...
KATU.com
Snohomish County who had explosives in underground bunker will spend 42 months in prison
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County man will spend 42 months in prison for having guns and explosives inside an underground bunker beneath his house. The man, 42-year-old James Wesley Bowden, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle following his arrest in November 2021. The man was arrested after being involved in an altercation at his home that resulted in Bowden threatening another man with a gun, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
KATU.com
Alaska Airlines flights continue to be delayed, canceled at Sea-Tac airport
The number of flight delays and cancellations in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) continued to rise on Saturday. According to FlightAware, 150 domestic flights were delayed as of 2:55 p.m., and 58 were canceled. Of the 58 canceled flights, 53 are from Alaska Airlines. On Friday, there were...
KATU.com
I-90 eastbound reopened after 15 car crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — I-90 eastbound was closed after a 15 car crash happened near Easton, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. The interstate is back open. Traction tires are required and oversize vehicles are prohibited. "The combination of injuries and the number of vehicles and the location...
