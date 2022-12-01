Read full article on original website
Ruth Upson Elementary on lockdown due to police activity in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ruth Upson Elementary School in Murray Hill is on lockdown Monday after police activity was reported in the area. Police cars could still be seen at the Uplift Church near the school at noon. Duval County Public Schools Representative Sonya Duke-Bolden said in a message to...
Florida sees steep decline in childhood vaccinations; Duval County leading the way
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report by the state Department of Health shows required immunizations among kindergarteners and seventh graders hit a 10-year low. Even among that statewide decline, Duval County is an outlier, with numbers so low, the report says it’s “affecting county and statewide out-of-compliance rates.”
First Coast News
Police: Deadly shooting reported at apartment complex near UF Health in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment at University Plaza near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call just after noon Sunday. The caller said they fired inside an apartment, according to police. When police arrived they...
First Coast News
Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
SwimFun Academy in Jacksonville is saving lives one swim lesson at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children. According to the CDC, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause in the United States. But there's a new business on the First Coast that hopes to teach kids to swim...
Video: Florida Police Officer Unable To Swim Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby
A police officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Me’Atia Sanderson, jumped in a pond to save a drowning baby in Jacksonville, Florida despite being unable to swim, according to WTSP News. A graphic video of Officer Sanderson jumping into a retention pond on June 9 to save the...
News4Jax.com
MAD DADS anti-violence group calls fatal shooting of 13-year-old ‘tragic for our community’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured others in Northwest Jacksonville. The shooting happened Saturday evening at the intersection of New Kings and Moncrief roads. JSO said four boys from the ages 11 to 15 years old and a 21-year-old man, who is believed to be their football coach, were headed home after football tryouts at the Legends Center when someone shot at the SUV numerous times.
First Coast News
Suspect arrested in Woodstock area murder on October 11, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in the October 11 murder of a Jacksonville man. A young man in his early to mid-20s was found with gunshot wounds at the 2900 block block of W. 3rd Street. He was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of his injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
treasurecoast.com
SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE
SUSPECT IN HOBE SOUND STABBING DEATH LOCATED AND ARRESTED IN JACKSONVILLE. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff have reported that the suspect in the Hobe Sound Stabbing death has been arrested in Jacksonville. This is what happened:. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has captured the suspect wanted in...
niceville.com
Florida contract mail carrier accused of mail theft is indicted
FLORIDA — A Ponte Vedra Beach contract postal carrier accused of mail theft has been indicted, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Kori Ann Moreno, 26, of Ponte Vedra Beach, has been charged with the theft of mail over an eight-month period. If convicted, Moreno faces up to five years in federal prison and payment of restitution to the victims in the case, Handberg said.
WCJB
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
Dean at Ribault High School arrested for assault of student
Jacksonville, Fl — A Dean at Ribault High School is facing a child abuse charge. 34-year-old Kevin Greene Jr. was arrested Wednesday by Duval County School Police following a confrontation with a student. According to a police report, Greene addressed a student who was skipping class. He then proceeded...
Arson investigation underway following house fire in Oak Hill
Jacksonville, Fl — An early fire Monday morning is being investigated as arson. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the Oak Hill area off the W. Beltway and Timuquana Road. The house on George Wood Lane was damaged by fire and smoke. No one was injured. A woman who...
JSO responding to reported shooting on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting on the Westside. The incident happened in the 7500 block of Jana Lane North, police say. Police are expected to give additional information at 9 p.m.
Hoax shooting calls in Southeast Georgia possibly part of national trend
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Entire communities in Southeast Georgia were put on edge Wednesday morning with reports of an active shooter on school property. Fortunately, nobody was hurt and that's because the initial call turned out to be false. It appears that a troubling nationwide hoax has made its way...
First Coast News
Appeal dismissed for Brittany Williams, found guilty of misdemeanor after teeth broken in scuffle with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An appeal filed by the legal team for a woman found guilty of resisting an officer in an incident that resulted in her front teeth being broken has been rejected. A jury found Brittany Williams, 31, guilty of a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without...
WCJB
Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
More complaints of animal neglect under investigation at Lake Butler slaughterhouse
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — More complaints of animal neglect under investigation at a First Coast game processing facility, according to Union County Animal Control. You might recall, First Coast News exclusively reported the owner of Wild Game Processing in Lake Butler was charged with animal neglect in November. According...
Nassau County Sheriffs Office starts new cold case unit dedicated to giving families closure
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — This week marked 35 years since Linda Anderson’s body was found near I-10 in Nassau County. But until 2011, she was known only as “Jane Doe.”. It wasn’t until Anderson’s children submitted their DNA decades later that the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify her.
First Coast News
JSO: Man dead after stabbing in Brentwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a fight in the Brentwood area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight with injuries in the 500 block of Linwood Avenue. When they arrived, police say they located an...
First Coast News
