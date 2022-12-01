Read full article on original website
Fleetwood Mac Singer-Keyboardist Christine McVie Has Died at 79
There's sad news to report as rock legend Christine McVie, singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by the band, who issued a statement via social media and through McVie's own account that reads as follows:. There are no words...
Christine McVie Dies: Rockers React
The death of Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer Christine McVie on Wednesday came unexpectedly and left many fans at a loss for words. "She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, following a short illness," read an Instagram post on McVie's official account. "She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Bill Clinton Shares Tribute to Christine McVie, Recalls ’92 Campaign Song
Former president Bill Clinton is among the many people paying tribute to the late Christine McVie after news of the Fleetwood Mac star's passing Nov. 30 following what's been called a "short illness." In addition to his message of sorrow and gratitude, Clinton recalls partnering with McVie and Fleetwood Mac...
’80s Hitmaker Holly Knight Reveals Her Reason for Writing
Holly Knight is exploring the meaning behind her life’s work in a new memoir, after writing ‘80s hits for Tina Turner, Bon Jovi, Kiss, Meat Loaf, Pat Benatar and many others. Titled I Am the Warrior: My Crazy Life Writing the Hits and Rocking the MTV Eighties, and...
Joe Walsh, Blake Shelton Cover Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’
An all-star lineup of artists, including Joe Walsh, Blake Shelton, Matt Sorum and Timothy B. Schmit, have joined forces on a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”. Shelton handles vocals on the track, with the country superstar delivering a distinctive twang to Petty’s famous lyrics. Walsh handles the song’s guitar part, including a typically rousing solo midway through the track. Meanwhile, Sorum and Schmit serve as the rhythm section, providing a study foundation for the cover’s touching tones.
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Names His Two Biggest Guitar Influences
As Nickelback release their new Get Rollin' album, frontman Chad Kroeger recently got rocking in a feature with Guitar World counting down the 10 guitarists that shaped his sound. But though the list contains 10 excellent rock guitarists, Kroeger says his list will always start with two musicians - Metallica's James Hefield and Pantera's Dimebag Darrell.
Brian Johnson’s Teenage Dare for Little Richard Single
Brian Johnson once daringly knocked on a stranger’s door after hearing Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti” being played inside. The future AC/DC star was around 12 years old and his family didn’t own a record player in their northern English home, so he struggled to discover music that meant anything to him. He’d only heard “Tutti Frutti” for the first time two days before.
Listen to Metallica’s New Single, ‘Lux Æterna’
Metallica has released a brand new song, "Lux Æterna," the first single from their upcoming album 72 Seasons. It's the band's first new music in more than six years. "Lux Æterna" is accompanied by a music video, which you can view down below. 72 Seasons is due on...
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix
November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Guns N’ Roses Fan Says She Got Two Black Eyes After Axl Rose Tossed Microphone Into Crowd
A Guns N' Roses fan is claiming to have been injured, sustaining two black eyes after a microphone that singer Axl Rose tossed into the crowd landed on her face. At the end of "Paradise City," which closed out a 29-song set in Adelaide Oval in Australia, Rose stood in front of the crowd and, using an underarm throwing motion, launched a red foam-capped microphone high into the air in a celebratory fashion.
Bret Michaels, Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship Plot 2023 Tour
Bret Michaels is bringing his Parti-Gras tour to at least a dozen amphitheaters across North America next summer, with help from Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship and other guests. While specific dates and cities haven't been announced yet, the Poison singer told SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk that the tour kicks...
Baz Luhrmann Wants to Release an ‘Elvis’ Cut With Full Austin Butler Concerts
In its best moments, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis felt like a raucous rock concert. But Elvis was a 159 minute movie — basically the length of a concert itself — and it had to cram in decades in its title character’s life, along with all of his memorable songs. A lot got cut out.
Billy Corgan on Black Sabbath: ‘This Is What God Sounds Like’
Billy Corgan looked back at the first time he heard Black Sabbath, recalling the profound effect it had on his young mind. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman was 8 years old when he discovered the legendary heavy metal band. “My uncle was a drummer,” Corgan explained during an interview with KROQ’s Nicole Alvarez. “He passed away very young, but he had this cool stereo and a bunch of progressive rock records like Yes and Jethro Tull. And the first record in the pile was Black Sabbath, Master of Reality.”
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
James Hetfield Says Metallica’s ‘Load’ and ‘Reload’ ‘Felt Forced’
Metallica's James Hetfield has reiterated his mixed feelings toward the band's mid-'90s output, calling 1996's Load and 1997's Reload "forced." The singer and guitarist reflected on Metallica's constantly shapeshifting career in a sweeping new band profile in The New Yorker. "We've always been very organic. Load and Reload felt different to me," he said. "Felt forced."
Lars Ulrich Reveals How Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Collab Happened
Metallica's summer 2022 team-up with Stranger Things still reverberated when the legendary heavy metal band released a brand new song on Monday (Nov. 28). That same day, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich told The Howard Stern Show how the now-iconic Metallica scene in Stranger Things 4 came together in the first place.
‘That ’90s Show’ Reveals ’90s Rockers Behind Netflix Series’ Theme Song
James Iha knows a thing or two about the '90s. In fact, the guitarist was in one of the eras biggest bands, Smashing Pumpkins, as the era played out. Now Iha is getting a chance to revisit the '90s by taking on the role of composer for the upcoming Netflix revival That '90s Show.
Motley Crue Announces First US Shows With John 5
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced a pair of comparatively intimate U.S. shows for February 2023 before they embark on their mammoth world tour. The rockers will post up in Atlantic City, N.J., for two consecutive nights at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Feb. 10 and 11. The 7,000-capacity venue is much smaller than the stadiums they'll be visiting across Latin America and Europe, beginning on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and running through July 6 in Glasgow. Motley Crue and Def Leppard co-headlined the similarly huge Stadium Tour in 2022, storming North America with help from Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.
The ‘Grown-Up’ Queen Decision That Surprised Brian May
Brian May was surprised that Queen agreed to share writing credits 1989's The Miracle, though he now argues that it helped give them a new lease of life. The band dynamic was in disarray leading up to their 13th LP, with May recovering from a divorce and Freddie Mercury learning to live with HIV. But they’d more recently overcome differences of opinions between the members, leading to an optimistic new mindset as they started work.
Peter Buck Wouldn’t Go Back to R.E.M. Level of Success
R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck said the band broke up at the right moment in 2011, and explained why he wouldn't want to go through their level of success again, making a reunion unlikely. R.E.M. split in 2011, and while the guitarist has been involved in a wide range of musical...
