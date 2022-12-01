Read full article on original website
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Oilers prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
The Washington Capitals are making their second-to-last stop in a current six-game road trip that will finish on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Waiting for them later tonight are the Edmonton Oilers, who are eager to avenge their recent loss to Washington. Will the Capitals score yet another victory at the expense of Edmonton? Or will the Oilers return the favor this time around, while also adding to the woes of Washington? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Capitals-Oilers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 8:30 PM ET.
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba blasted by Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou over dirty hit
New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba laid out a devastating open-ice hit on Chicago Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou over the weekend, one which the former did not take kindly to. Trouba, who has been accused of headhunting of late, took out Athanasiou with the massive hit, prompting the Blackhawks forward to take a shot at […] The post Rangers’ Jacob Trouba blasted by Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou over dirty hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Monday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Thunder-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below. Oklahoma City...
Blue Jackets’ Jakub Voracek drops worrying injury update amid concussion symptoms
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek has been sidelined since early November after suffering a concussion and the 33-year-old provided a concerning update on his injury status on Monday. In a media address, Voracek revealed that he’s set for a long-term absence as a result of his concussion symptoms and didn’t rule out the possibility […] The post Blue Jackets’ Jakub Voracek drops worrying injury update amid concussion symptoms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Cubs must make this offseason
The Chicago Cubs appear to be headed for a rebuild in the eyes of many…except for themselves. The Cubs, loaded with money, are looking to build themselves back up into a World Series contender this offseason, and have been quite aggressive in their quest to do so early on this offseason. Rather than undergo a lengthy rebuild, the Cubs front office believes they can compete as soon as next season.
Panthers waive struggling QB Baker Mayfield
The Panthers waived Baker Mayfield on Monday after the quarterback went 1-5 as a starter this season and posted an NFL-worst 18.2 QBR.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York...
NFL Flexes Dolphins-Bills, Giants-Commanders in Week 15
The league officially set the schedule two weeks in advance.
Jordan Binnington blasted by Blues’ Craig Berube for antics vs. Penguins’ Jason Zucker
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has received plenty of flack lately regarding his recent antics. During Saturday’s loss vs. the Penguins, a frustrated Binnington laid a dirty hit on Penguins’ Jason Zucker. The play prompted a brutal response from head coach Craig Berube, who ripped into his netminder for his antics saying that it’s […] The post Jordan Binnington blasted by Blues’ Craig Berube for antics vs. Penguins’ Jason Zucker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bryan Reynolds makes shocking Pirates trade request
Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade, per Robert Murray. Jon Heyman reports that extension discussions between Reynolds and the Pirates are at an “impasse” which led to the trade request. Heyman adds that Pittsburgh is still not planning on dealing him away. But when a player makes a request such as […] The post Bryan Reynolds makes shocking Pirates trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
